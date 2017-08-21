Gold Bull Resumes But Wait Before Adding

As I write, gold (NYSE:GLD) is trading around $1,287 an ounce but actually reached $1,307 an ounce at the back end of last week. This asset class has been a particularly difficult asset class to trade this year mainly because of the poor performance of the mining stocks (NYSE:GDX). Miners usually are a leveraged play on gold but this year, they have actually unperformed gold which is strange to say the least. In fact, Gold is up 12.3% year to date with the mining stocks up 11.4%. As I've mentioned, the miners are a leveraged play on gold. In a strong trending bull market, this type of discrepancy should not be happening.

The behavior of the miners over the past few months has definitely fooled many gold bulls. The lower low on the 4th of May on the GDX chart to $22.10 fooled many into thinking that an intermediate low had been printed in the precious metals market. However the nonexistent rally out of those lows quickly demonstrated that this was a false dawn and that stagnation would continue.

Because miners over both silver and gold have been the poorest performers to date this year in the precious metals complex, investors and traders alike felt that this was the chart to be focusing in on in order to spot a hard bottom. The real intermediate bottom however looks to have taken place on the gold chart and it took place on the 7th of July. Gold has been making higher highs all year but dipped below the previous daily low on that very date this year. Furthermore the rally out of those lows has been indicative of what we see at intermediate bottoms. Gold is already up 5.3% since the 7th of July last. The miners now seem to participating with GDX up over 7.6% over the same time frame. These are the types of gains that rallies out of intermediate lows usually produce.

So what is the best way to play this market at present? Well, we are presently holding a small position which we will hold on to for the time being. Why? Because rallies out of intermediate cycles can usually last longer than many believe. This is why it is always good to have some skin in the game at the outset of a brand new intermediate rally. In saying this, the current daily cycle count in gold and silver is around the 30 mark. Daily cycles rarely last over 40 days meaning that the $1,307 print gold registered last week has a good chance of being the first daily cycle top. Sort term sentiment in gold has been quite optimistic for quite a while now. It should be just a matter of time before gold rolls over here once more.

If $1,307 marked the cycle top last week, the first potential spot for the daily cycle to bottom will be around the 38% retracement level which currently stands at $1,267 an ounce in gold (see below). Once we see a swing low, we will aim to add to our existing precious metals position at that point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.