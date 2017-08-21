Boeing: My Bearish Sentiment Was Wrong

Furthermore, Boeing continues to have significant potential to ride the significant and ongoing growth in the defense sector.

Demand for both its wide-body and narrow-body fleet have significantly outperformed that of Airbus in terms of orders.

Boeing (BA) has seen quite a turnaround in its performance in light of its second-quarter earnings release.

We see that while overall revenue fell from Q2 2016, earnings increased significantly from the net loss of ($0.44) in that quarter:

Source: Boeing Second-Quarter 2017 Performance Review

Additionally, operating cash flow grew strongly by over 55%:

Source: Boeing Second-Quarter 2017 Performance Review

My original argument for Boeing was that the company would see greater competition from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) as narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A320 Neo continue to increase in popularity due to a desire on the part of commercial airliners to expand the use of such fleet on long-haul routes to simultaneously increase passenger capacity on each aircraft while saving on fuel costs.

However, I’m willing to eat humble pie and admit that I was wrong on this stock. Looking at the price, we see that Boeing has climbed by a great margin after having traded in a narrow range since 2014:

What's more, the growth may not be over yet. Orders for Boeing have significantly outpaced that of Airbus this year – and surprisingly have been across the wide-body product range in particular.

For instance, Boeing managed to secure 22 orders in July while Airbus secured 4. What’s more, while 4 Boeing 777-300ER orders were placed, only one order was placed for the Airbus A350-1000. In fact, there is a significant risk that demand for Airbus’ new flagship long-haul carrier turns out to be lower than expected, which would lead to significant losses for the airline manufacturer.

The 737 MAX also appears to be in a good place in terms of competing with the Airbus A320 Neo, with 147 orders and 214 conversions to the MAX 10 model at the Paris Air Show.

In this regard, the above has demonstrated that demand for wide-body aircraft has continued to remain buoyant, and Boeing has demonstrated its capacity to compete effectively in the narrow-body segment.

Defense, Space, and Security is an important sector for Boeing, accounting for roughly 30% of the company’s overall revenues. The company has grown in tandem with other defense companies such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), etc., with operating margin in this sector having risen from 8.3% to 12.9% from this time last year:

Source: Boeing 2Q Press Release Details

In particular, one of the reasons I would prefer Boeing over Airbus at this point is precisely its significant exposure to the defense sector. For instance, Airbus Defence and Space saw a decrease in its revenue of EUR 1.2 billion as a result of perimeter changes due to portfolio reshaping. In any event, the decrease in revenue could reflect that Airbus is not benefiting as significantly as Boeing from the current growth in the defense industry more generally.

While it is easy to focus only on the commercial sector of the industry, Boeing appears to have a significant upper-hand over Airbus in terms of defense, and this could place the company at a significant competitive advantage going forward.

In conclusion, Boeing is a highly competitive company, and in spite of the significant price rise, it is one that I would see as having more room to run on a long-term basis. Its defense exposure is ideal to capitalize on further growth in this sector, while the company has been outcompeting Airbus on the wide-body market while making significant inroads on the narrow-body market with the 737 MAX. From this perspective, I take a bullish view on this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.