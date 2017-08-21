Sprint And T-Mobile Is A Natural Combination

Sprint’s (NYSE:S) decision to negotiate with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is the best outcome for the shareholders of the company. I have been saying this for months that the company should focus on merging with T-Mobile, instead of exploring other combinations with cable companies. While the prospect of merging with a cable company opens a lot of doors for future growth; it also presents a number of challenges.

After encouraging quarterly results, Sprint’s negotiating position has strengthened a little. The company had weakened its position by talking to the cable companies. It made Sprint look like a desperate business looking for a way out of its troubles. It is true that the company is facing a lot of challenges which can be taken care of through a merger. However, focusing on one partner from day one would have given Sprint a stronger position in negotiations.

A merger in the same industry will bring a lot of benefits. It will give scale to the combined company. A larger scale will allow it to compete better with AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). AT&T and Verizon’s clout is too strong in the industry. Sprint will not be able to compete on price alone. Combining with T-Mobile will result in substantial synergies, which will allow the company to offer competitive rates and maintain a healthy margin. It will also improve the network and services. T-Mobile has progressed considerably in the last three years and the company is competing well against its two larger competitors.

Combined EBITDA will be over $17 billion before we take into account the expected synergies from the deal. As synergies materialize and network expands, the combined company will be able to generate annual EBITDA in the range of $25 billion. Any deal between these two companies will most likely be an all-stock transaction. Valuing Sprint is not simple due to a large amount of debt. Near-term maturities make the process of valuation even more complex. It will not be a straightforward exercise of calculating an EV/EBITDA multiple. Sprint’s current EV/EBITDA multiple is around 6.7x, based on last year’s EBITDA figures. I am expecting this multiple to fall to around 6x if the stock price does not move higher (based on my full year 2017 EBITDA estimate of around $11 billion). T-Mobile’s multiple is close to 8x. It is slightly expensive due to the impressive performance of the stock in the last few quarters.

Both managements will take into account the possible synergies, network enhancements and scale advantages, before agreeing on a deal value. It is clear that Sprint management wants to do a deal one way or the other. SoftBank’s (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) plans to buy Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) and merge it with Sprint (explained in my previous articles) is an extremely complicated deal and will not benefit the shareholders as much as a deal with T-Mobile would. Sprint’s debt is also complex as its subsidiaries have been raising debt and Sprint has provided guarantees. The image below shows the debt at the end of the last quarter.

More than $39.5 billion was outstanding in long-term debt at the end of June. The current portion of its long-term debt is over $5 billion. Cash at hand is just $2.4 billion while annual operating cash flows are just over $4.1 billion. Sprint cannot meet these obligations from its operating cash flows and cash balances. Some of this debt will need to be renewed or reissued. As a result, leverage will remain high. Current leverage is over 4x. Such a bloated level of debt will be a key sticking point in valuation. The book value of debt accounts for almost 60% of the total enterprise value.

If SoftBank is successful in acquiring Charter and merges it with Sprint, then Sprint’s shareholders might get a better deal in the short-term. The benefits of Charter merger will be clouded by the fact that the execution risk will be higher in combining two businesses from different industries. However, if Sprint merges with T-Mobile, then the execution risk will be lower and the integration will be easier. SoftBank will have to sacrifice control of the business, but it will get an experienced management team to work with. T-Mobile’s management have proven that they can take the business forward and compete with Verizon and AT&T. Synergies and wider network access will result in better margins and stronger fundamentals. Even if the valuation is on the lower side for Sprint shareholders, I believe this deal will be a better option in the long-term. Whatever the result, Sprint ownership has shown that they want to do a deal to consolidate the business. It is a time to hold this stock as any sort of a deal will unlock value and push the stock price higher.

