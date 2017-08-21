Coca-Cola: Despite Recent Price Growth, I'm Still Not Convinced

While Coca-Cola's "no-sugar" option has shown sales growth since release, it is not certain whether such growth can be sustained long term.

Of the dividend aristocrats, Coca-Cola (KO) is one stock that I’ve been quite bearish on. The company has lagged significantly in growth as its re-franchising efforts have gotten under way, and while the stock does pay a generous dividend of 3.23%, the stock does have a high payout ratio of 77.9% at the time of writing, which is quite high for a company that is in the process of significant reinvestment.

However, we have seen Coca-Cola have a good run in price terms in 2017. While the S&P 500 has outperformed Coca-Cola over the past three years, we see that Coca-Cola has outperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 5% since the beginning of 2017:

1-day chart

1-week chart

It is worth bearing in mind that even with this price growth, overall revenues and earnings for Coca-Cola did actually drop in Q2 2017 compared to the same period last year – just not by as much as analysts were expecting. For instance, net operating revenues fell by 16% to $9,702 million while gross profit fell by 15% to $6,043 million.

Part of Coca-Cola’s refranchising effort involves a significant shift towards its “no-sugar” offerings, which the company reports has grown by double digits in Europe, MENA, and Latin America, while the sparkling soft drinks price/mix grew by 4% in North America, reflecting the ongoing costs of refranchising of bottling territories.

Granted, the company is seeing success in its no-sugar offerings. While I’m somewhat playing devil’s advocate here – there is always the risk that the returns on such products may not justify the capital outlay at the end of the day.

The reason I say this is because Coca-Cola is now targeting the health-conscious customer, a type of customer who would not have been on their radar before. Moreover, truly health-conscious customers do not fit the typical profile of those who consume Coca-Cola products in the first place, and it is unlikely that they would start even with the company offering “no-sugar” options.

While Coca-Cola can certainly open up a wider product range through its existing customers through this method, it’s a bit of a crapshoot as to whether it can actually expand its product line to new customers. While sales can be expected to be high for the company’s new offerings upon their release, the true test for Coca-Cola will be whether such growth can be sustained over the long term.

Moreover, as a reputed dividend-paying stock, free cash flow is one of the most important metrics for Coca-Cola at the end of the day, as it reflects the amount of funds available to pay out to investors after all investments have been made.

When we look at Coca-Cola’s valuation from a free cash flow perspective, we see that while price to free cash flow has risen significantly, free cash flow per share has not done the same:

This suggests that from a valuation perspective, a dividend investor buying Coca-Cola is ultimately buying a stock that is paying out less free cash flow per dollar of price. In this regard, I would expect that Coca-Cola would need to increase its free cash flow levels significantly for its reputation as a dividend stock to continue long term.

Coca-Cola is a company that is undergoing significant reinvestment at this point in time. While this has the potential to pay off from a growth perspective, I fail to see the rationale for buying Coca-Cola on the basis of a stable dividend at this point in time. Investors are ultimately overspending for lower levels of free cash flow at this point in time, and until this changes, I would be inclined to look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.