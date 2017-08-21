Why I Expect Disney To Struggle In The Short Term

The costs associated with the changes will likely weigh on the company in the short term, but long-term, I'm still a major bull.

Apparently, I should expect Disney (DIS) to release big/potentially disruptive news every time I go away on a family vacation.

In August, 2015 I was in Disney World with my wife and her family when the cord cutting issue really came to a head and DIS CEO Bob Iger was forced to address it. DIS shares experienced a double digit sell-off on that news and I penned this article: Reporting Live From Disney World: The Sky Is Not Falling.

In 2016 we didn’t have a vacation because it was an Olympic year and my wife was competing all summer attempting to quality for the national team, but last week we were traveling again…and lo and behold, Iger dropped the OTT news on shareholders, once again sending shares lower. I wasn’t able to cover the news in real time because this year we weren’t lounging in the Florida sun, but instead trekking through the White Mountains in New Hampshire, Baxter State Park in Northern Maine, and Acadia National Park outside of Bar Harbor on Mount Desert Island. Needless to say, there wasn’t a lot of connectivity in those areas. But thankfully we’re home now, the chaos has died down here in Charlottesville, and I’m happy to finally put pen to paper with regard to this most recent Disney news.

Now, before I discuss Disney in the present, I’d like to take the time to admit that I’ve been wrong about the company in the recent past. If you follow me at all here at Seeking Alpha, you know that I’m a huge Disney bull. Back in 2015 when Mike Nadel put together his #1 Stock In The World series, I chose Disney as my pick. Putting my money where my mouth is, Disney has been one of my largest holdings for years. Right now this company makes up ~6% of my portfolio. It’s disappointing to me to see such a large percentage of my holdings lagging the market over recent years.

In that piece I discussed how I considered going with Apple (AAPL), which is now my largest holding, as the #1 stock pick. It’s too bad that I didn’t go in that direction, that company has outperformed the market by a wide margin since. Making matters worse, in light of recent news, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Disney’s negative trend continue for another year or two as Iger & Co. build out Disney’s OTT platform to rival already established names like Netflix (NFLX). This is why I say that you shouldn’t be in the DIS name at this point unless you’re a long-term investor.

Eventually, you have to admit it when you’re wrong (otherwise, you lose credibility). Disney has lagged the market for a couple of years now, struggling to push past the $120 top it flirted with in late 2015 on The Force Awakens release, resulting in a strong resistance level. I admit that, in the short-term, at least, I’ve been focused on the wrong catalysts for this company. I was concentrating on the wonderful content the company was producing as well as the theme parks that have been doing well. By focusing on Star Wars and Shanghai Disney as huge bullish catalysts, it appears that I allowed them to cloud my judgment as I discredited the influence that the cord cutting theme would have on the company’s bottom line performance. When looking at the original numbers a couple of years ago I assumed that the problem wasn’t as widespread as certain analysts were predicting and that Iger would be able to more quickly and easily generate sizable OTT profits to make up for lost subs. Well, you know what they say happens when you assume something…

I had a $6 EPS target for Disney in 2016, driven primarily in higher than expected growth fallout from the aforementioned The Force Awakens release as well as Shanghai Disney’s opening. Both of these two initiatives have been grand successes for Disney. However, struggles from the company’s media networks segment, which is the company’s largest in terms of both sales and earnings, outweighed success in smaller business segments and caused the company to miss my elevated marks. Unfortunately, 2016 earnings fell short of this target at $5.73 and it appears that 2017’s may as well, with the average analyst estimate coming in at $5.89 at the moment.

Using these analyst figures, we see that DIS is currently trading for 17.1x its 2017 EPS estimates. The current 2018 analyst estimate for EPS is $6.58; using this average estimate we come to a forward P/E of 15.3x. Both of these multiples are below DIS’s long-term historical average. They’re also below the average market multiple. For much of its history, DIS has traded at a premium to the market due to the very high quality nature of its business. Because of this, many investors and rating agencies alike remain bullish on DIS shares moving forward.

