Weekly CEF Roundup: CEF Collapse?

A new floating rate CEF from Eaton Vance, but don't buy it (yet).

Health & biotech suffered -1% (or more) declines for the second week in a row.

Energy and energy MLPs reverse course, becoming the worst two sectors this week.

Weekly performance roundup

This week broke the streak of weekly positive CEF performance. 36 out of 37 CEF sectors were negative, and the average sector return was -2.08%. The lone positive sector, natural resources equity, returned only +0.69%. For the second week in a row, energy and energy-MLPs bring up the rear, with -5.60% and -4.53% return respectively.



The top 5 yielding CEF sectors this week were again energy MLPs (9.56%), equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.35%), convertible securities (8.30%), asset allocation (8.25%), and real estate (8.08%). The discounts* for the 5 top-yielding sectors range from -9.72% (real estate) to -1.86% (energy MLPs). The average sector yield is 6.00%.



The top 5 sector discounts* are: equity-Latin America (-14.89%), equity-China (-13.05%), debt-specialty (-11.95%), equity-China (-10.37%), equity-emerging markets (-11.37%) and equity-Asia Pacific (-9.41%). The top 5 sector premia are debt-mortgage (+1.61%), preferreds (-0.36%), debt-corp/mortgage (-0.60%), CA munis (-1.07%) and energy-MLPs (-1.86%). The average sector discount is -6.08%, down from -4.32% last week.



*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 17, 2017 | The Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (LCM) announced the final results of its tender offer. The fund has accepted 32.5% (!) (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 60.27%, suggesting that only about 54% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. LCM, a global hybrid growth & income fund, yields 9.64% and has a discount of -8.41%.

(FSD) announced the final results of the tender offer. The fund has accepted 15% (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration factor was 41.42%, suggesting that only about 36% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. FSD, a high-yield fund that hedges against rising rates with short exposure to U.S. treasuries, yields 8.79% and has a discount of -6.24%.

Upcoming corporate actions

August 9, 2017 | Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) and Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (AGC) announced today that each Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash up to 15% of such Fund’s outstanding common shares of beneficial interest (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98% of such Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per Share, as of the business day immediately following the expiration of the Tender Offer, will commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 and expire, unless otherwise extended, at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on Thursday, September 7, 2017. AVK and AGC are convertible/high-yield bond funds that trade with discounts of about -7% and yield about 9%.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 25, 2017 | The Central Europe, Russia and Turkey Fund, Inc. (CEE) announced that at its reconvened AM on July 25, 2017, stockholders approved: a change to the fund’s investment objective from seeking “long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey” to seeking “long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;” a change to the fund’s corresponding fundamental investment policy to provide that, “[u]nder normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings used for investment purposes) in securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;” and a change to the fund’s fundamental investment policies to require the fund to invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers in the energy sector. As the fund’s release went on to explain: the changes to the fund’s investment objective and fundamental investment policies will be implemented effective August 1, 2017. Effective the close of business on July 31, 2017, the fund’s benchmark will be changed to the MSCI Emerging Markets Eastern Europe Index and the fund’s name will be changed to “ The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. ” The fund’s ticker symbol and CUSIP will remain unchanged.

(EFL) started trading on the NYSE on July 27 after an initial public offering that raised $210 million in gross proceeds (21 million shares at $10.00 per share), excluding any potential exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option (of up to approximately 3.15 million additional shares). The Trust's investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.85 per common share less offering costs (original NAV) to holders of common shares on, or about, October 31, 2022. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its managed assets in senior floating-rate loans. Eaton Vance Management is the Trust's investment adviser.

August 7, 2017 | Bulldog Investors, LLC disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 377,856 shares (5.09%) of the Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF). Item 4 of the filing declared: "The filing persons believe that the board of directors should consider a self-tender offer for its shares at or close to NAV and may communicate with management." SGF trades with a discount of -11.37% and yields 0.19%.



August 10, 2017 | City of London Investment Group PLC (City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.) filed a 13D/A disclosing that it held 3,919,903 shares (24.9%) of The China Fund, Inc. (CHN), and sent a letter to the fund dated Aug. 10. CHN trades with a discount of -9.81% and yields 2.39%.



Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold.



- 11.3%: Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) cuts from $0.0265 to $0.0235 (ex-date Aug. 7; announced Jul. 26)



Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) cuts from $0.0265 to $0.0235 (ex-date Aug. 7; announced Jul. 26) -8.7% : Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) cuts from $0.0575 to $0.0525 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8 ).

: Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) cuts from $0.0575 to $0.0525 (ex-date Aug. 16; ). -7.0%: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) cuts from $0.128 to $0.119 (ex-date Aug. 22, announced Jul. 20)



Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) cuts from $0.128 to $0.119 (ex-date Aug. 22, announced Jul. 20) -6.8% : Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) cuts from $0.088 to $0.082 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) cuts from $0.088 to $0.082 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.5% : Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) cuts from $0.073 to $0.069 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) cuts from $0.073 to $0.069 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.3% : Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) cuts from $0.133 to $0.126 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)



: Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) cuts from $0.133 to $0.126 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.0% : Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) cuts from $0.022 to $0.0209 (ex-date Aug. 11; announced Aug. 1).

: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) cuts from $0.022 to $0.0209 (ex-date Aug. 11; announced Aug. 1). +5.0%: Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) boosts from $0.040 to $0.042 (ex-date Aug. 16; announced Aug. 8)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents a nice chart correlation VIX with CEF discounts in Weekly Fund Wrap: Fire And Fury (Aug. 12)

Alpha Gen Capital discusses the volatility spike this week in Back To Normal Volatility Equals Buying Opportunities (Aug. 11)



Douglas Albo presents some of the CEFs on his buy list in Equity CEFs: Buy List In A Tumultuous Market (Aug. 11)

Left Banker looks at the valuation of some PIMCO CEFs after Thursday's action in PIMCO CEFs After The Fall (Aug. 11)



Maks. F.S. discusses AGC and AVK's tender offers in AGC And AVK: Hooray For Tender Offers! (Aug. 11)

Brief commentary



Check out Sifting Through Thursday's Action for my take on last Thursday's price action, as well as in the linked articles above for other author's analysis of events.

With energy and energy-MLPs slumping for the second week in a row, it might be time to take a serious look at some individual CEFs next week to see if there are any buying opportunities available.



In the members section, more detailed and actionable recommendations on specific funds are given.

