Get An 8% Yield, Diversification And Growth From This REIT

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) is an internally managed, diversified REIT trading at a discount to NAV and yielding 8.2%. The distribution is fully covered and its internal development plan can generate future growth. We like the value in the shares.

Artis REIT owns a broadly diversified portfolio of retail, industrial and office properties in the U.S. and in Canada.

Source: Artis Q2-2017 presentation

The portfolio is almost 24.6 million square feet and Artis has maintained a very high occupancy level across it in spite of the Canadian office averages being dragged down by the Calgary and Edmonton exposure.

Reasons to own Artis

1) The covered 8.2% Yield

Artis has maintained its dividend since its IPO in 2005, with one increase in June 2008 (right in sync with $147 oil) and no cuts even through the global financial crisis. Artis is on track to earn $1.45 in funds flow from operations (FFO) in 2017, giving it a payout ratio of under 75% based on FFO. This payout ratio is the best "apples to apples" comparison to U.S. REITs. The dividend is also covered by adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), but remember this number for Canadian REITs includes reductions for tenant allowances, incentives and free rent while the corresponding number in the U.S. ignores those same deductions.

Source: Average analyst estimates as shown by Artis

2) Alberta drag is manageable.

Artis had one of the better Alberta portfolio's going into the 2014 crisis. This allowed it to sell select properties above their internal valuation and navigate the crisis well. Calgary office maturities where rents will fall are a small part of the exposure.

3) Large pipeline of growth

Artis is great at generating additional funds through developing its own properties with unlevered 7.5% yields on average.

The development pipeline is strong and Artis can generate significant funds from these for future growth.

4) A great history of execution

Artis started off really small. 2006 NOI was $34 million and assets were under $500 million. Over the next 10 years NOI increased 10 fold as did total assets, all while paying a very high dividend and issuing shares to fund growth and gain critical size. Even during this growth phase, its FFO per share improved by 25%. We think that is particularly impressive for a company that routinely paid out over 90% of its FFO.

5) A discount to NAV

Artis of course operates under IFRS and calculates the fair value of its properties regularly. While that is subjective, it helps to see that Artis regularly sells properties above its own internal valuation metrics. Currently the NAV, which is depressed due to the low value of its Alberta properties, is still higher than its share price.

Source: Author's calculations from Q2-2017 financial report

A note of caution

While we like and own the REIT, it does have a faster debt maturity profile than many of its peers with a weighted average term of just 3.6 years. We are not concerned as Artis has over 1 billion in unencumbered properties that it can sell if needed. Additionally, Artis does currently have an interest coverage ratio of more than 3X and the maturing debt still has higher rates than what Artis can refinance in today's market. Nonetheless, Artis does have some vulnerability to rapidly rising interest rates.

Conclusion

Artis is a REIT that we have owned for some time and overall it has done quite well. We think the yield is safe and the rent increases that it is getting outside of Calgary office space and its own development program should power the AFFO further. All of its retail exposure is north of the border where the dynamics are very different and the country is nowhere near as overstored as the US. On our now-very-famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate Artis a 6.5 at its current share price of $13.15 CAD.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts mentioned are in Canadian dollars.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARESF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.