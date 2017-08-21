The Preferred Redemptions Continue

A deeper look at the redemption, or potential such, prices in order to scalp a few cents if possible.

In many cases a preferred share redemption does not come as a surprise, but on rare occasions the reaction is dramatic.

Introduction

There is a huge shuffle going on in the preferred stock universe and paying close attention to callable issues pays off if you are keeping track of the price action and accrued dividends, of course. In many cases a redemption does not come as a surprise, but on rare occasions the reaction is comparable to the eruption of a dormant volcano.

This article will briefly bring your attention towards several products, some of whose redemption has already been announced in a official statement by the company, while others will remain a high probability speculation.

As a side note, we would like to point out that all of these products are associated with the IPO of a new exchange-traded debt product, and we are covering these one-by-one separately in order to provide you with a more thorough analysis.

Cedar Realty Trust's CDR-B

The first redemption we will bring your attention is fresh out of the oven - CDR-B - Cedar Realty Trust, 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CDR).

The company just announced the IPO of its Series C preferred stock, proceeds from which will be used to redeem 3 million shares of CDR-B, or 47% of the issue. The redemption date is September 15 and the amount shareholders will receive, which is equal to the Call Price and accrued dividends, is equal to $25.17118.

Here is a chart of the little market reaction, as investors were not caught off-guard by this move:

Most likely there is no game for us here, but we will keep an eye on the stock just in case.

AGNC Investment Corp's Series A

Or better known as AGNCP - AGNC Investment Corp., 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: AGNC), which will be fully redeemed on September the 15th at a price equal to $25.333 per share. And here is the link to the official press release.

This is the second redemption 'funded' by an IPO - the company's Series C Fixed-to-Floating preferred stock which we already inspected closely here in the Marketplace.

Is it us, or did somebody know something? I guess that we will never know for sure, but the timing and the volume can be food for thought.

In the latest post-Earnings conference call the management discussed accessing the preferred stock market through Fixed-to-Floating Rate securities, so maybe someone came to the right conclusions. Yet another case of 'close attention paying high dividends.'

Ashford Hospitality Trust



A very recent IPO prospectus supplement filed by the company (NYSE: AHT), giving birth to its Series H preferred stock, suggested that proceeds from the offering may be used for full or partial redemption of its outstanding Series A & D preferred stocks.

Source: SEC - Supplementary Prospectus

And so it happened - on the day after we had initially 'speculated,' the company made the official announcement. By applying simple financial logic and comparing the two aforementioned preferreds we came to the conclusion that AHT-A will be fully redeemed and AHT-D will be subject to a partial call. As this is now set in stone, let us recap the prices and dates with the information provided in the company's update:

Redemption Date: September 18, 2017.

The Series A Preferred Stock's redemption price is $25.463125.

The Series D Preferred Stock (Partial Call), will be redeemed at $25.457709.

Below you can see the reaction to the Series H prospectus and the market participants clearly coming to the same conclusion as us:

As you can clearly see, AHT-A saw quite the spike in volume that day - or let us assume that 1/4 of the shares outstanding changed hands as many headed for the exit upon realizing that the product will most likely cease trading.

AHT-D on the other hand was very quiet in comparison, therefore reinforcing our opinion that the Series A issue will be the one to fall. And clearly once the announcement was out investors were jumping in for what can be a few more dividends before this high-yielding product disappears as well.

Conclusion

Evidently a lot of companies are interested in the preferred stock market and utilize it to raise capital and restructure their debt, by shuffling issues in and out of it. This increase in activity means that we should be increasingly aware of our portfolio's holdings in order to avoid falling victim of a not-so-dormant volcano which blew up in our face.

