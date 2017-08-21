Jagged Peak Energy: Entry Opportunity Nears As 2Q 2017 Results Reaffirms Attractiveness

The company has ample liquidity to carry out its 2017 capital plan and enough drilling locations as the pavement of the long term growth runway.

The company, currently operating 5 rigs, maintains 54-58 spuds and 50-55 completions for 2017. Production reached 14,714 boe/d in the quarter and will average 17,000-19,000 boe/d in 2017.

As of 2Q2017, Jagged Peak Energy has a total of 70,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin after adding 1,800 net acres in the quarter, with 1,412 drilling locations.

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) released financial and operating results for 2Q 2017 on August 9, 2017. The intrinsic value of rapidly growing companies changes from one quarter to the next. Therefore, it is time to review the operational and financial results of Jagged Peak, hoping to update our investment thesis and monitor whether its stock has entered the window of entry as we discussed in a previous article (see here).

1. Operational results

The total net acreage of the company increased to 70,400 net acres as of end-June 2017. During the quarter, the company spent $25.7 million on leasehold acquisitions and added 1,800 net undeveloped acres. The company has identified 1,412 drilling locations in the 3rd Bone Spring, and Wolfcamp A and B formations.

Coming into 2017, Jagged Peak operated three rigs. The fourth rig was added in January 2017 and the fifth in March 2017. As of end-June 2017, the company was operating 5 drilling rigs. These rigs are working toward the 2017 full-year drilling and completions guidance of 54-58 spuds and 50-55 completions, which the company reaffirmed during the 2Q 2017 result release, citing ample liquidity and hedging positions.

The company drilled 13 gross operated horizontal wells and completed 14 gross operated horizontal wells during 2Q 2017, and participated in 4 gross non-operated horizontal spuds and 2 gross non-operated horizontal completions.

Fig. 1. Map showing Jagged Peak Energy land holding situation (left) and progress in stratigraphic lineation (right), after company presentation of August 10, 2017.

Noticeable operational milestones reached in the quarter are as follows:

The company's first 2nd Bone Spring well, County Line 18A-C2 1H , which was completed at lateral length 4,843', has produced 47,163 boe (85% oil) in its first 65 days online, leading the company to think that the 2nd Bone Spring is prospective on around 85% of the current leasehold and can potentially add over 200 locations to its undrilled inventory, the majority of which would be 1.5 and 2.0 section locations (Fig. 1).

, which was completed at lateral length 4,843', has produced 47,163 boe (85% oil) in its first 65 days online, leading the company to think that the 2nd Bone Spring is prospective on around 85% of the current leasehold and can potentially add over 200 locations to its undrilled inventory, the majority of which would be 1.5 and 2.0 section locations (Fig. 1). In its core Wolfcamp program, the company continues to show impressive results, with lower Wolfcamp A wells achieved an IP30 of 226-258 boe/d per 1,000' and installation of ESP in Big Tex area has shown encouraging signs including flatter declines and more robust production rates.

Upcoming operational catalysts include testing new reservoirs and increased well density. The company is currently drilling a Wolfcamp C well in the Whiskey River acreage; it is scheduled to drill a 3rd Bone Spring well in 3Q 2017. The company drilled a second spacing test in the Cochise project area, which is a 2-well pad that will test staggered spacing in the upper and lower Wolfcamp A; it also plans to drill a 3-well pad on 660' spacing within the same landing zone during 3Q 2017 in the Cochise project area.

From January 1 to July 31, the company has ramped up production with 26 new operated wells brought on-stream, adding to the 20 wells as at end-2016. Production volumes were 14,714 boe/d for 2Q 2017, which represents a 50% increase over 1Q 2017 and 166% compared to 2Q 2016 (Fig. 2). The company's net operated production for July 2017 reached 17,800 boe/d. The production growth posted by Jagged Peak beat other small-cap, Permian pure play peers, including Resolute Energy (REN) and Ring Energy (REI).



Fig. 2. Production profile and average rig count of Jagged Peak Energy, author's chart based on company financial filings.

Fig. 3. Average GOR of Jagged Peak wells, after company presentation of August 10, 2017.

Perhaps in response to the recent concerns as to Permian GOR following the second quarter results released by Pioneer (PXD), Jagged Peak emphasized that crude oil accounts for 81% of its total production, after adjusting for gas volumes that were flared during 1Q 2017 and that that was unchanged from the 1Q to 2Q 2017 and remains within the company's previously stated guidance range of 80% - 82% for full-year 2017 (Fig. 3; see here). We think that the GOR scare as to the Permian operators, Jagged Peak included, may have been blown out of proportion (see here).

2. Profitability

Powered by an impressive production growth, Jagged Peak generated net income of $16.4 million for 2Q 2017, with non-cash equity-based compensation expense of $10.8 million included, up from net loss of $5.7 million for 2Q 2016. Adjusted EBITDAX for 2Q 2017 was $39.3 million, an increase of $10.2 million from 1Q 2017 and $25.7 million from 2Q 2016. EBITDAX margin was at $29.34/boe in 2Q 2017.

The average realized sales prices, including settlement of realized oil hedges, were $46.29/boe, $2.56/Mcf for natural gas and $19.00/bbl for natural gas liquids, which gave total oil equivalent price of $40.67/boe compared to 2Q 2016 total equivalent price of $35.77/boe and 1Q 2017 total equivalent price of $43.30/boe. LOE was at $2.90/boe in 2Q 2017 and is expected to be $2.75-3.25/boe for the year (Table 1).

