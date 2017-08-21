Delcath: Play On The Pullback

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

Since Delcath (NASDAQ:DCTH) has issued all of its authorized common shares (500 million), it is safe to conclude there will be no further share dilution until the company performs the reverse split. The stock had a massive bull run. The institutional investor Waqas Khatri (Ayrton Capitol) took advantage of this bull run and sold his entire position. I expect strong pullback in the share price prior to another possible run just before the reverse split.

Operational Performance, Reverse Split, Share Dilution & Negative Sentiment

The company has total assets of $18.6 million, versus $17.7 million total liabilities. Book value per share is almost zero. I wouldn’t say the stock is worthless, because the value of the company should be based on its clinical trial data and its revenue potential. The company has released its Q2 2017 earnings results, which show a net loss of $13.3 million for the first two quarters of this year. Since drug development is not yet complete, we can’t expect the company to generate any revenue. The company is relying heavily on equity financing. It sells its convertible notes to private financiers, who convert the convertible notes into common stock at a discounted price and sell them for profit. This makes the stock continue to fall, and this is the reason it is called toxic or death-spiral financing. The company should look towards traditional financing (e.g. bank loan) or a partnership model to avoid its poor stock performance. With toxic financing, the company will continue to issue new shares and the stock will continue to fall.

The company has already announced that it is going to perform a reverse split at the ratio of 1-for-20 to 1-for-500, and voting is taking place. As I mentioned in a previous article, the reverse split will go through this time. Thereafter, the company is free to issue new shares (worth $13.7 million) to raise additional capital. The stock will continue to fall because of share dilution (massive increase in supply).

When the institutional investor Waqas Khatri (Ayrton Capitol) took advantage of the bull run and sold his entire position, it created negative sentiment. Waqas Khatri sold 41.7 million shares less than a month; he almost day traded the stock.

Source: Fintel

Conclusion

The institutional investor’s buying (converting) and selling of common shares just before the reverse split vote seems suspicious. The shareholders are still entitled to exercise their voting rights even if they sell their shares after the record date. I strongly believe that Waqas Khatri voted in favor of the reverse split, and he sold his shares right away after the voting. He may have expected that the stock would fall. If I want to take a risk in going for short-term buying, I would wait for the share pullback to around $0.10.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.