As you know, I like to look at Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ when doing my due diligence. Both of these companies current rate Disney as a 4-star “Buy”. Morningstar puts a fair value estimate of $134 on the stock. S&P Capital IQ’s fair value calculation is $113.90. Both of these figures imply strong, double digit upside. According to Yahoo Finance, the average price target by 27 analysts on the Street that track Disney is $116.04. This implies nearly 15% upside from the stock’s current price of $101.

Although DIS earnings have lagged behind my initial EPS target, it’s worth noting that generally, Disney has done a nice job of growing both its sales and earnings in recent years in the face of the subscriber loss issues within the media networks segment. Following is a graph from the company’s 2016 annual report. If you’re a dividend growth investor like me, it’s worth noting that the company didn’t cut its dividend in 2016; the discrepancy in annual payments comes from DIS switching from an annual dividend to a semi-annual dividend.

All of this seems pretty bullish for the stock moving forward, right? Well, not quite. Frankly put, I’m not quite as bullish an analysts are on the company’s forward earnings projections.

The -1% top line growth and the -22% bottom line growth that the company posted in the media networks segment in Q3FY17 was surely eye catching and I’m not surprised that the stock sold off. As time moves on I expect for the media segments and more specifically the ESPN related issues to have less and less effect on this company as the theme park and studio segments continue to grow into larger and larger pieces of the overall Disney pie. However, until media networks no longer dominate the company’s earnings reports, it’s likely that shares will trade alongside this segments growth (or lack thereof).

I’m still very bullish on this company long-term. However, I expect the new streaming related initiatives that Iger discussed in the recent conference call to be expensive and likely hurt the bottom line moving forward. Because of this, I wouldn’t be surprised if this company continued to disappoint on the bottom line moving into 2019/2020 when they will begin to revolutionize their content distribution. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see the OTT platform that Disney develops to be highly successful and give the company another high margin business, but that’s only after its established. In the meantime, I expect to see DIS’s capital spending increase dramatically as it builds out the platform and increases the ad budget to entice consumers to subscribe.

Unlike Netflix (NFLX), Disney is a company whose valuation is derived on a price to earnings ratio, rather than one built on top-line and subscriber growth hype. I actually prefer this, because it makes the stock easier to track and evaluate. However, unlike other streaming companies like NFLX which is primarily valued on market share/subscriber growth, I don’t think this bodes well for DIS stock price until the platform is mature.

Up until now, it has been clear that Netflix has won the majority of the battles in the media/entertainment space. None of its peers can boast similar stock price performance. However, I don’t think the war is over yet and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Disney carve out a significant piece of the pie when it’s all said and done. I’m not going to say that Disney will eventually win the war because I don’t think it’s their goal to own the entire OTT market. That would require the company branching out from its family friendly/wholesome content space and playing in other areas of the market that could hurt its brand.

I actually think the streaming wars may end without a clear winner (or no winner at all). I think there will be too many players in the market for any one company to dominate market share like NFLX does today. Consumers should benefit from the trend, though I’m not sure if business will. It’s almost as if streaming distribution platforms, which are no longer unique, are becoming commoditized. This thesis doesn’t bode particularly well for Netflix. But, it also doesn’t point towards companies trying to get into the space like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Disney generating massive returns on investment either. At the end of the day, I expect for streaming platforms to be viewed as ancillary services offered within a larger ecosystem. Since Netflix doesn’t offer any other services outside of streaming video, I remain rather bearish on these shares.

Disney, due to its massive content library/ownership across several important genres, including EPSN and the live sports world, is probably the only company that I could imagine coming out on top. As previously mentioned, though, this would require large investments in content outside of its core competency - and I don’t see the company pursuing this route for fears of tarnishing its family friendly brand. Iger obviously agrees with this potential; he was very bullish on the company’s future prospects during the conference call and ensuing Q&A session. But, I think that’s more of a long-term sentiment.

Let’s take a look at why I believe DIS earnings may suffer moving forward in the short term.

