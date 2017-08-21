Fred Olsen Energy: Beaten Down, But Not Dead

Fred Olsen's current enterprise value seems fair when looking at the current value of its fleet. However, the company has a hidden advantage.

Fred Olsen's share price hit record lows due to a fleet that will be idle soon. Investors must be wondering: Will it survive? And is it a buy?

Note: All monetary amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Ever since oil prices crashed and Fred Olsen's (OTC:FOEAF) fleet of drillers became mostly useless for oil majors (who needed to cut costs), revenues stopped flowing and Fred Olsen's stock took a huge beating. However, I'm here to find out if now might be the time to buy as a bottom seems to be set.

At $0.215 for its American-listed shares or 10 NOK for its listing in Norway, shares really can't go much lower. Or can they?

FOEAY data by YCharts

Current Fleet

As one can see in the image below, Fred Olsen's fleet is going to be completely out of use within a couple of months.

Source: Company website.

Fred Olsen still has two running contracts at the moment (one for the Bideford Dolphin and one for the Bolette Dolphin), but by the end of 2017 no more contracts will be active. That's due to the early termination of Anadarko's (NYSE:APC) contract for the Bolette Dolphin (in exchange for $96 million) and the expiration of Statoil's contract for the Bideford Dolphin. So, within a few months, the whole fleet will be preserved and maintained, smart stacked, or cold stacked. The Borgsten Dolphin, however, will be sold for decommissioning.

For those who are new to the sector, many rig owners have implemented "smart" stacking methodologies in order to achieve more costs efficiencies during stacking, while limiting future risk exposure upon reactivation. This type of stacking includes putting rigs in the same location to be able to share crew, running reduced but sufficient maintenance programs on equipment, and preserving certain equipment.

A "cold stacked" rig means it is in deep storage. The crew is completely removed (or reduced to an absolute minimum), and the doors and hatches are welded shut. What this means is that Fred Olsen will no longer be receiving any form of revenue, while it will cost them money to keep their rigs well maintained and ready to go. Due to these depressing prospects, Mr. Market decided to price Fred Olsen's shares near zero. At first glance, who can blame the market for doing so? No revenue, combined with a not-insignificant debt load (more on that later) and operational expenses, equals -- in most cases -- "Bye, bye company."

Debts Plus Operating Expenses

As of this moment, Fred Olsen paid about $19 million in interest expenses and $84 million in operating expenses during the first six months of the year. For the full year, I'm expecting about ~$38 million in interest expenses and ~$110 million in operating expenses. So, roughly put, around ~$148 million per year is needed in order to keep things going (at the current rate). However, since most of the fleet will be stacked soon, while the Borgsten will be sold for decommissioning, operating costs are expected to be lower during 2018.

FOEAY Net Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Meanwhile, at the end of June, Fred Olsen's total financial debt stood at $876 million while its cash stood at $351.9 million. As such, its net financial debt amounted to ~$524 million. However, by the end of August, Fred Olsen will receive $96 million from Anadarko, while its "receivables" already stood at $36.1 million.

Taking all of these things into account, total net financial debt is really at ~$392 million, which isn't insignificant when you don't have any revenue streams. But isn't that much when compared to many of Fred Olsen's competitors. Seadrill (SDRL), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), and Transocean (RIG) have net financial debt of $8.08, $1.85 and $5.3 billion, respectively.

Enterprise Value Vs. Real Value of the Fleet

Fred Olsen currently has a market cap of ~652 million NOK, or $82 million. When you combine this with a net debt position of ~$392 million, Fred Olsen's enterprise value is currently at ~$464 million. According to Bassoe Offshore -- a rig brokerage, advisory and project development firm for the offshore oil and gas and renewables industry -- Fred Olsen's rigs are, at the current moment, worth between $272 and $336 million. When they're all active, rigs could be worth up to $489 million.

Fred Olsen Energy Exp. Status Current Value Drilling Value Bolette Dolphin smart stacked 214 - 236 M. USD 238 - 263 M. USD Belford Dolphin P & M 6 - 9 M. USD 18 - 26 M. USD Blackford Dolphin smart stacked 13 - 19 M. USD 28 - 36 M. USD Bideford Dolphin smart stacked 15 - 22 M. USD 32 - 42 M. USD Borgland Dolphin smart stacked 15 - 22 M. USD 32 - 42 M. USD Bredford Dolphin P & M 5 - 15 M. USD 34 - 44 M. USD Byford Dolphin smart stacked 4 - 13 M. USD 28 - 36 M. USD Borgsten Dolphin decom. - - Borgholm Dolphin cold stacked - - Total value 272 - 336 M. USD 408 - 489 M. USD

Following the value of Fred Olsen's fleet, Mr. Market seems to have priced Fred Olsen's stock quite correctly. However, Fred Olsen might contain more value than simply the value of its fleet.

