Microsoft: Making Up For Lost Time

Moreover, the company is unlikely to be overvalued on the basis of its P/E ratio.

Cloud computing continues to be an area of very significant growth for this company.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a company that has undergone quite a few reforms since CEO Satya Nadella took the helm.

From a price perspective, Microsoft has been busy making up for lost time - by seeing high levels of growth after a long period of stagnation.

Even as the company continues to reach all-time highs, I continue to see growth potential for Microsoft and by no means think it is overvalued at this point.

For instance, when we take a look at Microsoft’s performance from an earnings and free cash flow perspective, we see that earnings per share have recently seen a very significant uptick while the P/E ratio trades significantly below the high seen in 2016. On the FCF side, free cash flow per share has grown swiftly since 2016, but the price to free cash flow metric has remained constant, suggesting a potential undervaluation on this metric.

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

Under Nadella’s watch, Microsoft has made amazing advances in developing its cloud computing capabilities. Microsoft Azure, in particular, has proven a great success with revenue from the same having increased by 97% in 4Q 2017 compared to the same period last year, while on a holistic basis, revenue from server products and cloud services increased by 15%.

Source: Microsoft Fourth-Quarter Results

Moreover, operating income overall for the three months ended in June increased by 73% from that of the same period last year, with gains in operating income from all sectors except Productivity and Business Processes.

However, the decrease in operating margin in Productivity and Business Processes was primarily due to the acquisition of LinkedIn, with operating expenses having increased by $1 billion. Despite this, revenue for this sector overall has increased by 23%, and the acquisition of LinkedIn led to a gross margin increase of 14%, marking an $803 million increase.

Additionally, Office 365 subscriptions continue to remain a key vehicle of growth for the company, with Office Commercial revenue having increased by $277 million or 5%, and Office Consumer revenue having increased by $99 million or 13%.

While revenue from personal computing has decreased by $140 million, or 2%, due to a decline in both Surface and phone revenue, it is clear that Microsoft’s forte has become its subscription services for Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes. An initial skepticism of Microsoft when Nadella took over was the company’s exposure to declining revenue from lower hardware sales. However, the company’s business model has continued to evolve to an increasingly subscription-based software model, and a decline in hardware sales has not impeded what has been quite significant growth in operating income.

In this regard, concluding this company to be “overvalued” based on price is a mistake. Look at this company’s financial profile, and it is evident that there has been significant growth to support the increase in price. I envisage further growth for this company - and for this reason I am long the stock and staying long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.