Oil Production Continues To Remain Lower In The U.S.

A while ago, I published an article here on Seeking Alpha where I discussed oil production trends on a weekly vs. monthly basis. The original point of the piece was to show that while analysts and the market as a whole tend to rely very heavily on weekly production figures, the actual monthly figures are starting to show a much different picture facing the US oil market. In what follows, I will dig into some data that, indisputably, shows that the supply situation facing the US is not what it appears to be, and while output is rising still, the divergence between weekly and monthly figures is growing quite a bit. Ultimately, this will prove very bullish for oil investors and may warrant a downward revision in US supply estimates for this year.

The divide is growing

The perception of oil supply is incredibly important, largely in part because it’s one-half of the equation that dictates how much excess oil is on the market and, in turn, has an incredibly important role in determining price. The other side of the equation is oil demand. As you can see in the graph below, oil production on a weekly basis has been rising quite a bit. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), the latest estimate of supply in the US stands at 9.502 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 0.905 million barrels per day over the 8.597 million barrels per day produced in the US the same week a year ago.

*Created by Author

This is quite a nice rise, but the fact of the matter is that the supply figures you see are incorrect. The EIA’s models, which do incorporate some real-time or close to real-time figures, are not perfect. However, they are the best thing we have when it comes to determining the balance between supply and demand and, as such, are incredibly valuable. As a rule of thumb, the EIA has pointed out, the figures are likely to show more production than what the actual numbers will end up being during times of significant rig count increases. When rig counts are falling significantly, the weekly figures will show the same kind of divide but in the opposite direction.

*Created by Author

Enter the monthly figures. In the graph above, you can see the monthly data provided by the EIA, which is the first true official estimate that can be deemed largely reliable. Now, if you compare that data to the data from the weekly estimates, both of which are shown in the graph below, you can see the relationship I’m talking about. There is no disputing that in recent months, we have seen a division arise between the weekly and monthly production figures, numbers that are in favor of oil bulls more so than bears.

*Created by Author

In fact, the division, if you do the math, between the weekly and monthly estimates implies a rather large error in the weekly model. You see, according to my math, the EIA’s weekly figures state that oil production in the US in the month of May, the latest month for which data is available, stood at 9.320 million barrels per day. Using monthly figures, this number is just 9.169 million barrels per day. This implies a disparity of 151 thousand barrels per day, which translates into 4.68 million fewer barrels of oil during that month alone.

What this data shows is that due largely to strong differences in April and May of this year, production was lower than the weekly figures estimated to the tune of 10.959 million barrels. If we take May’s disparity and apply it to the rest of this year, this number would soar to 43.273 million barrels by the end of 2017.

Keep a couple of things in mind

There are, however, some things that you should keep in mind. For starters, even the monthly figures provided by the EIA are subject to adjustments over time. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you can see that the production estimates for this month’s slew of numbers compared to what I calculated previously have changed. In most of the past several months, this has resulted in a revision that has been bullish for oil investors. However, in both March and April of this year, that trend shifted and prior data was revised higher than it was previously calculated to be. Two months is hardly a trend that investors should put a great deal of faith into, but it’s enough that you should keep an eye on what transpires here moving forward.

*Created by Author

The other piece of information that I believe should be considered relates to the EIA’s expectations for production for the second quarter. While these numbers are not yet out, the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook projected that output would average 9.20 million barrels per day this past quarter before rising to 9.42 million barrels per day in the third quarter and 9.75 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter. According to my math, if you look at just the first two months of the second quarter, production has averaged 9.14 million barrels per day, which seems close. However, in order to hit the 9.20 million barrel-per-day target, production in the month of June would need to average 9.322 million barrels per day.

When you look at the weekly figures, I calculate output during the month of 9.317 million barrels per day, which seems to suggest that we could hit that level. On the other hand, though, the disparity here is just 5 thousand barrels per day. If you, instead, apply a 151 thousand barrel-per-day disparity like we saw for May, the actual number would be rounded up to 9.15 million barrels per day. Not only does this imply a possible downward revision that would result in 4.55 million fewer barrels of oil over the course of a quarter, but it’s also possible that we could see, as a result, future quarters reduced to some degree.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems pretty clear to me that although the market could be better in a number of ways, the oil space does not appear to be anywhere near as bad as many market participants fear. Personally, I am shocked that oil prices aren’t materially higher than they are today, because my only fear regarding this space was that the market would be at least efficient enough to notice the good news and send prices high enough that output might actually soar enough to prohibit inventory draws. In short, the one potential hole in my bullish oil thesis has shown no recent signs of proving me wrong.