Mother Company Will Prevent It From Going Bust

Fred Olsen has one big advantage that other drillers don't seem to have: It has a very strong history, combined with a mother company that currently owns 51% of its stock.

Source: Fred Olsen Energy Investor Relations

Bonheur ASA is a holding company with deep Norwegian roots and is the mother company of the Olsen companies. Its main divisions are offshore drilling (Fred Olsen Energy), renewable energy (Fred Olsen Renewables AS), shipping/offshore wind (Fred Olsen Ocean Ltd.), and cruises (Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Ltd.). Bonheur ASA is, in its turn, controlled by Fred. Olsen & Co., a company wholly owned by Anette S. Olsen. Anette Olsen is the daughter of Fred Olsen, who is/was chairman of Bonheur and Ganger Rolf. Anette Olsen became the partner of Fred. Olsen & Co. in 1993, which she has inherited from her father.

A few months ago, Bonheur ASA only owned ~26% of Fred Olsen Energy, but due to the merger with Ganger Rolf (a similar holding to Bonheur Asa, also coming from the same family), it now owns 51% of its stock. For those of you who don't know what happened with Ganger Rolf, let me explain.

Ganger Rolf and Bonheur ASA were two Norwegian Holding companies, coming from the same family, both mostly focusing on servicing the energy industry or generating energy themselves (offshore drilling, offshore wind, and renewable energy), owning some real estate and operating cruise lines. The two holding companies worked together to finance their operations and they both invested in the same things.

Ganger Rolf owned the following:

Investments of Ganger Rolf % Fred Olsen Tankers (ships) 50% Fred Olsen Production (floating production) 50% Fred Olsen Energy (offshore services) 30% Fred Olsen Renewables (wind power) 50% Comarit (ferries) 25% Fred Olsen Cruise Lines (cruise ships) 50% Tusenfryd (theme park) 25% NHST Media Group (media) 16.8% Some real estate 100%

Bonheur ASA has always been a major shareholder in Ganger Rolf and Ganger Rolf always owned a stake in Bonheur ASA. But eventually the two holdings decided to merge in May 2016, when it became obvious that they were stronger together than separated. Eventually, Ganger Rolf investors received 0.8174 shares of the newly formed group for each share of Ganger Rolf that they owned.

Ganger Rolf got delisted at ~45 NOK per share, while at the moment, Bonheur ASA is worth ~82 NOK per share. Ganger Rolf shareholders therefore gained ~49% in value since the merger. Briefly put: The Olsen family knows how to create value, and they know how to preserve their wealth -- and also the wealth of their shareholders.

Due to the strong anchoring of Bonheur Asa in Fred Olsen, with a stake of more than 50%, I believe Fred Olsen Energy will not go bust. Its mother company will continue to help the offshore driller. With its deep and broad network of relationships in the sector, I'm sure that the family will do anything in its power to get at least one of Fred Olsen's ships/rigs back to work.

So What Now?

Fred Olsen Energy was all about surviving, and it's still all about surviving this significant downturn. Since the end of 2014, Fred Olsen Energy was able to reduce its debt dramatically, from $1.3 billion to ~$392 million, all while operating in a very difficult and challenging environment. This, to me, proves how well-managed this company really is.

At the moment, the market has priced Fred Olsen Energy by looking at the current value of its fleet. However, Mr. Market isn't looking at Fred Olsen's earnings potential or further debt-reducing abilities. Mr. Market also doesn't take into account Fred Olsen Energy's strong family holding that holds 52% of its stock.

With operating costs expected to drop even further, while dayrates seem to stabilize and the floater market expects a rebound in 2018, now might not be a bad time to take a gamble on Fred Olsen Energy. The recent consolidation in the drilling sector -- Songa Drilling (OTC:SGAZF) being taken over by Transocean -- indicates that we're close to the bottom of the market, and that asset prices won't fall much further.

Insiders have also taken this view and have started to scoop up some Fred Olsen shares. On June 14, insider Kristin M. Olsen bought 53,000 shares in Fred. Olsen Energy ASA at a price of 15.60 NOK per share. After the transaction, her total shareholding in the company totals 83,000 shares. On July 14, primary insider Einar Tyssen, the chief business development officer at Fred. Olsen Energy ASA, acquired 10,000 shares in FOE at a price of 8.52 NOK per share. After the transaction, Einar Tyssen held 10,000 shares.

All it takes is one (or two) rigs or drillships, like the Bolette Dolphin, to find another contract to become cash flow positive again. The Bolette Dolphin is a very modern, recently built (2013) drillship. Anadarko used to pay $419K-$488K per day to use it.

If the Bolette Dolphin finds work at a sensible dayrate during Q3 2017 or 2018, then Fred Olsen could pop significantly. In the meantime, shareholders will have to remain patient.

Disclaimer: This should not be considered professional investment advice. Always do your own research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FOEAF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.