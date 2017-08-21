Fiat Chrysler: Shopping For Stocks Like You Shop For Groceries

To top everything off, you can invest indirectly through a holding company and obtain a sweet discount.

It is not just trading at an astonishingly low EV/operating earnings multiple; it is also attractive compared with peers.

I screened for investment ideas using the Acquirers Multipe tool, which is based on Tobias Carlisle's Deep Value.

I just ran the Acquirers Multiple, a cool screening tool that is based on the book Deep Value by Tobias Carlisle. I just ran it again and came across a few interesting ideas like this one. Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) is another one. Two widely followed value investors Mohnish Pabrai and Guy Spier are both big on Fiat Chrysler, who have respectively put 34% and 12% of their (U.S. stock) portfolios into the name. Already familiar with this one I figured it is a good time to write it up once more as it shows up near the top of the screen.



The firm is led by Chairman Marchionne who is a vocal proponent of industry consolidation and won't hesitate to sell the firm in order to build a larger car platform. Management wants to hit 2018 adjusted EBIT of EUR 8.7 billion-9.8 billion while getting the balance sheet in order with a load of cash and an investment grade credit ratings. The firm carries a heavy debt load:

However the debt load is clearly shrinking and net debt is shrinking much faster even.

Don't take management guidance too seriously as it doesn't always get hit but it is good enough to serve as a rough guidepost. Here's a slide from the most recent earnings call.







It is amazing how the firm is on its way to earn 7 billion euros of adjusted EBIT, which translates into $8.23 billion. That means the firm trades at a below 3x EV/adjusted EBIT ratio. But even if you just pull up conventional EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA ratios and throw in some U.S. comps the firm is attractive:



That's all the more surprising with General Motors (GM), which is a David Einhorn holding, trading at a highly attractive valuation itself. I didn't bother putting Tesla (TSLA) in there which has a market cap similar to General Motors and 2x the market cap of Fiat Chrysler while making no money - as opposed to its old school peers, which throw off $22 billion and $14 billion in EBITDA, respectively.

As it turns out Exor SPA (OTCPK:EXOSF), a vehicle controlled by the Agnelli family, owns a ~30% stake.

Here are its main holdings:



Source: Exor site



Exor trades at a market cap of $14.85 billion. The chart below shows recent performance of its publicly traded holdings.

With Fiat and Ferrari having done really well it looks like NAV is up quite a bit versus the recent disclosed figures.

Partner Re is worth about $7 billion if I go by the recent purchase price paid by Exor.

The Economist stake is worth $600 million and potentially more as some of its shares are held by the Economist Group itself.

Adding up all stakes (in $ million):

Partner Re $7000

Economist $600

Ferrari $6000

Fiat $ 6800

CNHI $4100

Juventus $500

--------+

$ 25.000

Here' s the recent Exor NAV table:

Going by my valuations it implies a net asset value of EUR 17.82 against a market cap of Eur 12.6 billion, which is effectively a 30% discount to NAV.

If there is something I like even better than buying cheap companies, it is buying cheap companies at a discount. You could even short out the other public holdings like Ferrari (OTC:RACE), CNI Industrial (CNI) and Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF). That way you can get to a similar net position in Fiat with a free ride on the non-public holdings of Exor, instead of a straight up investment in Fiat. One caveat being that the Exor vehicle contains some leverage which introduces additional risk and accompanying volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXOSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.