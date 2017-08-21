After 15 months of executing this strategy, I'm happy to share some results.

I sell covered calls on some of my DivGro positions and I sell put options on stocks I wouldn't mind adding to my DivGro portfolio.

Last year, I decided to add options trading to complement DivGro's strategy of investing in dividend growth stocks.

My options trading activity is focused on generating extra income. I sell covered calls on some of my DivGro positions and I sell put options on stocks I wouldn't mind adding to my DivGro portfolio.

I don't buy options and I consider myself a learner options trader.

In this article, I discuss my approach to using options to boost dividend income. After 15 months of executing this strategy, I'm happy to provide some insights and to share results.

Selling Covered Calls

By selling covered calls against some of my DivGro positions, I could boost my dividend income. Selling covered calls is a safe way to earn extra income on top of the dividend income I already receive just for owning dividend-paying stocks.

Since each option contract controls 100 shares, you need to own at least 100 shares (or multiples of 100 shares) to sell covered calls. For stocks like Ford (NYSE:F), owning 100 shares is reasonable. At the current share price of $10.56, an investment of $1,056 buys you 100 shares.

Of course, most of the stocks I own in DivGro are much more expensive. The average per share price of stocks in my DivGro portfolio is $122.46. That means, on average, a capital outlay of $12,246 is needed to own 100 shares.

So the first hurdle I faced with covered call trading is having to accept the fact that DivGro no longer would be nicely balanced. While DivGro remains fairly diversified between 57 different positions, the portfolio certainly is not well-balanced:

Most of the stocks on the right side of this chart are "involved" in covered call trades.

Another "drawback" of selling covered calls is somewhat psychological: when selling covered calls involving dividend paying stocks, you hope to keep your shares in order to continue collecting dividends. If the stock price rises above the option's strike price on or before the expiration date, the option holder will exercise the option and call away your shares!

Related, and often offered as a major drawback of covered calls, is that you limit your upside. If the stock price bursts higher after good news, the strike price is the most you'll get per share.

Personally, I don't see this as such a big deal. In a way, selling a covered call is much like entering a stop order at the strike price, but you get paid for it! You know upfront what the possible outcomes are, including the fact that you're limiting your upside...

Finally, if I sell a covered call at a strike price above my cost basis and the call gets exercised, I'll generate capital gains and, consequently, certain tax obligations.

A Quick Case Study: Covered Calls

With my first options trade, I sold six covered calls on my Ford position of 600 shares. Given the following information as background, I could craft a trade that seemed quite lucrative to me:

I owned 600 Ford shares at an average cost basis of $12.94 per share.

Ford paid quarterly dividends of 15¢ per share, yielding 4.64% on my cost basis.

On 1 June 2016, I sold six covered calls on my Ford shares at a strike price of $13 with an expiration date of 19 August 2016. I collected 52.58¢ per share in options premium (after commissions).

Here are three possible outcomes I considered:

Ford trades below $13 at expiration: The options expire and I retain my shares. The trade yields 4.25% over the trade period, or 18.79% annualized. I receive one quarterly dividend of 15¢ during the trade period. Total annualized yield is 23.43%. I can sell more calls on my shares and earn more option income.

The options expire and I retain my shares. The trade yields 4.25% over the trade period, or 18.79% annualized. I receive one quarterly dividend of 15¢ during the trade period. Total annualized yield is 23.43%. I can sell more calls on my shares and earn more option income. Ford trades above $13 at expiration : The options are exercised and my shares get called away. I make capital gains of 6¢ per share and retain the options premium of 52.58¢ per share. I receive one quarterly dividend of 15¢ during the trade period. Total gain is 73.58¢ per share or 5.69% on my cost basis over the trade period. That's 26.29% annualized. I forego future dividends unless I decide to buy shares again.

: The options are exercised and my shares get called away. I make capital gains of 6¢ per share and retain the options premium of 52.58¢ per share. I receive one quarterly dividend of 15¢ during the trade period. Total gain is 73.58¢ per share or 5.69% on my cost basis over the trade period. That's 26.29% annualized. I forego future dividends unless I decide to buy shares again. Ford trades above $13 before expiration and before the ex-dividend date: The options are exercised and my shares get called away before I can collect the quarterly dividend. Total gain is 58.58¢ per share or 4.53% on my cost basis over a shortened trade period. Annualized yield is at least 20.93%.

While I would have preferred the first outcome, the second and third outcomes seemed quite acceptable, in my view. Of course, selling my shares would have triggered a capital gains tax obligation!

Note that even the worst-case outcome above would boost my dividend income by a factor of 4.5.

As it turned out, Ford traded below $13 on expiration day, so the options expired and I retained my shares. I collected options income of $315.49 for a trade that lasted only 79 days. That's about 88% of Ford's annual dividend in just one options trade!

What About Selling Puts?

Another way to boost DivGro's dividend income is to sell a put option on a stock I'd like to own at a strike price I'm willing to pay. I collect an options premium for taking on the obligation to buy shares at the strike price on or before the expiration date.

