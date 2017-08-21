It's Time To Buy Banks

It's not too often that I suggest investors buy an entire sector of the market, as I usually focus on individual stocks. However, I'm here today to suggest that investors look at buying the banks. With the US 10-year rate back below a key level of support, and economic data continuing to come in strong, it's only a matter of time before rate hikes come and money flows into the financial sector. For investors looking at a diversified portfolio, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is a good idea, but for those looking for better returns, a few individual names could be better.

As you can see in the chart below, the 10-year US Treasury bond rate is near its lowest point in the past six months. The 2.20% yield point has been a level of support, with multiple rallies starting at or just below this key level. With many bank stocks tending to move in tandem with this important rate yield, investors looking to enter may not find a better opportunity.

(Source: cnbc.com)

In recent weeks, investors have flocked to safe haven investments such as US treasuries and gold. The two main reasons are worries over increased tensions with North Korea, as well as troubles within President Trump's administration. However, for those that weren't watching very closely last week, or perhaps were on vacation, a number of US economic data points looked rather good:

Consumer Sentiment came in at 97.6 versus 94.0 consensus.

Philly Fed Outlook came in at 18.9 versus 17.0 consensus.

Retail Sales increased by 0.6% versus 0.3% estimate. When excluding auto sales, the 0.5% increase was also ahead of its 0.3% estimate.

Jobless Claims came in at 232k versus estimates for 240k.

Leading Indicators matched expectations for 0.3% increase.

When you look at the reported numbers, these aren't exactly small beats. If it wasn't for all of the news regarding the heated political climate, these economic reports would have garnered much more attention. Still, though, growth is looking very good for the current Q3 period, as the Atlanta Fed model below shows GDP tracking well above most street estimates.

(Source: Atlanta Fed GDP Now model)

With economic data continuing to be quite strong, and US unemployment rates reaching their lowest levels in many years, it is going to be tough for the Federal Reserve to keep this easy money policy intact for much longer. We are likely to see at least one rate hike in the next six months, and the Fed is expected to start reducing the size of its balance sheet next month. US interest rates could easily start to rise ahead of this process.

For investors with lower risk profiles, the XLF ETF is a good way to gain broad exposure to the financial sector. However, roughly 1/5th of the fund is dedicated to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Berkshire is not your traditional financial name, and I'm not in favor of recommending Wells Fargo amid its customer account scandal. Over the past year, those two names have returned 19.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

While those are nice gains, they don't come close to what you would have gotten with the more traditional banks and financial names, which have more closely matched the 40% rise in the 10-year yield. As the chart below shows, Bank of America (BAC) is up more than 52% over the past year, with Morgan Stanley (MS) up almost 47%, JPMorgan (JPM) up 38%, and Goldman Sachs (GS) up 33%. All four of these names have beaten the 25% plus return of the XLF, a trend likely to continue if rates continue to rise.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

With the US 10-year Treasury rate back under 2.20% in Monday morning trading, I think it is time for investors to again look at bank stocks. US economic data was very strong last week, and the Federal Reserve will be looking to start its balance sheet unwinding next month. With potential rate hikes also on the horizon, it wouldn't surprise me to see rates start to creep up again. That favors the financial sector, as it has over the past year. For those investors with a low risk tolerance, an exchange-traded fund like the XLF is a good start. For those willing to be a little more risky in hopes of higher returns, the big banks and investment firms likely will provide above more gains if rates do head higher from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.