I Was Wrong On Seadrill Partners

Yet, the post-announcement unit price appreciation is not spectacular, which may provide an entry point in case positive momentum develops on the back of rising oil prices.

Credit where credit is due. Fellow contributor Ulrik Lehrskov-Schmidt was correct in his assessment of Seadrill Partners' (NYSE:SDLP) chances for successful negotiations with creditors while I was looking for the development of a negative scenario. Interestingly, the fact that Seadrill Partners is now insulated from Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) restructuring did little in terms of the unit price if we look at the trading action from April 2017. Seadrill Partners' unit continues to trade around $3, which seems to be a consensus price for the market now.

I guess that readers have already had the time to study the news (if no, read articles by fellow contributors Henrik Alex (here) and Fun Trading (here)), so I’ll jump to more interesting topics - why I got it wrong, but the unit price did not skyrocket, and what will happen next.

I still find it a bit strange that Seadrill Partners was able to get all it wanted (eliminating cross-default provisions, maturity extensions by 2.5 years) for just $150 million in pre-payments, cancellation of $100 million revolver provided by Seadrill and certain covenant amendments. Potentially, creditors decided that current contracts (especially the ones with BP (NYSE:BP)) provided enough cash flow visibility to leave Seadrill Partners as it is. In case offshore drilling market recovers by 2020, Seadrill Partners may be in a position to refinance the debt and satisfy current creditors. It’s hard to tell why lenders did not press for more strict terms, but the outcome of negotiations is great for Seadrill Partners' unitholders and is surely a mammoth achievement for its management team.

Nevertheless, the unit price reaction remains timid given the fact that all Seadrill Partners’ wishes were satisfied and the distribution will remain intact. In theory, the distribution alone should attract yield-hunters. I believe that there may be two explanations for this phenomenon: 1) The market is skeptical on longer-term distribution safety; and 2) Seadrill Partners' units are out of radar of many market participants. The second scenario is probable as trading volume in Seadrill Partners' units was low since the major downside move in early March.

In my view, Seadrill Partners' units may ultimately catch a bid in case of further upside in oil prices. The company currently yields 12.82%, a yield which will certainly make its way to screens of yield-starved investors. The major speculative part of the story is now gone, so the market will concentrate on Seadrill Partners’ ability to pay the distribution. A normalization of the yield to, say, 10%, will bring its units to $4.

Seadrill Partners’ units are certainly worth watching for potential upside. However, the shares may be stuck around $3-3.50 if the market remains skeptical about the company’s ability to refinance debt in the future. Speculative yield hunters may give a try at Seadrill Partners; short-term speculators looking for capital appreciation rather than yield will likely have to wait for momentum to develop.

