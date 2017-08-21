Passive Stock Market Investing: What's The Issue?

What is causing this movement of funds and will the cause continue into the future? This is what investors should be questioning.

Moody's Investor's Services is even suggesting by 2024, 50 percent of investor assets will be in either passive mutual funds or index exchange-traded funds.

Passive investing in the stock market seems to be all the rage these days as the stock market, in general, seems to be regularly hitting new highs.

More and more we are seeing analysts discuss the problems being created by passive stock market investing and how the growth in this investor movement might be affecting the economy.

James Mackintosh writes in the Wall Street Journal that “If investors continue to pile their money into passive index-tracking, at some point markets will stop doing their job of allocating resources efficiently in the economy.”

Mr. Mackintosh continues: “The threat is big enough that the world’s largest pension fund is preparing to put more of its money with active managers, in an attempt to keep markets functioning properly.”

The fear, according to Hiromichi Mizuno, chief investment officer of Japan’s $1.4 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund, is “that market efficiency will be damaged by the rise of passive funds, which rely on trading by active investors to set the price of stocks. Since the signals from market prices are vital to determining the movement of capital around the economy, less efficient signals would hurt growth and lead stock indexes to rise by less than they otherwise would.”

Jack Bogle, who founded Vanguard and has been a vocal advocate of index-fund investing, doesn’t seem to be that worried.

Mr. Mackintosh quotes Mr. Bogle: “So far its looks like the market system’s working pretty well. When (passive) gets to 50 percent, I might want to think about it a little more, but I just don’t see that the problem is even on the horizon.”

Right now Moody’s Investors Service puts the market at 29 percent of assets under management in the U. S. are in passive funds. However, the share is rising and Moody’s believes that the 50 percent level might be hit as early as 2024.

But, this growth has really expanded since 2007. Mr. Mackintosh has a chart that show that since 2007, the net flow of funds flowing into “passive” mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are approaching $1.5 trillion.

Over the same period of time, the net flow of funds out of “active” mutual funds has been more than $1.0 trillion.

And, the flows have been relatively steady in both directions.

The steadiness of the flows raises the issue that maybe something else is going on here that is bigger than just investor behavior.

Since the recovery began, the stock market itself has risen steadily. In early March 2009, the S&P 500 stock index was right around 700. The latest historic high for this index came on August 8 when the S&P 500 closed at 2,481.

Not a bad increase and, let me say it again, the increase has been relatively steady throughout the whole period.

And, accompanying this increase in stock market prices has been the rate of growth of the economy, which, although it have wobbled a bit, has been a relatively steady 2.1 percent compound rate of growth since the end of the second quarter of 2009.

Behind this economic performance, I have argued all during this period of time, has been the behavior of the Federal Reserve System.

Ben Bernanke, former Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, set out to get the economy moving after the Great Recession by stimulating consumer spending through a wealth effect coming from rising stock market prices.

Mr. Bernanke’s research as an economist had led him to the belief that creating this wealth effect would be the foundational push to get the US economy out of the recession and drive it on to further recovery. Consequently, his whole effort, through three rounds of quantitative easing, was to produce an increase in the stock market, which would produce a wealth effect, that would lead consumers on to spend more, which would produce the economic growth underpinning the recovery.

One can strongly argue that Mr. Bernanke has achieved his goal.

For investors, this Federal Reserve effort basically underwrote the stock market increase over the past eight years or so, and put, in investors minds, a rising floor underneath stock prices.

Picking out specific winners - the backbone of the active investment community - did not prove to be the star in such a policy environment.

Passive investing, because the whole stock market was rising, turned out to be the primary beneficiary of the Fed’s policy.

As we have seen throughout history, government policies can dominate the economic environment and come to set the stage for the investment behavior that follows. Certainly, the Keynesian policy shift in the early 1960s helped to create the inflationary environment that in the 1970s and 1980s resulted in the financialization of the US economy and resulted in an era of financial leverage, financial innovation, and asset bubbles.

The Federal Reserve has contributed to a very calm economic period in the United States over the past eight years and has avoided any financial disruptions or disturbances that could upset the stock market or the economic recovery.

But, in creating this environment the Fed has also produced a change in risk-return tradeoffs that have altered the investment pattern of many Americans. Passive investment vehicles have certainly been one of the beneficiaries of the Fed’s policy focus.

Does this mean that passive investment will continue to be the “star”? Will passive assets under management reach 50 percent by 2024?

My answer to this is that it depends. It depends upon whether or not the Fed continues to operate so as to protect the stock market from any kind of a downturn.

As I have written recently, investors continue to look for signals that the Fed will continue to pursue a policy that keeps stock prices strong. And, I have argued that this is why all the new historic highs have been achieved recently.

The problem of this sets up is that once investors begin to believe that the Federal Reserve is moving on to another focus for its monetary policy, the stock market will experience a period in which investors will have to reassess their views on the Fed and the whole economic and financial situation. This could be a period of substantial discomfort.

This is why people are looking at the upcoming Fed conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming for clues about the future. The concern is that, sooner or later, the Fed will change focus - and the surge in passive investing may be at an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.