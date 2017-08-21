Bank Of America: Comparing Loan And Deposit Growth To JPMorgan Chase

By analyzing the bank's loans and deposits, as well as the loan to deposit ratio, we can determine which market events will impact a bank more so than the other.

However, income is driven by different parts of the balance for each bank.

In this multi-article analysis, on SeekingAlpha.com, we'll compare the balance sheets of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to determine the key balance sheet items that drive income on their income statements and ultimately impact earnings.

We'll delve into the makeup of the total assets of both banks with a special focus on their loans and deposits. By analyzing the bank's assets and loan to deposit ratios, we get a better sense of how market events impact one bank versus the other. In doing so, investors will hopefully be able to make a more-informed decision before going long BofA or JPMorgan.

If you're looking to invest in JPMorgan or Bank of America, it's important to know which items on their balance sheets are the bigger drivers of their income.

Bank of America Corporation has been in turnaround mode and putting up impressive numbers. JPMorgan Chase & Co., on the other hand, remains the gold standard in banking and has consistently outperformed BofA and many other banks.

Total assets on the balance sheets:

Below are the total assets for BofA and JPMorgan.

JPMorgan has roughly $300B more in assets than BofA as of Q2 this year.

BofA's total assets grew by roughly 3% growth in Q2 this year versus Q2 last year.

in Q2 this year versus Q2 last year. However, JPMorgan grew their assets by almost 4% in Q2 this year versus Q2 last year and beat out BofA for overall asset growth.

The larger the balance sheet, the more opportunities the bank has to earn revenue and beat their EPS estimates and is partly why JPMorgan's stock has consistently outperformed over the years.

TOTAL ASSETS JPM BAC Q2 -16 $2,466 $2,186 Q2 - 17 $2,563 $2,255 % GROWTH 3.93% 3.16%

Loans and Deposits:

Often times banks highlight key areas of growth on the earnings reports and loans and deposits are two of those key metrics.

In comparing banks before investing, how do we know a bank's loan growth is better than another? For example, if two banks both posted 5% loan growth for the quarter, do we really know whether the 5% is a good number for both banks? It sounds good because it's an increase in loans right?

In order to decipher the sales pitches from CEOs during earnings season, what I like to look at and a very popular metric is the bank's loans to deposits percentage.

Loans to deposits:

We can see below that for Q2 this year, BofA had just under 72% of their deposits were lent out whereby JPMorgan had 62% of their deposits lent out.

This metric is important because if JPM reports a lower loan growth number than BofA, it's not necessarily a bad thing since JPM typically lends less of their deposits out to customers. One bank's business plan isn't necessarily better than the other, it's simply that the two banks earn a greater percentage of their income from different sources.

Also, if BofA reports a lower growth percentage in loans, the bank could still beat their earnings estimates because they have a larger loan book.

However, if BofA reports an extremely low loan growth rate for the quarter, the bank will likely take a larger hit to earnings (as compared to JPM) since a greater portion of their balance sheet is tied up in loans.

The loans to deposits metric also tells us that JPM uses their assets for other purposes than lending to drive the bank's income.

Loans in millions quarterly:

We can see below that Bank of America has a larger loan book than JPM (by $18B as of Q2) and supports BofA's higher loan to deposit ratio.

As a result, Bank of America's stock is often times driven by their loan growth number more so than JPM, perhaps unfairly since JPM's loan book isn't that much smaller than BofA's.

However, partly because of their loan to deposit ratio, BofA relies more heavily on loan growth to drive the bank's net interest income than JPM.

Loan growth percentage:

Below is loan growth rate for both banks.

We can see that JPMorgan beat out BofA for Q2 loan growth y/y. A nearly 4% growth rate is very impressive for JPM.

Although 1.68% is still a good number for BofA , Q2 versus Q1 was fairly weak. Going forward, loan growth should be monitored in Q3. In my opinion, with the housing market in full swing, it's very likely we'll see a much higher Q3 versus Q2 growth rate in lending for BofA.

However, the comparison of our two banks illustrates that BofA is still improving their balance sheet after the bank has emerged from the doldrums of the financial crisis. As a result, BofA has had a more inconsistent loan growth percentage from q/q than JPM. This inconsistency is a key reason why BofA's stock is much lower than JPM's.

Both banks didn't do well in Q1, but the winter months are notoriously bad months for the economy due to the lack of construction loans and the housing market hiatus.

Deposit totals by quarter:

Below are total quarterly deposits for each bank.

We can see that JPM has almost $200B more in deposits than BofA as of Q2.

Although JPM lends out less of their deposits versus BofA, JPMorgan's remaining deposits are typically invested in securities and earn interest income.

Again one bank's total deposits versus the other doesn't tell us the whole picture unless we look at the growth rates.

Quarterly deposit growth rates for the past year:

We can see below that JPMorgan beats out BofA in total deposit growth in Q2 versus Q2 last year by twice as much.

I believe the disparity in deposits will play an important role for JPM's earnings in the next few quarters. As yields rise and volatility increases, JPM will be in a better position than BofA to earn income from that volatility in the form of investments and trading income. Such a steady increase in deposits is a bullish sign for JPM and bodes well for the stock price in the coming months.

Bank of America's 3.87% growth rate is a great number in itself. It's almost a little unfair to compare BofA to JPM in this regard since BofA has had so many issues to deal with from the financial crisis. However, BofA will need to deliver consistent growth in deposits in order to grow their loan book.

Remember the loan to deposit ratio is higher for BofA and as a result, it will be more pressing for BofA to grow deposits in the coming months than for JPM. This is true since more of the bank's net interest income will be driven by loan growth.

Key takeaways and market events to impact our two banks:

As stated earlier, partly because of their loan to deposit ratio, BofA relies more heavily on their loan growth to drive the bank's net interest income than JPM. This is important since it helps to understand what market events will affect BofA versus JPM in the coming months.

As a result, Bank of America will need to grow deposits more consistently in the next two quarters since these deposits will be critical to growing their loan portfolio.

The 10-year yield will impact both banks, but will likely have a greater impact on BofA than JPM. As we'll see in the next article of this series, JPM is driven more by changes in the shorter-term yields since more of the bank's assets are tied up in investments and securities.

GDP growth is a key driver for the 10-year yield and BofA's stock price will likely be impacted by revisions in Q2 GDP figures and the initial Q3 GDP release.

and BofA's stock price will likely be impacted by revisions in Q2 GDP figures and the initial Q3 GDP release. Higher growth is on the way according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Q3 GDP growth is expected to be 3.8% according to the bank's GDPNow forecast model.

With the higher GDP growth and the housing market in full swing, BofA's loan growth should outperform the market in Q3. The additional loan growth should bolster net interest income and ultimately earnings.

However, along with GDP growth, both banks will need higher yields on the short end and the long-end of the yield curve.

Yield volatility may help JPMorgan more than BofA because of the bank's larger investment book, but both banks should do well in an increasing yield environment. With the Fed expected to reduce their balance sheet by the end of this year and a possible third rate hike, volatility should be around for a while and trading income for both banks should get a lift.

Whether you're thinking of going long BofA or JPM or adding to a current long position, I hope this analysis helps you make a more informed decision as to how to proceed.

By dissecting the bank's balance sheet and calculating the percentage of loans to deposits, I believe we can get a better handle what drives income and ultimately earnings for each bank. From there, we're in a better position to read the tea leaves as to how upcoming market events might drive their stock prices.

Stay tuned for my next article in the coming days breaking down the growth in securities and investments as well as cash for Bank of America and JPMorgan. Both balance sheet metrics will be important for income growth, share buybacks, and dividends in the coming months.

