Equity Bargains In Closed-End Funds: CEF Weekly Update

Overall, high discounts to NAV among equity funds indicates many CEFs are worth considering right now, regardless of yield.

The CEF Insider indices have recovered from the recent political panic that caused extreme selling in stocks and thus even more extreme selling in closed-end funds ((CEFs)). While most indices are beating the S&P 500, and all indices are beating their comparative non-CEF indices in municipal bonds, high yield bonds, and equities, the selloff has helped premiums moderate and discounts increase for many funds.

CEF Insider YTD Performance

We he seen discounts increase slightly to 3.77% on average for the over 500 CEFs tracked by CEF Insider. Additionally, equity fund discounts provide greater value on average with 5.7% discounts, while bond fund discounts are much lower at 3.4%.

However, there are still many equity funds trading at considerable premiums and others trading at significant discounts. The random walk of market demand means there's little predictable pattern in these pricings, although a clear trend has become extremely obvious over the last few weeks when looking at discounted funds: a growing risk aversion is creating value and bigger discounts in foreign equity funds.

Biggest Discounts

Of the funds with the biggest discounts to NAV, four - the Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF), Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA), Mexico Equity & Income Fund (MXE), and Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) - are foreign equity focused, and are new entrants to the top 10 list alongside more familiar, the RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF), Dividend&Income Fund (DNI), Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF), General American Investors (GAM), Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX), and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO):

Of the top ten most discounted CEFs, two are non-equity focused, although one of those ((NYSE:PEO)) accesses energy-related investments through common stocks, and RIF similarly holds a lot of REITs.

Thus it does indeed appear that equity-focused REITs are significantly more oversold than bond CEFs (a look at the most premium funds will confirm this). When we consider the considerably tight spreads between corporate bonds and U.S. Treasuries, even after the recent reallocation away from corporate debt and high yield paper, the greater aversion towards equity CEFs is a particularly interesting and important market phenomenon that indicates these funds may offer significantly more bargains and capital gain upside potential than the market currently realizes.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price 10Yr CAGR RIF 2.24% 24.98 19.82 -20.66 6.66 3.03% DNI 1.69% 14.73 12.16 -17.45 4.93 0.81% BIF 1.43% 11.8 9.85 -16.53 4.17 5.17% CAF 1.89% 25.98 21.78 -16.17 0.31 4.75% GAM 1.24% 40.21 33.91 -15.67 0.15 4.54% CUBA 4.07% 8.49 7.17 -15.55 1.88 -1.65% MXE 1.87% 13.84 11.84 -14.45 0 0.29% ADX 0.62% 16.93 14.51 -14.29 1.38 5.51% PEO 0.79% 20.71 17.84 -13.86 0.56 -0.33% RGT 1.71% 11.21 9.67 -13.74 1.45 4.29%

Biggest Premiums

A look at the premium-priced CEFs will largely confirm this hypothesis. Of the top 10 highly purchased CEFs, 8 - PIMCO Global StocksPLUS&Income Fund (PGP), PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc (RCS), PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO), PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC), BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV), and Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) - are bond focused. The other two outliers are a bit surprising, but not too much-while the Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) has had a high premium before, its low yield and relatively unpopular mandated assets (utilities) make it a surprising entry, especially when several utility CEFs with similar or better long-term total return CAGRs exceed GUT and are at a lower pricing relative to current NAV. The Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF), however, is clearly popular because of its large dividend yield (19.3%), regardless of whether that is sustainable or not.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.1 16.55 49.1 10.64 RCS 1.28% 7.75 9.91 27.87 8.72 GUT 1.67% 5.5 6.97 26.73 8.61 PHK 1.08% 6.85 8.44 23.21 11.47 DMO 2.58% 21.98 26.49 20.52 10.65 PCQ 1.29% 14.25 16.86 18.32 5.48 ECC 10.05% 17.79 20.99 17.99 11.43 BHV 2.32% 15.71 18.5 17.76 4.09 PCK 1.38% 8.69 10.13 16.57 5.6 CRF 1.45% 12.42 14.25 14.73 19.28

I have written several times in the past about two primary drivers of market demand for CEFs: management marketing (as is the case for Pimco) and yield (as is the case for CRF). However, while there are at times intersections between these funds long-term total returns and premium pricing, the relationship is neither direct nor consistent.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long BIF, DNI, RIF.