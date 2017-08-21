How To 'Tax' Your Portfolio

The Industry

Tax preparation and accounting stocks have had a nice run in recent years with solid demand as economies remain stable, small businesses expand, low unemployment rate and a solid population expansion in developing countries.

Digital efforts for online income tax preparation have taken off in recent years with millions of individuals looking for the best and cheapest way to report income and other taxes.

2 notable players, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), have seen consistent growth over the years and are poised to continue that trend. Both companies report their quarterly earnings in the next 2 weeks.

These companies, focused on customer expansion, cost management and operational efficiency have solid growth and value prospects that we believe will outperform the overall market in years to come. Over the past 5 years, both Intuit and H&R Block have outperformed the S&P500.

Intuit Inc.

The company operates in 3 segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. Its small business segment includes financial accounting and payroll services, consumer tax includes its TurboTax product to allow individuals to submit their tax forms and ProConnect offers accounting and tax services for professional accountant in the United States and Canada.

The company has seen substantial and consistent growth over the past several years on behalf of its continued product innovation and offerings alongside rising employment in its consumer tax segment which generates 42% of revenues, rising over 10% year over year. Its international expansion has further aided market share growth and recent acquisitions are boosting inorganic sales and profit within the SMB (Small Business) segment.

Notably, the company's online tax preparation software, QuickBooks Online for businesses and QuickBook Self-Employed for self-employed individuals, grew sequentially at a rapid pace of 59% and 100%, respectively.

Intuit's market share capture and rapid growth in the self-employed market estimated to cover over 9M people, according to the Department of Labor Statistics, is a key growth driver and allows it to stay ahead of smaller players and ward off some competitors with customer retention.

A look into Intuit's sales growth over the years alongside expectations for 2017 and 2018 shows a solid growth rate holding strong:

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) 2018(e) $4,548M $4,407M $4,755M $5,204M $5,562M +3.3% -3.1% +7.9% +9.4% +6.8%

Earnings growth shows a very similar picture with a solid uptick since 2015 and upbeat projections heading to FY 2018.

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) 2018(e) $3.44 $2.83 $3.82 $4.45 $5.01 +6.2% -17.7% +35.0% +16.5% +12.6%

Operation income should remain under some pressure in the upcoming quarters due to higher operating expenses on higher promotional, acquisition and expansion costs. The company expects, however, that higher revenues and cost cutting should minimize the effects on operating income.

H&R Block

The company provides income tax return assistance for individuals and digital do-it-yourself services. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

The company is consistently working on enhancing its client base by expanding its product portfolio and its DIY (Do-It-Yourself) category. New digital initiatives should enhance monetization for its digital offerings and push solid sales growth as seen by historical sales figures and future expectations:

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) $3,027.62M $3,795.21M $3,031.51M $3,038.08M +3.23% +25.35% -20.12% +0.22%

A look at the company's profitability paints a slightly more optimistic picture:

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) $1.74 $0.73 $1.60 $1.88 +12.26% -58.05% +119.18% +17.50%

The company is working to aggressively lower costs and enhance operational efficiency through different initiatives which should help boost earnings growth over the long run.

Risks

A major risk for the overall industry is stiff competition. With the likes of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), market share growth will be limited over the long run with client retention efforts and promotional activity to draw new customers.

A further risk is the nature of the accounting business where sales are determined by client relations. Intuit has done a fine job maintaining good relationships over the years but we expect other companies to focus heavily on this retention aspect and create a higher degree of competition.

Conclusion

Looking at sales and earnings growth alone, we see that Intuit is enjoying a stronger market share in the SMB and individual consumer tax segments, a trend that will likely continue throughout the upcoming years.

A further compelling argument for Intuit is its low debt (~$500M) with a healthy cash flow vs. H&R Block which holds $1.49B in long term debt, paying roughly $22M in interest expense quarterly. This will hurt cash flows in the long run and create an unsustainable shareholder value environment. Intuit should continue to enjoy a healthy cash flow and shareholder value offering.

Overall, we believe Intuit will generate solid returns through the upcoming years and outperform market benchmarks and peers with a solid online presence, inorganic growth and diverse business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.