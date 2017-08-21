The Harsh Reality Of Gun Ownership And Interesting Contrarian Prospects

In April of 2016, on the 19th to be precise, I wrote an article detailing some troubling trends for gun manufacturers like Smith & Wesson, which now goes by the name American Outdoor Brands Corp. (NASDAQ:AOBC), and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR). In that piece, I received a lot of critiques, many harsh criticisms accusing me of political motives, but also some very valid points that need to be taken into consideration. Since it has been well over a year now, I figured it might be a wise idea to look back at the data in question and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in these firms and in this space moving forward.

An update on what has happened

RGR Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Since the publication of my article, the trend facing gun companies from a share price perspective has not been all that nice. Shares of American Outdoor, for instance, have dropped by 15.6% while Sturm has fallen an even more significant 22.2%. As you can see in the graph above, which shows sales trends for both firms over the past few years, this may seem a bit odd given the strong performance over the past three years. Similarly, in the graph below, you can see GAAP EPS trends over the same period of time, which show an explosion in profits associated with these businesses.

RGR EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

After looking at this data, you may think that a move lower by the market is irrational. After all, who doesn’t like growing sales and profits? That said, recent data for gun companies and investors who own shares in them has been anything but great. Taking the advice of at least one of my readers who was critical of me, I decided to look at the FBI gun background checks. These are not, I must stress, a sure indicator of gun ownership or exactly how many guns are actually going to be bought, but it’s an important market metric that the firms themselves like to note.

*Taken from the NCIS

As you can see in the image above, registrations this year have weakened quite a bit. In the first six months of 2017, total FBI gun background checks came out to 12.60 million, down a whopping 8.9% compared to last year’s figure of 13.83 million. In July, checks were just 1.74 million, down 20.7% from July 2016’s nearly 2.20 million. Total year-through-July checks are down 10.5% compared to last year. While I have never been of the opinion that universities are generally biased, one piece of criticism regarding my article was that I looked at a study from the University of Chicago that showed gun ownership falling over time (number of households, not actual gun counts). I will not use that analysis again since it only takes place bi-annually and, as a result, isn’t any different now than when I wrote my article last year. However, I do suggest you check it out in my aforementioned article linked above.

*Taken from Gallup

That said, one thing I will cite is a Gallup poll that was suggested by at least one of my readers. If you look at the image above, you will see that, while it can be argued that we have been mostly flat in terms of household gun ownership in recent years, the metric at 39% is far lower than the roughly 50% seen in the 1960s. The long-term trend, while not as pronounced, has roughly mirrored the University of Chicago’s data, but the latter’s conclusions showed an even lower 31% of households own guns.

Does it still make sense to own gun stocks?

I approach my articles from the most unbiased perspective I possibly can. Bringing politics into the mix is never productive because it usually devolves to each side covering their ears while yelling, “You’re wrong!” over and over again. In short, it’s not productive. Instead, I prefer to look at the data and draw my conclusions from it. As you can see in the graph below, the number of units sold by American Outdoor and Sturm have surged (I’m using units ordered).

*Created by Author

This is great if you’re a gun bull. However, current expectations from the market appear to tilt toward the bearish side of the equation. American Outdoor, for instance, said that the midpoint of its sales for this year should be around $770 million, which is down nearly $3 million from last year. However, strong promotional activity by management, combined with other factors, should mean that GAAP EPS this year comes out to between $1.16 and $1.36. At current prices, this implies a price/forward EPS multiple on the company of between 13.8 and 16.2. Sturm’s unit sales so far have been abysmal. During the second quarter of this year, the company received orders of 214,400 units, down from 399,400 in the second quarter of 2016. The disparity between the first quarter of this year and the first quarter of last year was even larger. Analysts for Sturm currently estimate EPS this year of around $3.69, which implies a multiple of 13.3.

If this turns out to be accurate, it likely means that shares of these firms are roughly fairly valued or slightly cheap. This is fine, but one thing that I noticed when looking at the revenue and earnings generated by these firms over time is that there has been, at least over the past five years, a rather bumpy ride. This could mean that we are just seeing a short-term downtrend in this space, one that investors can benefit from in the next year or two, maybe three, if the wave comes full circle again.

Takeaway

But does this mean that you should rush out and buy shares in American Outdoor or Sturm? Not necessarily. There’s a chance that short-term fluctuations here could make for a nice payday, but we can’t forget that investing is about the big picture. If you can capture short-term gains, then do it, but don’t forsake long-term returns as a trade-off. Existing data in this market, even using the NCIS figures and the Gallup numbers (the latter being less pessimistic than the University of Chicago figures), suggests that guns are, as a societal trend, becoming less desired. This doesn’t change the fact that there are more guns than people or that the divide there has been widening, but you can only have so many people buy guns to keep sales propped up while the overwhelming majority of households are becoming gun-free.

