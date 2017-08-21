Wal-Mart Whiffs Again

Image credit

Wal-Mart (WMT) continues to enjoy a sizable rebound in sentiment that began last year and has carried the stock to new highs. The company was struggling with weak traffic and margins in 2016, and while margins remain weak, investors are buying the prospect of today’s revenue growth turning into tomorrow’s margin expansion. WMT’s push into areas like digital sales, store pickup and free two-day shipping has investors excited, but the Q2 report has yet more evidence that any growth in profits is still a long way away. But given that the stock is still very near its new high, what gives?

We’ll begin with a look at the chart and things really couldn’t be looking much better here. WMT continues to enjoy new highs, and although there was a temporary setback in June/July, shares have made yet another new high at $82 in the past couple of weeks. They’re off slightly from that level, but the report certainly hasn’t derailed the rally in any sort of meaningful way.

The stock is still about $7 in excess of its 200DMA – which has recently increased its positive slope – so there are levels of support that would need to be broken in order for the rally to end. In addition, the momentum indicators continue to confirm new highs in the price so bullish conviction remains high, which is something I’m actually a bit surprised by. However, the chart doesn’t lie and the bulls are unequivocally in control of this stock right now. Until WMT makes a lower relative high and/or sets some new lower relative lows, the bias is up.

Now, the reason I said I’m surprised bullish conviction remains so high is because this company’s fundamentals really aren’t that good. As a result of that, the valuation continues to become more and more difficult to reconcile as the stock climbs. We saw yet more evidence of that with both the Q2 report and weak guidance, but again, it seems like no one cares and they just keep buying.

Comp sales were more of the same for WMT as the US business was up 1.8% while Sam’s was up 1.2% and the international business fell off slightly. The international business has been a drag for some time and there is no end in sight to its underperformance. The segment isn’t all that big and that is the only reason WMT’s results haven’t suffered more. But, importantly, the core US business met expectations for comps on a 1.3% gain in traffic and a 50 bps bump in average ticket. Those are strong numbers and in particular, the move up in traffic. WMT struggled with traffic last year, and as this is the best indicator of demand for a retailer, it is critically important. Management has taken steps – like the ones I mentioned – to improve traffic and it is working. I’m impressed by its ability to get people in the door and I have to imagine this is what investors are buying. Seeing strong traffic numbers like Q2 impresses me and makes me think the turnaround is legitimate. However, that hasn’t been part of the problem for WMT; the problem is that the company’s move up in comps is tremendously expensive from a margin perspective and we received yet more evidence of that in Q2.

Operating income fell 3% while revenue was up 2%, a stark contrast indicating that WMT’s struggle with both gross margins and SG&A costs continues. WMT has been investing in achieving better comp sales numbers for several quarters now, and while that initiative is working, I’ve been pounding the table about the damage it is doing to margins all along. The damage continues through today, and given the fact that management is all-in trying to boost revenue, it looks like that damage is set to continue.

Any company that grows revenue consistently but loses operating margin has something wrong. In WMT’s case, it is a cognizant effort to grow sales irrespective of the consequences. That’s exactly what WMT is doing, and while bulls will say it is investing for the future, it isn’t; it is just grabbing revenue, whatever the cost. But WMT is not Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and people care about how much profit it makes; that is, at least they used to. WMT shareholders seem to be ignoring very obvious warning signs about its ability to earn profits, but that won’t last forever; WMT has shares to buy back and dividends to pay, and as a result, it doesn’t have a timeline of ‘forever’ to wait for profit growth like Amazon. And surely WMT's management team understands that when you give consumers something - free shipping, for instance - you can never take it away without great backlash. In other words, the margin-killers WMT has implemented will be with us for a long time or, worse, the revenue growth it has enjoyed will end very abruptly and almost certainly reverse course.

At 18 times this year’s earnings, this stock is expensive. Keep in mind that EPS growth is expected to be in the 5% or 6% area for the foreseeable future, and as a result, WMT’s PEG is about 3. That’s way too much for a company with very little in the way of EPS growth, and in particular, for one that is so dependent upon buybacks to achieve that result. Operating profit dollars continue to fall so the buyback is more critical to WMT right now than ever given the enormous valuation and complete lack of profit growth. The two are diverging and that means as the fundamentals continue to deteriorate, the stock becomes more and more expensive. For that reason, I simply don’t understand wanting to own WMT here so I’ll be on the sidelines. I think the only way for this to end is badly, and when the signs begin to appear that the rally is ending, I’ll be there to short it.

