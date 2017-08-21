STAG Industrial: The Best 'Tech' Stock You've Never Heard Of

STAG has positioned itself right in the middle of the boom, which should drive dividend hikes for years to come.

‘Pick and shovel’ plays like STAG Industrial provide the safer, surer way to profit.

The eCommerce revolution could represent the biggest investment theme of the next decade.

Investors have made a fortune in high-risk eCommerce stocks, but there's a far safer, surer way to make money: STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Regular readers know I like to invest in "pick and shovel" plays to profit from a boom. These firms provide vital tools and services to an entire industry. For investors, these can represent a far easier (and more lucrative) way to invest.

Case in point: warehouse owners. Investors have flooded into hot eCommerce names like eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), trying to profit from the shift of brick and mortar to bits and bytes. And while some people will do well in this Internet revolution, I prefer to own pick and shovel plays like STAG for a couple of reasons.

The Best Dividend Growth Stock of 2017… and Beyond

A few numbers show how quickly eCommerce is eating the retail world.

In 2017, U.S. online sales will reach more than $459 billion, accounting for 12.9% of total sales. eCommerce could account for 17% of total retail sales by 2022, according to a forecast from Forrester.

No surprise, Amazon is the biggest winner. Brick-and-mortar, though, isn't dead yet. Retailers have started to exploit "omnichannel marketing", business lingo for fulfilling orders through a variety of methods, including online, telephone, and physical locations.

Who will win this battle? I have no idea. One group of companies should profit regardless of which retailers come out on top: warehouse owners.

The shift online will require a massive overhaul in how retailers manage their supply chains. You need as much as three times more warehouse room to run your business in cyberspace compared to traditional retailing, according to estimates by Jefferies. And while we close malls down left and right across the country, the industry doesn't have nearly enough warehouse space to accommodate this shift.

STAG Industrial has positioned itself right in the middle of this boom.

The partnership owns over 300 properties, across 37 states, totaling some 67 million square feet. These are the buildings where retailers ship, store, and process most of their inventory before it arrives at your door.

And management won't stop there. The partnership plowed $286 million back into its business last quarter, adding 21 new income properties. This represented one of the trust's biggest investments in a single three-month period.

These deals look quite lucrative, too. The average cap rate on these purchases came in at nearly 8.0%. Management grew fund flows from operations per share, a key profitability indicator in the real estate business, by 7.9% year-over-year.

Executives, though, seem to be just warming up. Earlier this month, management boosted their growth outlook, now targeting $600.0 million to $700.0 million in acquisitions for 2017. This number is up from a previous range of $550.0 million to $600.0 million.

Most of these profits should get passed onto owners.

Today, STAG pays a monthly distribution of $0.12 per unit. That comes out to an annual yield of 5.1%.

This payout will likely get bumped in the years to come. Over the next five years, executives project cash flow per share to grow at a high single-digit clip. We will likely see the distribution increase roughly in lockstep.

The Bottom Line on STAG Industrial

Of course, you can't call STAG a sure thing.

Higher interest rates could clip shares. President Trump recently called out Internet retailers like Amazon for dodging taxes, which could threaten the eCommerce boom.

I'm not losing too much sleep, though. STAG has locked in most of its debt for quite a while, which should help the partnership survive higher interest rates. And while Donald Trump can rock the market from day to day, the eCommerce boom represents a long-term secular trend. It's going to be around far longer than the Commander-in-Chief.

Bottom line: The eCommerce boom could be one of the biggest investment stories of the next 10 years. I don't know which names will survive the shakeup, but a handful of retailers should do well. Pick and shovel plays like STAG Industrial will profit handsomely regardless of which firms come out on top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.