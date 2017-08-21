Landstar System - Focus Is On 2018

There will continue to be impacts from national policy developments and trucking industry dynamics; 2018 is going to be an important year of focus.

Investors should not be stymied by the stock price decline in 2017, as the "Trump-rally" last November was somewhat premature.

For Landstar, 2017 has been positive; all core metrics including gross/net revenues, EBITDA and diluted EPS have tracked well performing greater than double-digits.

Overview

Landstar System's (LSTR) services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), rail intermodal and ocean and air cargo carriers. As can be seen by the picture above, the company does provide capacity for its truckload services, which is offered exclusively through the company’s BCO independent contractors.

Through June 2017, approximately 54 and 50 percent of Landstar’s total truck transportation loads and revenues were derived from BCO independent contractors. The remaining loads and services are provided by other truck brokerage carriers and railroads.

Performance through June 2017 has been very strong with total revenues up by 11 percent from last year to $1.7 billion. The strongest performing segments have included LTL, unsided/platform equipment and van equipment. Rail intermodal has been the weakest segment driven by both volume declines and weaker revenue per load.

Total loads were up over 9 percent through June, led by LTL and van equipment. Revenue per load was positive across operating segments with ocean and air cargo carriers being down in addition to rail intermodal. LTL was up 3 percent, while total truckload was up 2 percent led by a nearly 7 percent increase from unsided/platform equipment from last year.

Top performing revenues by industry included AA&E, hazmat and energy (lower proportional categories) and consumer products/appliances/furniture and machinery (highest proportional categories). The former were both higher by greater than 15 percent; the latter were up by nearly 14 percent.

Putting it all together, Landstar’s total revenues were up 11 percent, gross profit (also known as net revenues) was up 12 percent, EBITDA was up 13 percent and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were up 14 percent.

Despite solid results, the stock price is down greater than -4 percent to $81.55 per share. This should not come as a surprise. Landstar’s stock price shot up from $74.50 to as high as $90.40 after President Trump was elected. This type of stock price performance was indicative of not only the trucking industry, but of broader markets as positive sentiments propelled stocks higher.

Initially, investors were betting on healthcare and tax reform to be drivers for an improving economy. The reality has been much less headway from national politics, so logically the trucking industry and other select industries have tempered expectations.

Aside from political expectations, the trucking market witnessed a softer than expected first quarter. This was much more evident within truckload and intermodal segments as pricing remained weaker than anticipated based on supply and demand. However, second quarter results have displayed improvement for both demand and pricing.

The trucking industry has been an important indicator for other industries including intermodal and third-party logistics (3PL). Each industry has had impacts from rising transportation costs, namely purchased transportation from fuel surcharge increases, to driver rates due to a diminishing supply. For many asset-light providers and intermodal marketing companies (IMCs), the results have been the same, deteriorating margins.

For Landstar, this trend has been avoided as the company’s BCO independent contractors are compensated on contractually agreed-upon percentages of revenue generated by loads that are hauled. Additionally, the BCO independent contractor must pay substantially all of the expenses of operating the equipment, including fuel surcharges. As a result, Landstar’s purchased transportation costs increased in line with revenue and gross margin gains from last year, a clear reason the company was able to grow the bottom-line stronger than other asset-light peers.

While expectations are becoming more positive for the next few quarters, Landstar’s guidance for the third quarter only represents an 8 percent gain from 2016, at the high end. Expectations for the fourth quarter are only at 4 percent. However, looking to 2018, analysts are currently estimating a 14 percent increase in diluted EPS.

The primary focus for everyone within the trucking industry is the upcoming electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, which will take effect this December. Landstar currently has close to 80 percent of its capacity already utilizing ELDs, which is an indication of the challenges posed to the reliance on third-party operators, as most asset-based carriers have had 100 percent ELD-equipped tractors for some time.

With the deadline approaching by year-end, expectations are for any impact to take a greater effect during 2018, as some operators may simply forgo their equipment and/or operations up until the mandate is live. Depending upon the amount of capacity that is impacted, spot market and contractual freight rates within the trucking industry could witness significant increases. Assuming modest load growth, and the trucking market could see much stronger gains.

If this type of scenario plays out, there may not necessarily be any need for previously speculated national policies to emerge for improved fundamentals for the trucking industry. However, if political sides are able to begin to work some of these policies out (a big if), we could see even stronger results with the return of heightened expectations.

Summary

Landstar has established a strong operating model, which has provided better margin performance than other asset-light peers. This is largely a result of the company’s exclusive contractual agreements with its BCO independent contractors. This is something to think about, especially if the company is able to get all of its third-party providers ELD-equipped. Turnover remains a near-term risk.

The company is in a kind of in a no-man’s-land area today. The stock price has receded by about -10 percent from the December 2016 peak. But at $81.55 per share, the current discount is only around 4.5 percent below year-end estimates. Based on my model, assuming a scenario with tightening truck capacity, today’s stock price is discounted by closer to 20 percent for year-end 2018.

The problem is it is a tougher sell to purchase any stock today, assuming that a 2018 scenario will indeed play out. Based on this fact, investors considering whether or not Landstar is a good fit may want to exercise some patience. If the stock were to drop closer to the $77.50 per share level, it would offer a better margin of safety based upon 2017’s expectations (of which the first half of the year has already been completed).

