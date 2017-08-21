Yamana Gold: Has The Bearish Stance Changed?

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Yamana Gold's Q2 Results Analysis

Yamana Gold (AUY) recently reported its Q2 2017 financial results. The struggling gold miner continues to underperform peers, and I've been bearish in the past, so I felt I should give readers an update to see if the story has changed at all.

For some background, I've been critical of Yamana Gold, telling readers to sell the stock when it traded at $3.36 in February and then $2.85 per share in May (shares now trade below $2.70). In February, I stated that a lack of catalysts in 2017 and a high debt balance will continue to weigh on shares, along with high cash costs. Then I said in May that Yamana's production and cash cost guidance left a lot to be desired, as the company forecasted only a slight increase in gold production through 2019.

Has anything changed here? Q2 2017 earnings are in, and here are the highlights:

Total production was 244,607 ounces of gold from its six producing mines, or 275,437 ounces of gold when you include attributable production from Brio Gold, a company that was spun out from Yamana and operates gold mines in Brazil.

The company says it is in good position to hit its full-year production expectations of 940,000 ounces of gold.

All-in sustaining costs were $899 per ounce (including Brio Gold), including by-product credits of copper and silver.

Cash flow from operations was $124.76 million, while net free cash flow was $51.1 million. However, investors should note that this figure only includes sustaining capital expenditures and interest/finance expenses paid and does not include expansionary or exploration expenses, which totaled a combined $92.5 million in Q2.

Overall, its capital expenditures totaled $139 million in Q2, resulting in free cash flow of -$14.24 million. The company monetized $56.7 million worth of Brio Gold shares in Q2, resulting in the increase in its cash balance.

Cerro Moro continues on budget and on schedule, according to Yamana, as construction advanced toward mechanical completion by end of 2017. Initial production is still on track for early 2018, which is also good news for Sandstorm Gold (SAND), which owns a silver stream agreement on the mine.

as construction advanced toward mechanical completion by end of 2017. Initial production is still on track for early 2018, which is also good news for Sandstorm Gold (SAND), which owns a silver stream agreement on the mine. Yamana reported a net loss of $36.8 million, which includes a non-cash tax unrealized foreign exchange loss of $25.1 million, plus $22.0 million of writedowns.

The company continues to challenge a tax matter from Brazilian tax authorities. From 2007 - 2012, Brazil is trying to disallow deductions Yamana took relating to financial instruments it used to finance its Brazilian operations. Yamana stated that a proposed law in Brazil could allow the company to settle the matter for amounts substantially less than the amounts under discussion (no exact amounts have been provided).

Yamana ended the quarter with $132.3 million in cash and equivalents, an increase of $26.4 million from last quarter, as stated, mostly due to monetization of Brio Gold shares. However, long-term debt rose to $1.599 billion, while net debt declined slightly by $22 million.

(Credit: Yahoo Finance)

The performance of this stock is simply unacceptable as gold prices has risen to close to $1,300 per ounce. The stock is now down 4.27% YTD, compared to a gain of 9.61% in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), and a gain of 5.83% in the junior miners index (GDXJ). I also included the performance of Brio Gold, which is down 47%, since Yamana still owns a significant stake in Brio.

I thought Yamana had a decent quarter, but it wasn't strong enough to change my bearish stance. While total AISC were lower due to strong performance at Chapada, El Pelon and Canadian Malartic mines, costs soared at Gualcamayo ($1,568 AISC) and rose at Minera Florida ($1,242 AISC). As stated above, the company's free cash flow was actually negative when you factor in all capex, including exploration and expansionary capital.

Meanwhile, its stake in Brio Gold continues to be worth less and less. Brio Gold shares have declined by close to 50% YTD, as you can see above, and now trade at $1.80 per share, down from $3.40 to start the year; its market cap sits at $219.7 million. Yamana still owns approximately 55% of Brio as of writing, even after selling 26.7 million shares in an offering in Q2. The continued decline is not good news for Yamana as I think it will likely look to monetize more shares in the future, likely at a lower price.

In conclusion, my bearish stance on Yamana hasn't changed. While I'm a fan of the Canadian Malartic mine (in which the company owns 50%), its other assets leave a bit to be desired, in particular, the Gualcamayo and Minera Florida mines, which carry high costs, and Yamana's balance sheet hasn't improved as much as I'd like to see. The stock is likely to continue underperforming peers, so I recommend avoiding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.