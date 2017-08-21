MSG Networks: A Cord-Cutting Pure Play

What's interesting about MSG Networks (MSGN) is that I don't think there's much debate around the business from a fundamental perspective. Revenue has grown at a low-single-digit pace since its spinoff of The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG). Subscriber numbers are declining, a trend that seems likely to continue. But increases in affiliate fees have more than offset those declines - so far.

The debate looking forward comes down to the rate of those subscriber losses - and what affiliate fee growth (if any) will look like. Given a 3.5x leverage ratio at the end of FY17 (ending June) and the high incremental and decremental margins of both affiliate fees and ad dollars, a few tweaks in the model can have a notable impact on an investor's calculation of equity value.

And, there's really nothing MSGN itself can do about it. Geographic limitations imposed by media rights contracts mean the company can't expand its reach beyond certain territories. It can't do much to improve its product. There are some capital allocation possibilities, with MSGN aggressively delevering since the spinoff and reportedly looking for a sale. But even a sale of the company comes down to how buyers themselves view the future - which again comes back to how the future looks.

From here, MSGN does look reasonably intriguing. The stock is priced for a decline, with the P/E and P/FCF multiples both in the 9x range. There's a bull case similar to that of AMC Networks (AMCX) (not that long ago part of Cablevision along with MSG Networks): near-term cash flow is enough to support something close to the current valuation, while a potential sale provides upside optionality. But I'm less enthusiastic about sports than I am about AMC's programming (even at near-peak The Walking Dead) and reports that MSGN was recently unable to sell itself look concerning. Investors more constructive on live sports than myself might see it very differently, and it only takes one bidder to take MSGN out. I'm just not sure, given the pressures on the business, that bidder is on the way any time soon, or at the right price.

The MSGN Business

Over 90% of MSGN revenue comes from affiliate fee revenue, fees paid by cable operators like Comcast (CMCSA) and Altice USA (ATUS) to carry MSG Networks. Those fees are rising, and for the moment those increases are offsetting a steady erosion of the subscriber base. Revenue increased 3% in FY17 even with basically zero growth in advertising sales.

Of course, the concern going forward is that those subscriber declines will accelerate - and that at some point, cable operators will push back on affiliate fees. Given 20-year rights agreements for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers (both owned by the spun-off MSG), the obvious concern is that revenue will start to decline at the same time direct operating expense (mostly those rights fees) continues to rise.

So even though MSG Networks is geographically limited to the New York City metropolitan area, and even though it's a two-network property (MSG Network and MSG+), MSGN really is a pure play on the overall trend in media delivery in the U.S. There could be some help from better performance from the Knicks, in particular, since higher ratings and more playoff games add extremely high-margin dollars in ad rates and ad views. The same is true to a lesser extent for the NHL's Rangers, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres. But the Knicks look like they're stuck for at least a couple of more years, the NHL teams aren't good enough or popular enough to really move the needle, and it takes a big change in advertising to offset potential declines in affiliation fee revenue.

Bear in mind that 40% of revenue goes to "direct operating expenses", the lion's share of which is media rights fees (most of the rest is production expense). Those rights increase annually, with Knicks and Rangers rights rising 3.3% in FY17, and off-balance sheet contractual obligations from the 10-K suggesting a similar rise each year going forward. SG&A in contrast, is just 12% of revenue. If revenue growth slows to sub-3% from 3% in FY17 and 4% the year before, the rights fees aren't going to get leveraged, margins are going to compress, and EBITDA starts to decline. And for obvious reasons, that deceleration in revenue growth seems likely.

How This Plays Out

The catch from here is that cash flow seems likely to decline - possibly as soon as FY18. Again, direct opex inflation is in the 3-3.5% range annually - for years. SG&A did decline dramatically YOY in FY17 - but that was due to inflated expenses in Q1 FY16 post-spinoff (which, as a note, were not excluded from the company's Adjusted Operating Income calculation, either). From Q2-Q4, GAAP SG&A actually rose nearly 6% YOY.