If the stock price drops below the strike price, the put buyer can exercise the option and put the shares to me. In this case, I'll have to buy the shares at the agreed-upon strike price. On the other hand, if the stock price remains above the strike price until the expiration date, the option will expire along with my obligation to buy shares. In either case, the options premium is mine to keep.

In order to sell a put option, my online broker requires that I put aside a certain amount of cash to secure the put. In a margin account, the amount is typically 20% of the purchase obligation. In a regular account, you'd have to set aside 100% of the purchase obligation. These are called cash-secured puts.

For me, selling puts feels riskier than selling covered calls. The reason is the underlying stock could crash well below the strike price and you'll be obliged to buy shares at the much higher strike price. However, this is not much different from owning the underlying stock in the same scenario. In both cases, you'll end up with (unrealized) capital losses until you decide to sell the shares.

That's why I think it is important only to sell puts on quality stocks that you really want to own.

The risk profile of selling puts at a strike price below the market price is more conservative than buying shares outright. The downside risk is reduced because you're committing to buying shares below the market price and you're receiving a options premium upfront, further reducing your cost basis should the put option be exercised.

The main advantage of selling puts is that you can choose your entry price.

A Quick Case Study: Selling Puts

Last Friday, 18 August 2017, was options expiration day. The following put options I had previously sold were scheduled to expire:

5 x BAC 18 Aug 2017 BAC 22.00 P 2 x CSCO 18 Aug 2017 31.00 P

While Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) cut its quarterly dividend to just 1¢ per share in 2009, the stock is slowly making a comeback as a dividend grower. In June, BAC increased its dividend by 60% to an annual payout of 48¢ per share. And the stock was recently named as a Top 25 Dividend Giant by ETF Channel.

In June, I sold 5 put contracts of BAC at a strike price of $22, committing to buying 500 shares of BAC for $22 per share on or before 18 August. Thanks to the options premium collected, my cost basis would have been $21.63.

With BAC trading at $23.13 per share on the day of my options trade, the effective cost basis represented a discount of 6.47%.

Last Friday, BAC closed at $23.62 per share, so the options expired and I secured options income of $183.52, equating to an annualized options yield of 9.99%. This is significantly higher than BAC's current yield of about 2.03%.

Now let's consider Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), an existing DivGro position.

In April, I decided to sell 2 put contracts of CSCO at a strike price of $31. For committing to buy 200 shares of CSCO for $31 per share on or before 18 August, I collected an options premium of $145.01 after commissions. If exercised, my cost basis would be $30.27 - a discount of 9.38%.

Last Friday, CSCO closed at $30.37 per share, below the $31 strike price. So the options were exercised and I'm now the proud owner of 200 additional CSCO shares.

Note that I "saved" 10¢ per share!

With no further obligations, I can collect additional options income by (1) selling more put contracts on BAC and by (2) selling covered calls on the 200 CSCO shares I now own.

Tally Of Options Income

I executed my first options trade for DivGro in June 2016, so I've been boosting DivGro's dividend income for about 15 months.

So far, I've executed just over 100 options trades and I've secured a little more than $9,000 in options income. (By secured, I mean options income from options for which I no longer have any obligations). Additionally, I've collected over $7,700 in options income from 27 options that remain open and for which I have obligations.

Readers are invited to view the complete history of my options transactions, showing a running tally of the total amount received from options trades, as well as the options premiums secured due to options that expired.

Here is a summary of options income I collected, organized by stock:



In a few cases, the secured column shows negative amounts. This happens in cases where I needed to roll forward options in order to extend the option's expiration or maturity, sometimes at a large cost.

By far the most successful options trades have been those on Ford, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Concluding Remarks

I started trading options in my Scottrade brokerage account, but the commissions for options trades really worked against me. Scottrade also charged an extra large commission for options assignments.

Since then, I've transferred the account to Interactive Brokers, a brokerage with very competitive commissions and great execution prices. While the trading platform took some time to get used to, I'm very happy that I switched.

Options trading is a fun way to boost dividend income, provided you're OK some of the minor drawbacks I listed in this article, such as limiting your upside and occasionally "giving up" your shares. I think it is reasonable to aim to double dividend income with options trades. I'm not quite there yet, as my goals for 2017 target a 60:40 split for dividend:options income.

One reason I'm not yet targeting a 50:50 split is that only about one quarter of my DivGro portfolio is in the Interactive Brokers account where I trade options. In time, I'd like to move another quarter of the portfolio to Interactive Brokers to increase my options trading, well, options!

Thank you for reading! Please let me know what you think of this strategy to boost dividend income using options. Do you sell covered calls and cash-secured (or naked) puts for income?



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, CSCO, CVS, D, DIS, F, GD, GE, GILD, HRL, INTC, JNJ, KO, NKE, PFE, PG, QCOM, SBUX, T, TGT, TROW, VLO, WBA, WMT, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.