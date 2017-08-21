Old Republic: Undervalued Divided Growth Stock Of The Month

I would like to think that I am a good driver. Some of my passengers think otherwise as they complain that I turn too sharp, brake too hard, and press down on the accelerator too quick. After all, I was born and raised in Massachusetts where residents are known to be aggressive drivers, or in less polite terms; “Masshole” drivers. But you know what? No matter my reputation, I still have a nearly perfect driving record according to my insurance provider. One accident and one speeding ticket in 14 years of driving is nothing to laugh at. Because of this pristine record, I do get favorable insurance rates. However, it still is frustrating paying that premium every month when I know that I will probably never see that money again.

Not only am I a good driver, I’m also very healthy. I pay thousands of dollars a year to my health insurance provider and I barely see any of that money put to use. I am never sick, eat healthy, exercise, and rarely visit the doctor.

I am also excellent at not burning down my house, not getting sued, and not being a victim of a flood.

Paying all these insurance premiums is absolutely necessary because I am protecting myself from an expensive and unexpected disaster. But it is still frustrating shelling out all that money and feeling like the insurance companies are getting the better end of the deal.

Well, I do have a solution to this problem. I can receive a portion of that premium back by investing in insurance companies that pay dividends. Every dividend I receive makes the pain of paying insurance premiums, which never get used in my case, a little more tolerable.

Every month I highlight a dividend growth stock that seems to be undervalued. Last month’s stock is analyzed here. This month I will run an insurance company called Old Republic (ORI) through the “10 Minute System” and explain why it is undervalued and should be considered for purchase. Not only is ORI a Dividend Champion with a 36-year dividend raise streak but it is also attractively priced.

The following table shows the results from the “10 Minute Stock Rating System”. The “System” is designed to evaluate the financials of a dividend growth stock to determine if a stock is undervalued, has a strong dividend, and provides a built-in margin of safety. To learn more about the “System” please view the article here. The “System” beat the S&P 500 by over 17% a year in the last 17 years in a recent back-test that can be viewed here.

Criteria ORI @ 19.11 Score *#1 Total Assets/Total Liabilities >=1.5 1.32 88% *#2 Long Term Debt/Net Assets <= 1.10 0.33 100% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 4 80% #4 Dividend > 0 0.76 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 1.58>-0.27 100% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 1.09 100% #7 P/E[ttm] < 10 12.09 79% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 36 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 3.98% 100% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 47.6% 100% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 3.24 100% #12 4* Year DGR >= 10% 1.4% 14% #13 3 Year DGR/4* Year DGR >= 1 1.00 100% Final Score: 89%

Sources: Morningstar, David Fish’s U.S. Companies with 25+ Straight Years Higher Dividends, & Author Calculations

*Usually my system uses current ratio and long-term debt to working capital ratio, but because ORI is a financial services company, they do not report any current assets & liabilities on their balance sheet. Instead, I have substituted current assets & liabilities with total assets and liabilities, and working capital with net assets to determine if their balance sheet is strong. I believe this is an adequate substitution because my ratios still show if a financial company has a healthy amount of long-term debt in relation to their net asset value.

The “10 Minute System” rated ORI an 89%. This score indicates the stock should be considered for purchase. I consider purchasing any stock rated 80% and above.

To break some of the numbers down further; the high asset to liability ratio of 1.32 shows that GME has a fairly strong balance sheet as total assets easily outweigh total liabilities. ORI also has a relatively low amount of long-term debt in relation to its net asset value; a 0.33 ratio.

The valuation metrics P/B and P/E are low at 1.11 & 12.36 respectively, indicating that the stock is trading at a great price relative to its earnings and net asset value.

The profitability of the company is strong, consistent, and growing, indicated by the growth of EPS from 5 years prior. Earnings have grown by almost 7 times in that timeframe.

The dividend is strong indicated by the 36-year dividend raise streak, its 3.89% yield, low payout ratio of 47.6%, the ability to easily cover the dividend 3 times over with FCF, and a dividend growth rate that is not shrinking.

The table above shows why ORI should be considered for purchase because of its favorable 89% rating, which indicates the stock has strong financials, is fairly valued, has a built-in margin of safety, and a strong dividend. Please perform your due diligence before purchasing any stock.

Further Analysis

I consider ORI a “sleep well at night stock” as the stock has a beta of 1.14 and low price volatility. It's 52 weeks low is 16.51 and it's 52 week high is 21.19 which is a fairly tight trading range.

ORI can benefit from today's rising interest environment. Higher interest rates can make the insurance company's products more attractive, resulting in higher sales and, thus, higher income in the form of premiums that the insurance company has available to invest. Because of this relationship, I expect ORI's assets and income to increase as the Fed raises rates periodically.

Lastly, we can use a "back-of-the-napkin" equation to calculate ORI's profit. Analyzing insurance company's 10-Q can be very tedious and confusing so I like to keep it simple and calculate basic numbers that will help me determine if the company is healthy. Using ORI's most recent income statement, we can use this equation to calculate profit: Premiums - Expenses & Claims + Earnings On the Float = Profit. The equation looks like this after plugging in the numbers (in millions): 5,430 - 5323 + 559 = 666. With 666 million dollars of profit, ORI can afford to make additional investments to add to their asset base and/or increase their investment income.

Conclusion

ORI is a slow and steady stock with a fabulous dividend track record. I would compare ORI to the tortoise when relating it to the famous turtle versus the hair race. It is definitely not a popular or sexy stock but can be highly enjoyable to own because of its consistency and strong financials and balance sheet indicated by the “10 Minute System’s” score of 89%. Instead of having the burden of paying insurance premiums, have the excitement of getting paid by the insurance company regardless of whether or not you maintain a clean driving record or optimal bill of health. At today’s prices, I recommend considering ORI for purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.