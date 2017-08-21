AT&T: Forestalling Disaster

While nearly all of AT&T (T) investors have been closely watching the unfolding and nearly completed merger with Time Warner (TWX), business continues as usual with the company and we have just learned that the company may be making a move to put a tiny debt in its incredible debt burden. Make no mistake, the debt is the largest risk factor when considering an investment in this company. If AT&T does not take steps to remedy the situation, disaster looms. This is a generally well accepted fact among both AT&T bulls and bears. At the end of Q2 2017, the company's debt was just shy of a whopping $144 billion.

Let us not forget that the company further just did another notes offering to help finance the $85 billion deal with Time Warner. This debt is a true risk factor, and that is why all of the investments the company has made need to be winners, to help start paying this down. Disaster looms if nothing is done. Ratings agencies are going to take note of this ever expanding debt, and a debt downgrade could be devastating. That is why Quad 7 Capital believes that the company will begin a five to ten year process of selling off major and minor assets, which we first discussed when AT&T sold LifeShield, the home security unit of DirecTV. The reason for this is two-fold. First, to put a dent in that debt burden, which impacts the second point, which is to keep the ratings' agencies happy. On that note, the company is exploring a minor, but telling sale.

This weekend we came across several research articles and news items about AT&T looking over several options for its Digital Life home security business, including selling it, as it seeks to pay down some of the aforementioned debt following the acquisition of Time Warner. What we find to be rather interesting is that as part of its ever-changing landscape, and effort to become the global leader in telecommunications and entertainment, AT&T just got into the home security business a few short years ago, back in 2013.

A sale of these assets would mark an essential exit from this business. When the Digital Life security was offered in 2013, it was billed as an innovative way to protect home assets. This is because the service provides subscribing customers a number of sensors and cameras so they can monitor their homes and pets, directly on their phones. While this may seem not so innovative now with everything moving to mobile, four or five years ago this was rather novel. Let us not forget that this mobile everything world we live was brought to us in large part by the efforts of AT&T and others in the sector. That said, the fiscal impact is minimal, however the larger story here is that this fits our thesis that the company is really starting to focus on its debt.

When the company reported Q2 earnings, the company delivered results that also beat consensus analyst expectations. Revenues came in at $39.8 billion, falling just short of my expectations. However, this was perfectly in line with consensus expectations. The only negative here, and this was expected, was that these revenues were down year-over-year by 1.8%. Taking into account revenues and expenses, net income was $3.9 billion, or $0.63 per share, compared to $3.4 billion, or $0.55 per share last year. If we adjust for $0.16 of costs primarily for merger and integration-related items, earnings per share was $0.79 compared to an adjusted $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. So where does the home security business fit here?

Well frankly Digital Life doesn't contribute much to the revenues, only a tiny fraction, so the loss of this line of business would not be a major hit. The service has up to half a million customers. Assuming a customer pays $300 a year, that is $150 million in revenues annually. This is less than far less that 1% of the $163.8 billion in revenue in 2016. However, according to reports the sale of the business line to the right customer could garner $1 billion. While even that is not a lot, if applied directly to the debt, it would make a small dent. The larger story here (other than AT&T getting out of a business it just entered) is that this fits our narrative that the sale could be an introduction to a longer chapter of more divestitures.

Bottom line? Following the major acquisition of DirecTV and now of Time Warner, it is time to pay the piper. The company needs to pay down debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.