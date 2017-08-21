Philip Morris: Designing A More 'Healthy' Business Model To Ensure Success

While traditional cigarette sales are down slightly in the past year, net revenues from Reduced-Risk Products (or RRPs) are highly encouraging.

Philip Morris (PM) is a strong dividend stock paying a generous dividend yield of 3.59%, with dividend growth having increased for nine years running since 2008.

This stock is either love it or hate it right now. Some investors argue that due to the decline in revenue from traditional tobacco products such as cigarettes worldwide, Philip Morris might struggle to continue growth long term.

When looking at metrics for both earnings and free cash flow, we see that Philip Morris has seen a tapering off of growth in these metrics over the past couple of years, while its P/E and P/FCF ratios remain near ten-year highs:

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

However, the flip side of the above argument is that so-called "Reduced-Risk Products", or RRPs, are conversely growing in popularity and Philip Morris will ultimately be successful in tweaking its business model long term. In terms of overall shipment volume, we see that while shipment units for cigarettes dropped slightly from last year across the EU, EEMA, and Asia, shipments of Heated Tobacco Units grew exponentially:

Source: Philip Morris Q2 Earnings Release

In particular, iQOS, which represents the company’s flagship smoke-free alternative, has been performing particularly well. For instance, according to the company’s Q2 earnings release, Marlboro HeatSticks represented 40% of the company’s total shipments in the Japanese market and recorded a national share of 10%.

Source: Philip Morris Q2 Earnings Release

If this growth can be replicated across other developed markets, this would mark a spectacular success for the company and it would unearth a highly profitable alternative product mix that caters to changing tastes.

Particularly, Philip Morris has seen quite significant growth in just the past two years in terms of the contribution of RRP to overall net revenues:

Source: Philip Morris Q2 Earnings Release

Moreover, while Japan was the major success for iQOS products, several countries in Europe did see several orders of magnitude of growth:

Source: Philip Morris Q2 Earnings Release

In this regard, growth in demand for iQOS products do appear to be vibrant, and assuming such growth can continue, it is certainly very conceivable that such products could constitute the majority of Philip Morris’ revenue within the next ten-year period.

Moreover, the rapid growth that we are seeing in the uptake of such products reflects the low switching costs on the part of consumers. If the recent performance in Japan is anything to go by, consumers are quite willing to switch to a more health-conscious product that is perceived to be an effective substitute, and replication of this across more developed, high-margin markets will ensure significant profitability for Philip Morris.

To conclude, Philip Morris is on the verge of a strong, new product mix. Assuming that the growth we are witnessing across certain markets can be replicated worldwide, this stock is certainly a buy at this price from my perspective – and robust growth in dividends would very likely follow. I take a quite bullish view on this company from that point of view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.