Why UnitedHealth Group Is Still A Buy

Despite having a phenomenal year in 2016, appreciating 37% in stock value and even named as the Dow's best performing stock of 2016, I believe UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is still a strong buy based on its bright growth prospects, strong profitability, and solid historical performance.



Growth Drivers Ahead

Going forward, UNH's fast-growing business division, Optum, is expected to be the healthcare giant's primary growth driver. Optum supported 36% of UNH’s revenue in 2016 (Exhibit 1), and has generated revenue growth of 20% every year since 2012. The division expects OptumCare to boost its growth in the next few years. OptumCare is a leading health service delivery organization that strives to provide affordable health services while maintaining high service quality. To achieve this, UNH utilizes technology and data analytics, and acquisitions to lower operation costs, enhance efficiency, and branch out to multiple markets.

The company's market strategy is to expand into 75 local markets, covering around 200 million people. As of the end of 2016, OptumCare is in 28 markets. In 2017, through the acquisition of Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA), the company picked up another 17 markets. Thus, OptumCare is expected to accelerate in growth and drive up the company's revenue.

Optum360, UNH's revenue cycle management solution, is another potential growth driver for UNH. According to Optum CEO Larry Renfro, in comparison with 2015, the number of health facilities that uses Optum360's computerized documentation technology has doubled to 125 in 2016. This division is expected to differentiate UNH from its key competitors.

Exhibit 1. UNH Revenue by Business Segments

Source: UNH annual report

Operating in the managed health care industry, UNH also enjoys opportunities through: emerging markets; the development in high-priced clinical innovations; and the increasing demand for healthcare products arising from an aging population. As the baby boomer generation continue to reach retirement age over the next decade, the industry is also expected to experience significant growth.

On the downside, however, there are threats such as increasing regulations and litigation risks. Additionally, though the industry has traditionally enjoyed high profit margins, it has been facing an uphill battle of shrinking margins in recent years due to competition and high R&D costs.

Financial Health

Exhibit 2 shows UNH's profitability ratios for the past five years compared to its key competitors. As can be observed, the company is doing well in terms of ROA and ROE, with ratios well above its peers. Margins have been declining, an industry trend driven by ACA's cuts to reinsurance fees and taxes. That said, UNH's margins have remained stable and even slightly increased after its announcement of exiting Obamacare last year.

Exhibit 2. Profitability ratios: UNH vs peers

Source: FactSet



Exhibit 3 shows UNH's leverage ratios for the past five years compared to its peers. Leverage ratios have generally exceeded that of its competitors while increasing over the years. Interest coverage have also decreased since 2014. The company's high leverage is likely a result of its focus on acquisition growth in recent years. That said, UNH has already taken notice of its leverage risk and expressed its determination to reduce debt-to-capital to 40% by the end of 2017. The company successfully lowered debt-to-capital to 34.5% in 2017 Q1 and 34.9% in 2017 Q2.



Exhibit 3. Leverage ratios: UNH vs peers

Source: FactSet

Historical Growth

UNH's revenue and EPS growth has been on a general uptrend in the past five years. The accelerating growth of Optum has been the main driver for the company's overall performance in sales and earnings. Optum's sales grew 42% in 2015 and 24% in 2016, in comparison with UnitedHealthcare's 9.6% and 13.1%. As for earnings from operation, Optum grew 30% in 2015 and 31.8% in 2016, benefiting from M&A deals that allowed the company to lower operation costs and increase price negotiation power. UnitedHealthcare, on the other hand, grew -3.4% and 8.2% in the same time period.

Exhibit 4. Sales and EPS growth (%): UNH vs Industry

Source: FactSet

UNH's free cash flow has been volatile due to the company's focus on acquisition growth. While a fluctuating FCF trend has not appeared to have any significant impact on the company as of today, investors should keep in focus whether a decline in FCF will affect the company's share repurchase plans, thus threatening EPS growth.

Exhibit 5. UNH FCF growth (%)

Source: FactSet

Momentum

In terms of stock performance, UNH has exceeded its major competitors over the past three years (Exhibit 6). The company's stock price has had three pullbacks year-to-date. The first dip took place in mid-February, when the DOJ sued UNH over alleged Medicare overcharges; the second dip took place in Mid-March during the healthcare bill controversies; the latest dip took place in Mid-May, when the Feds sued UNH for mischarging. In all cases, investors saw the pullbacks as buying opportunities, and the stock continued its strong uptrend. Year-to-date, the stock has appreciated 21%.

Exhibit 6. Stock Performance: UNH vs peers



Source: FactSet

The company also has a strong record of exceeding analysts' expectations, beating earnings estimations 12 out of 12 quarters for the past three years (Exhibit 7). The only significant negative price impact took place in 2015 Q4, when UNH announced a 475 million profit loss from ACA, causing the stock price to drop by -5.6%. UNH later announced its decision to exit ACA in April 2016.

Exhibit 7. UNH EPS Surprise History

Source: FactSet

Exhibit 8 shows UNH's EPS consensus trend. As can be observed, the consensus earnings estimations for future quarters has been revised upwards, showing analysts' confidence in the company's future performance.

Exhibit 8. UNH EPS consensus trend

Source: FactSet

Valuation

My DCF model indicates that UNH's intrinsic value is $224, compared to the current stock price $192.7 (Aug. 17, 2017). Revenue growth is expected to be 10% for the next two years, considering Optum's rapid growth and UNH's willingness to develop new revenue streams (e.g. Optum360), and then gradually decrease to terminal growth rate 2% by 2026. Operating margins are expected to remain at 7-7.5%. This is based on UnitedHealthcare's declining margins and the growing importance of Optum which generates higher margins. For the WACC calculation, I used a 7.31% discount rate based on a 37% tax rate, cost of debt 1.2%, and cost of equity 8.4%.

Exhibit 9. DCF Model with Assumptions

Source: FactSet

On the basis of forward PE, PEG, and P/B ratio, UNH appears to be trading at a premium, with its valuation metrics above peer average and the industry. However, taking the company's growth prospects into account, I believe the company is currently fairly valued.

Moreover, despite appreciating 37% in terms of stock value in 2016, the company's multiples have remained stable compared to its peers. Current metrics are also within historical range, with the forward PE trading from 15.1 to 18.6 in the past year; PEG ratio trading from 1.08 to 1.41; and PB ratio trading from 2.99 to 3.8.

Exhibit 10. Valuation Metrics: UNH vs peers vs industry

Source: Factset

My target price $224 is calculated using the DCF model only. This indicates a 16.2% upside potential. Compared to street estimations, $224 is on the higher end as it exceeds the mean estimation $209, but remains within the estimation range $145-$235. There are several discount factors, including uncertainties over Trump's health care policies and investors' concerns on UNH's relatively high leverage ratios. Potential risks such as high dependency on the U.S. market (97% revenue exposure), and adverse economic conditions which may lead to government funding reduction, should also be closely monitored.

Conclusion

My recommendation is to buy UNH stock. The company has healthy margins, a strong earnings beat track record, and growth opportunities such as Optum and an aging population that allows it to sustain high growth for at least the next 10 years. Although UNH has a relatively high leverage, the company has proved its ability to improve its ratios in recent quarters. Under the DCF valuation method, UNH is priced at $224, providing a 16% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.