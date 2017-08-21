Garmin Riding The Strength Of Aviation Business

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated that all aircraft operating in Class A airspace will have to be equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (ADS-B) equipment before January 1st, 2020. The ADS-B surveillance technology uses satellite navigation to determine the position of the aircraft and then periodically broadcasts it. This information is received by both the air traffic control stations and other aircraft. The ADS-B technology is intended to replace the secondary RADAR technology used to track all the aircrafts in the air. FAA states that ADS-B would improve safety, help with situational awareness, and help with search and rescue. Even though the deadline for having this installed is coming up fast, it is estimated that over 100,000 general aviation planes are yet to have ADS-B equipment installed.

Exhibit: Nearly 100,000 aircrafts still need ADS-B upgrade Before End of 2019

(Source: Rockwell Collins)

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) operates under five business units:

Outdoor

Aviation

Marine

Fitness

Auto

Its total revenue in 2016 has still not reached the peak that it had attained in 2008 before the great recession. But, when compared to 2015, the 2016 revenue is up more than 7%.

Exhibit: Garmin's Revenue Hasn't Reached The Peak Achieved in 2008

(Source: Company Filings)

Garmin is already seeing good sales increase in its aviation aftermarket business, driven by strong demand for ADS-B equipment. Garmin may continue to see good business in selling its ADS-B equipment in the aftermarket to be installed on the planes that don't meet the FAA mandate. This should further drive growth in the aviation business unit for the next two years and four months.

Exhibit: Aviation Business Unit Has Shown Strong Performance and Will Continue to Do So

Exhibit: Garmin Aviation Annual Revenue Grew By Over 10% in 2016

(Source: Company Filings) Aviation saw revenue growth of 15% in Q2 of 2017 and saw great gross and operating margins of 75% and 32%, respectively. Compared to 2015, the aviation business unit saw an overall increase of 10% in fiscal year 2016. For the first two quarters in 2017, Garmin has seen about 15% growth in its aviation business unit. During the next two years, there is a very high probability that this growth rate might increase. There is potential to see a growth rate of 17% to 18% for the next two years in the aviation business unit.

It has steadily increased its gross margins for their aviation business. This increase in margins may be due to the fact that customers who own planes may not be very price sensitive, and given the mandate, those customers may not have a choice but pay the asking price. There is also a chance that margins could expand further, but that may very much depend on the reaction from the competitors.

Exhibit: Steady Increase In Garmin Aviation Gross Margins

(Source: Company Filings)

The FAA ADS-B mandate is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Garmin, and it has executed well so far and may continue to do so in the future.

Exhibit: Aviation Business Unit Growth May Be Accelerating - Showed 15% Growth in Q1 and Q2 of 2017

(Source: Company Filings)

But Garmin faces vast growth challenges in both its fitness and auto business units. For the second quarter of 2017, auto represented 26% of the total revenue, and fitness accounted for 22% of the revenue. Both those units saw a sales decline of 15% each. The aviation business unit accounted for 17% of the revenue. Its marine business unit was the smallest with 15% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017.

The basic fitness tracker market has become very competitive with Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) offering strong competition. Its auto segment has seen a decline due to decline in sales of the personal navigation devices (PND). Its outdoor business segment has been showing great growth. This segment includes products such as the Fenix 5 compact multi-sport GPS watch with advanced fitness features, the Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf band, and outdoor handhelds such as the Garmin Rino. There is a very high probability that there could be more competition from companies such as Fitbit and Apple in the outdoor segment.

Exhibit: Current 2017 Revenue Target Just Marginally Better than 2016

(Source: Company Filings)

But if the fitness and the auto market (the market of PNB) stabilized, there is a very good chance that overall revenue growth and profitability can accelerate beyond the current targets set for the year by Garmin management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.