Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Agio Pharmaceuticals Back In The Spotlight

All the other notable news, events, and analyst ratings from across the sector is below. We also revisit Agios Pharmaceuticals after a recent drug approval.

Biotech continued its recent decline along with the market as dysfunction in Washington is increasingly impacting equities, especially the high beta parts of the market like biotech and small caps.

It has been a tough month for high beta parts of the market. The Russell 2000 is down some seven percent over past several weeks. The main biotech sector has also come down significantly over the past month but remains just above strong support levels.

The absence of significant M&A deals since mid-February continues. Deal volume so far in 2017 is about half that of recent years and the lowest since 2013. With second quarter earnings season complete, the main biotech indices will probably continue to be range bound unless M&A activity picks up over the next few weeks.

Democrats in the House announced a new probe into multiple sclerosis drug costs. The lawmakers are asking seven drug makers including Biogen (BIIB) and Novartis (NVS) for details about their pricing, asking why their drugs have multiplied in price over several years. Biogen is the most vulnerable of the drugmakers under question as it gets over 85% of its overall revenue from this disease area.

Putting its own drug price scandal behind it, Mylan (MYL) announced on Thursday that it completed a settlement with the Department of Justice for $465 million relating to EpiPen’s misclassification on how it was billed to Medicaid.

Great recent piece outlining the top ten 'flops' in drug development in the first half of 2017. Well worth the five minutes to review. It shows even the 'big boys' have many failures in trials and that drug discovery is a very challenging and costly endeavor. Great reinforcement of why diversification is an absolute must is this volatile part of the market as well.

Small cap Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) is seeing some of its first analyst activity of the year over the past week. Monday, Chardan Capital reissued a Buy rating. Wedbush did the same on Friday. Neither analyst firm provided a price target on this MicroRNA clinical stage biotech company based in Colorado.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) is also seeing its first analyst activity in 2017 over the past month or so. Last month Jefferies reissued a Buy rating and $42 price target on WVE. This was soon followed by same action over H.C. Wainwright with a $41 price target. Thursday, Mizuho Securities chimed in with a Buy rating and $34 price target. The company was recently profiled here on Seeking Alpha by Jonathan Faison.

Immunomedics (IMMU) which has had a huge year so far in 2017, also saw its first analyst activity in three months last week. Midweek Cowen & Co. reissued its Buy rating and $15 price target on IMMU. Its analyst noted that the company should filed a Biologics License Applications {BLA} submission by the end of this year or the start of the first quarter of 2018 for its compound IMMU-132. The next day, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and $11 price target.

Today we revisit Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO), a name that recent analyst calls suggest has ~50% upside. We did a Spotlight feature on the name on May 1st. Today we will revisit this name and bring all up to date in light of recent events and analyst calls.

Company Overview:

Agios Pharmaceuticals is a Cambridge, MA based biopharmaceutical company. the firm is focusing on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders. Since our article ran nearly three months ago the shares are up some 15% to $55.00 a share and sport a current market capitalization of just under $2.7 billion.

Recent Events:

The major catalyst for the stock since the Spotlight feature ran happened exactly three months later on August 1st. The FDA approved enasidenib for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia {AML} with a genetic mutation called IDH2 (isocitrate dehydrogenase-2). The mutation is found in ~10% to ~20% of the overall AML population.

This drug was licensed to Celgene (CELG) through a collaboration deal signed way back in 2010 (another reason Celgene is a great buy and hold stock as it has dozens of such deals with myriad small and midcap concerns). Agios will received milestone payouts and royalties from enasidenib going forward.

Iosidenib, a wholly owned inhibitor similar to enasidenib targeting the IDH1 mutation in a subset of AML patients is on track to have its NDA submitted by Agios by the end of the year.

The company will also initiate two pivotal trials for AK-348 early in 2018. This compound has the potential to be the first treatment to address the underlying causes of pyruvate kinase efficiency which is a rare hemolytic anemia.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the second quarter with just over $700 million in cash on the balance sheets, so Agios is well-funded. Right after the company posted quarterly results on August 8th, four analyst firms (Oppenheimer, SunTrust Robinson, Cowen & Co. and Canaccord Genuity) either reiterated or assigned Buy ratings on AGIO. Price targets proffered ranged from $80 to $90, implying ~45% to ~65% upside potential for the shares.

Verdict:

It obviously was a good quarter for Agios as it advanced its pipeline. The firm remains well-funded, has upcoming catalysts and enjoys strong analyst support. The concern is well on its way from transitioning to a Tier 3 biotech stock and deserves a small stake within a well diversified biotech portfolio.