Capital spending on the company’s new streaming related initiatives will certainly rise. DIS just spent $1.6b, increasing its stake in BAMTech from 33% to 75%. I’ve seen investors and analysts alike saying that DIS may have overpaid for their increased BAMTech stake. However, I still believe that live sports are essentially the holy grail in the content streaming game and according to Iger, there is no better platform in the world for the live sports market. Other large tech firms such as Amazon, Facebook (FB), and Twitter (TWTR) have all taken steps to stream live sporting events on their platforms with varying results. Here’s a quote from the most recent quarter’s conference call regarding BAMTech:

“What impressed us about BAM was, first of all, it's the most robust live streaming platform out there. When you think about live sports and how much a sporting event live is consumed basically concurrently by the masses, you need a very, very robust technology platform to serve that. BAM is the only one out there that has that.”

If this platform is all that Iger seems to think it is and BAMTech solidifies DIS’s already existing lead in the live sports marketplace, then I believe this money will prove itself to be well spent.

Also, in the sporting area, DIS plans to release an ESPN specific direct to consumer platform in 2018. This will surely require further investment into the current ESPN app platform.

Iger didn’t take exact numbers with regard to spending on the new Disney specific OTT platform, he had this to say:

“We'll also be making a substantial investment in original movies, original television series, and short form content for this platform, produced by our studio, Disney Interactive and Disney Channel teams. Subscribers will also have access to a vast collection of films and television content from our library.”

In the Q&A portion of the conference call, Iger goes on to say this about the changing model:

“…we've already begun the development process at the Disney Channel and at the Studio to create original TV series and original movies for this service. So if the Studio makes, let's call it, roughly 10 films a year or distributes 10 films a year – that includes Marvel and Pixar and Star Wars and Disney-branded and Disney Animation. We've commissioned them to make, to produce more films with the incremental films being produced very, very specifically and very exclusively for this service. So this will represent a larger investment in Disney-branded intellectual property, both TV and movies.”

The world “substantial” is a tough one to attempt to define when it comes to a company with the size and scale of Disney. However, Iger did say that he expects DIS’s content spend to be much less the Netflix’s, which is expected to be ~$6b this year and likely more in 2018. Regardless, I still expect the company to have to spend billions to make the Disney/ESPN OTT platforms viable in the marketplace and this will impact results in the short-term.

What’s more, by ending the licensing agreement with Netflix for the Disney specific products DIS is losing a chunk of very high margin sales. This will surely effect the bottom line; now only time will tell if the company’s own OTT offerings will make up for these lost earnings as they grow in size and scale. These sales to Netflix, which essentially fall straight to the bottom line, could fall further if the company decides to pull Star Wars and/or Marvel related content from the NFLX streaming platform as well. Right now, Iger said their focus was more on a family oriented platform with Disney branded content, but I an easily imagine a day when all of the company’s content is exclusively streamed. This includes ABC shows as well.

One of the best things about these new streaming initiatives is the likelihood that Iger will stay on board with Disney, overseeing the transition. He’s been expected to leave the company several times now in recent years but I imagine he’ll want to cement his legacy, as not only the guy who brought in such tremendous content under the Disney umbrella, but the one who solidified the company’s future by revolutionizing content distribution as well. Iger is still relatively young at 66 years of age (if you ask me, he looks much younger than this; he’s obviously taking good care of himself). You’ll never hear me complain about more time with him at the DIS helm.

In the conference call, he made his focus on this initiative crystal clear, saying,

“Again, I'm going to put this at the top of our list in terms of company strategic priorities over the next number of years.”

When asked about further changes to the media/entertainment environment, he had this today:

“We are very excited about that. We think it sets this company up well no matter what changes occur in the media ecosystem. I think if there's a headline, it would be one Disney leveraging its brands to take advantage of technological and consumer trends, and giving us flexibility if there is major shifts or continuing changes that occur in the marketplace, which, right now, no one else has.”

At the end of the day, content remains king. I think Iger realizes this and is willing to use the massive content library and creation power than DIS has to put pressure on competitors.

“We believe that ultimately, I can't give you an idea of when or how long, the profitability, the revenue-generating capability of this initiative is substantially greater than the business models that we're currently being served by.”

It’s never a good thing when the management team of company you know can’t give you a clear timeline with regard to its major growth initiatives. This seems to be an “in Iger we trust” type situation. In the short-term, I expect things to be rocky. Usually, things are when major change is occurring. But, long-term, I’m happy to bet on Iger and crew.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AAPL, AMZN, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.