Even assuming SG&A inflation moderates toward the 2% level, revenue still needs to grow ~3% a year to keep margins flat. And that seems a tall order. Subscribers are declining steadily: the count has fallen over 11% just in the last four years. Management has talked up the fact that the rate has slowed both in FY17 and in Q4 relative to the first three quarters of the year. But the addition of Verizon FiOS added a modest bump last year, and the count still declined 2.5% in FY17 after dropping 3.2% in FY16 and 3.5% the year before.

For now, that's good enough, as affiliate fees are increasing at a higher rate. But it seems likely that at some point, there will be pressure on that front. According to SNL Kagan data cited by the New York Post, MSGN garners about $5 per subscriber per month. Disney's (DIS) ESPN gets just shy of $8.

Management is extremely tight-lipped about the nature of its affiliate agreements and the timing of potential expirations. But at some point its four major customers - Altice, AT&T (T), Charter, and Verizon (VZ) - are likely to push back. The same concerns surrounding ESPN should be amplified for MSGN: there are simply a lot of customers who don't care about sports, and don't want to pay $6 for programming they literally will never watch. I'd add too that in a market like the New York metro, there are a good number of sports fans who don't care about the Knicks or Rangers, but rather their hometown team. They will gladly pay for ESPN - but not for MSG Network. (We had a similar experience as recent transplants with our RSN in Wisconsin; I insisted on having ESPN in any streaming bundle but paid little attention to whether our RSN was included, which it isn't.)

If anything, shorting MSGN might actually be a better play on ESPN's weakness than shorting DIS, since it's a pure bet on similar factors. And there is a reasonable amount of short interest in MSGN (about 7.8% of shares outstanding). If MSG Networks can't drive a new round of affiliate fee hikes - and, again, I'd expect some pushback - or even has to settle for 1-2% annual increases, revenue growth stalls out or even turns negative. It's tough to ask advertising revenue to fill in that gap, given its single-digit percentage share of total revenue and the lackluster performance of the teams on MSG Networks. Again, advertising revenue was flat last year, and while a playoff run by the Islanders or a little more optimism toward the Knicks could help, even 30% growth in advertising revenue is offset on a consolidated basis by the subscriber declines alone.

From here, this looks like a declining business, and the 8-9x multiples on EPS/FCF thus look reasonably in line. But investors more constructive on cord-cutting and affiliate fee revenue growth could see this differently. There are some potential deleveraging benefits, as the leverage ratio has come down a full turn since the spin. But rising LIBOR could offset some those gains: per the 10-K, a 100 bps hike would add an incremental $13 million in interest expense (over 30% of the total paid in FY17). But there is a case - again, similar to that I've made for AMCX - that MSGN can keep cash flow reasonably steady through interest savings, some level of SG&A control, and some degree of affiliate fee revenue growth.

At 8-9x, ~flat earnings and cash flow are good enough - and there is the potential of sale, despite a Post report last month that said no buyers were interested. Indeed, if you look at the 10.6x multiples paid in recent deals for Starz (NASDAQ:STRZA) and Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI), MSGN could garner a substantial premium. That multiple would value MSGN at ~$31, right about 50% upside.

But I'm not sure there's really a deal out there that makes a ton of sense. The Post cited industry sources in pointing out that Fox (FOX) (FOXA) already owns area rival YES (for which it paid ~15x EBITDA for a stake back in 2014, albeit in a very different environment). Comcast reportedly is looking to exit the RSN business, not build it out. There are a lot fewer synergies to an MSGN deal, with SG&A at ~12% of revenue versus ~23% at AMCX and ~33% at SNI, for example. And, strategically, MSGN is an odd fit and one with basically zero exposure to SVPDs like Netflix (NFLX) or Hulu.

To be fair, it only takes one buyer, but there's likely a reason MSGN fell 10%+ on the Post's report that a sale wasn't materializing. Without that optionality, it's tough to see major upside here. If cash flow declines less than investors fear, maybe it deserves a 10-12x multiple, which in turn suggests maybe 20% upside as that outperformance becomes apparent.

But I'm highly skeptical that there's a legitimate path to growth here, given pressure on operators to hold the line on fee hikes and the steady, if moderate, erosion in the subscriber base. And, again, there really isn't anything MSGN can do to offset either of those problems. It's pretty much at the mercy of its customers - and that seems like it could become a major problem.

