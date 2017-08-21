Target Delivers Again But Is It Enough?

Photo credit

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been the victim of declining results and worsening sentiment for the whole of 2017 thus far. The company’s efforts to get some of its lost traffic back largely haven’t assuaged the fears of investors and the results can be seen in the chart below. However, TGT tipped a couple of weeks ago that Q2 results were going to be good, and they were, if just a bit less than what bulls were hoping for. Still, progress is being made, and on the whole, I think TGT looks good here.

The chart is obviously pretty ugly at this point, as the stock is trying to force a bottoming process. That seems to be going pretty well as a double bottom looks to be in place around $48, and the most recent move down was just a blip to $54. So long as the stock can hold that level and, preferably, make a move past its relative high at $58, the stock should be clear to move higher.

Unfortunately, the pesky 200DMA is also in the way, currently just under $60, and it is rapidly descending. That is something the bulls are going to have to work through because turning that moving average around takes a strong, sustained rally or a bunch of sideways action to work through it and flatten it out. Either way, I think if you like Target here, you may have a decent amount of time to buy it because stocks that look like this - particularly ones of this size - don’t usually put in a short bottoming formation and then rocket higher. It can happen, but that is certainly far from the base case for me. For now, I just want to see that TGT doesn’t make any new relative lows and that will confirm the bottom is in, which is a great start.

Target was initially higher upon the release of the report as it raised profit guidance for the year. Comp sales were higher than consensus, rising 1.3%, but closer inspection reveals that perhaps things aren’t quite as rosy as they may seem. The digital channel continues to fly, and that’s great, but it made up almost the entirety of the comp gain. That implies that the stores themselves were basically flat, and I’ll admit I find that a bit concerning. Target is making a concerted effort to push into digital sales - free shipping for RedCard members and store pickup come to mind - and the push is obviously working. However, if it comes at the expense of the stores, I’m not sure it is all that productive. Flat comp sales at the stores aren't a disaster but it isn’t quite as bullish as the headline number would suggest, either. And the other, very important thing about focusing on digital sales is that they tend to carry higher fulfillment costs, which reduce margin that is available for the same merchandise.

Indeed, that’s what we saw in Q2 as gross margins fell 40bps and that helped drive down EBIT, which also fell due to rising SG&A costs. Lower gross margins were due to higher fulfillment costs - exactly what I mentioned before - and SG&A costs were up due to higher compensation/bonus expense and other items. The point is that while Target is growing comps here, the cost is enormous as it has to continue to invest in the infrastructure to support a high level of digital sales while maintaining its stores as well. We’re seeing that now, and while the digital infrastructure support should level off and then remain at some steady pace at some point, we aren’t there yet. Target’s efforts are working, but for now, investment costs are outweighing the benefits.

That will not go on forever, and at some point, TGT’s margins should stabilize and eventually move higher. And to be honest, Target doesn’t have much of a choice but to make the digital investments, because if it doesn’t, someone else will. I applaud the success it is having in attracting revenue, but costs are still very high and cloud the near-term picture. I’m still bullish on Target longer term, but headwinds for the rest of this year in terms of profitability are certainly palpable.

The thing is that the stock is still only going for 12 times this year’s earnings, the product of the sizable decline in the stock we saw earlier this year. That’s a very reasonable multiple, and with the potential margin upside Target has when its infrastructure investments slow down, it could easily see some upside to its EPS estimates. That should lead to multiple expansion, but keep in mind that is a longer-term thing, not a 2017 item. And analysts currently have EPS roughly flat this year and the same for next year, so if margins do improve, the bar is very low. Low expectations are a key component of powerful, longer-term rallies, and Target has low expectations to spare here given the downward turn in sentiment. For that reason, I’m maintaining my longer-term bullish view on Target, but I’ll caution that progress may be slow until the stock makes a firm bottom and can get the 200DMA to flatten out. I like Target’s strategic direction, and it is working, but we need investment costs to slow in order to get margins moving in the right direction again.