Table 1. Jagged Peak 2Q 2017 operating results, after company presentation of August 10, 2017.

Joe Jaggers, Chairman, CEO, and President of Jagged Peak said,

"Our team continued to execute according to plan in the second quarter, with production volumes coming in comfortably within our stated guidance. The Company saw production climb 50% over the first quarter of 2017 and 166% over the second quarter of 2016. With an oil cut of 81%, our production volumes remain some of the oiliest in the Delaware Basin. Based on wells we've drilled as a Company, we have seen oil cuts remain constant over the productive life of our wells. This superior oil cut, as well as our extensive infrastructure, resulted in an adjusted EBITDAX margin of $29.34 per Boe. During the second quarter, we brought online our first 2nd Bone Spring well. This well has produced an average of over 725 Boe/d from a completed lateral length of 4,843' over its first 65 days online. As a result, we have planned an additional 2nd Bone Spring well in the third quarter of 2017. On the land front, our team added over 1,800 leasehold acres at attractive prices."

4. Expectations and concerns

Different from many investors, we do not lose sleep on oil prices or pan-Permian problems like rising GOR. For Jagged Peak Energy, our main concern lies specifically on (1) whether the company has a robust financial position to support its neck-breaking pace of growth; (2) whether the company maintains an inventory of plentiful drilling locations; (3) when the stock will fall below the estimated intrinsic value so that a large enough margin of safety comes into being to warrant an entry.

4.1. Capital budget and liquidity

For the remainder of 2017, Jagged Peak reaffirmed the $525-570 million capex for the development of oil and gas properties and infrastructure, excluding any potential leasehold additions. This annual capital budget includes $510-550 million for drilling and completion costs, $15-20 million for water infrastructure construction costs. With such a capex, the company is scheduled to complete 50-55 gross operated horizontal wells with an average lateral length of 7,800', looking to raise 3Q 2017 production to 20,000-20,800 boe/d, a 39% over 2Q 2017, and 4Q 2017 production to 26,000-28,000 boe/d, a 32% increase over the previous quarter. The 3Q and 4Q 2017 production projection points to full-year 2017 average production of 17,000-19,000 boe/d (Fig. 3; Table 2).

Fig. 3. Historic and projected production of Jagged Peak, after company presentation of August 10, 2017.

Table 2. 2017 full-year guidance, after company presentation of August 10, 2017.

As part of the $525-570 million capex budget for 2017, Jagged Peak spent $148.9 million in 2Q 2017 for drilling and completion of 16 gross (14.3 net) wells, of which 14 gross (13.8 net) wells were operated by Jagged Peak. In addition, the company had 12 gross (11.1 net) wells in various stages of drilling or completion as at end-2Q 2017. Adding in capex for the infrastructure of $9.8 million and leasehold capital of $25.7 million, total capital expenditures for 2Q 2017 were $184.4 million.

The company has a total liquidity of $337 million as of the end of 2Q 2017, which includes $87 million in cash and equivalents, no outstanding debt, $250 million in the currently undrawn borrowing base under the credit facility. Taking into consideration of the anticipated operating cash flow projected in 2H 2017, and of the fact that nearly 70% of the forecast oil production for 2H 2017 is hedged at an average WTI price of over $51/bo, Jagged Peak seems to have ample capital to carry out its budget plan in the near-term.

4.2. Growth runway

According to the 9,000' type curve of Jagged Peak Energy, well production reached the peak in about 2 months and decline from there by 72% in the next 12 month (Fig. 4). Such a decline rate, common in shale plays, necessitates drilling and completion of wells in increasing scale to maintain a flat or rising production, which requires incessant capital investment on the one hand and a large inventory of drilling locations on the other hand. Does Jagged Peak have such an inventory?

Fig. 4. Jagged Peak Energy 9,000' well type curve, modified after company presentation of Agust 10, 2017. The type curve is based on Jagged Peak internal forecasts as of June 30, 2017, which includes Cochise and Whiskey River wells with at least 60 days of production history, with production normalized to 9,000’ completed lateral length using a 75% scaling factor.

As of 2Q 2017, the company has identified a total of 1,412 well locations, including 427 in the Lower Wolfcamp A, 353 in the Upper Wolfcamp A, 318 in Wolfcamp B, and 314 in the 3rd Bone Spring. In addition, the company may also have over 400 well location by 660' down-spacing, more than 200 in the 2nd Bone Spring, and an unspecified amount in other upside targets, e.g., the 1st Bone Spring, Avalon, and Brushy (Fig. 5). It appears that Jagged Peak does have plentiful drillable locations to support its growth.

Fig. 5. The inventory of drilling locations identified by Jagged Peak Energy on the basis of an 880’ spacing, after company presentation of Agust 10, 2017.

4.3. Stock price movement

Since its IPO, Jagged Peak Energy stock has been fluctuating in a range between $11 and $15 per share, partly in response to gyration of crude oil prices (Fig. 6). As we write, the stock enters a new phase of weakness and has fallen to around $12 per share as of late August 2017. As we suggested in a previous article, the stock may be sold off in the wake of the IPO lockup expiry. The current crude oil price headwind is welcome in the sense that it will expedite that sell-off.

We consider a stock price at $9 per share, which corresponds to a NAV at $1,928.1 million with shares outstanding at 212.93 million, to be extremely undervalued (see here); it is a price level even a conservative investor should consider backing up the truck. An enterprising investor may consider an entry once the stock drops to around $11 per share.

Fig. 6. Stock Chart of Jagged Peak Energy, after barchart.com.

