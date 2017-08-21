Alibaba Q1: Key Takeaways

Image Source: Alibaba.com

Results from Q1 gave me the opportunity to discuss the recent developments in Alibaba's (BABA) business and try to understand if the bullish thesis is still valid. I am going to share my thoughts on Q1 and what it means for Alibaba.

Overall, the company confirmed solid growth trends despite the difficult comparison with Q1 2016, with revenue growing 56% and EPS growing 58% from the corresponding period in Q1 2016. Operating Margin rose from 27% to 35% and adj. EBITA margin expanded from 43% to 47%.

Annual active consumers (previously reported as annual active buyers) on China retail marketplaces reached 466 million, an increase of 12 million from March 2017.

Mobile MAUs on our China retail marketplace reached 529 million, representing net add of 22 million over March quarter. I am going to separate the discussion into several parts, so that each part covers each of Alibaba's divisions.

Core Commerce

The first positive thing worth mentioning is that once again, the vast majority of growth was generated in the Core Commerce division. This division grew 58% YoY, posting a significant acceleration from the previous quarter (+47% YoY), despite the more difficult comparison with Q1 2016 (+38% YoY), which was significantly higher than the +32% posted in Q4 2015. It also reported a slight expansion in EBITA margin to 63%.

Such exceptional results are an obvious reflection of the several underlying growth trends in Alibaba's core commerce business and the company's strong competitive advantages. Alibaba benefits from the strong secular growth of eCommerce in China, which has grown at an 18% CAGR in the past 6 years but accounts for just 15% of total retail in China. Not only does Alibaba benefits from the increasing penetration of eCommerce at the expense of traditional retail, it is also growing its power as an omnichannel retailer. In the management's own words:

The retail segment in China is about $5 trillion economy in value. 15% of e-commerce still leads, 85% of retail that is offline. Whether this is just something to look at or presents tremendous opportunities for us, depends on our ability to innovate. Our goal is not to simply ride a wave of converting purchases from offline to online. Our new retail strategy is an invention that anticipates and catalyzes changes in consumer behavior where time, place and method of purchase and consumption will be different from what we were used to before. […] In this new world of consumption expectations, the distinction between online and offline would disappear.

The outstanding revenue growth in the core commerce business is helped by Alibaba's customers' increasing appreciation and validation for Taobao and Tmall's unique value proposition as consumer media and customer management platforms. Moreover, Alibaba has been able to stimulate new demand through content optimization. Thanks to personalized data-driven user content features, such as Taobao Headlines, live stream and short form videos, consumers are exposed to a wide range of content and to targeted product recommendations during the course of content engagement. This has a very positive effect on revenue per user and, therefore, on total sales.

Although we can't expect such outstanding growth rates to be maintained in the future, this division benefits from strong competitive advantages such as a solid network effect and a high level of mind share. There are four main forces driving growth in the core commerce business:

The strong secular growth of eCommerce in China (which accounts for 85% of the company's core business) that Alibaba's platforms can easily exploit thanks to their leading position and strong competitive advantages.

Growth in traditional retail and the increasing integration between the several channels. Moves such as the successful privatization of Yintai Group and the creation of new retail models like the Hema supermarket are clear signs of the there is a wide space to be explored that is related to the omnichannel experience that Alibaba is creating.

International growth. The international commerce retail business grew 136% year-on-year thanks to AliExpress and Lazada. Given the strong momentum and the potential market size in Southeast Asia market, Alibaba increased its ownership in Lazada to 83% and led the latest round of investment in Tokopedia, one of the leading C2C marketplace platforms in Indonesia and has exposure to Singapore through Redmart, which focuses on fresh and frozen and the dry groceries.

Growth in digital advertising. According to eMarketer, Alibaba is now the number one internet company in China in terms of revenue generated by digital advertising and is also the fastest-growing player in the segment.

So many growth drivers should guarantee solid growth rates for many years, although margins can show more volatility due to the company's numerous expensive ventures in non-core businesses.

Cloud Computing

The Cloud Computing division has just surpassed the important threshold of 1 million customers. Cloud computing revenue grew 96% year-on-year and the segment adjusted EBITA margin narrowed to negative 4% from a negative 13%. Alibaba has a first-mover advantage and a leading position in the Cloud Computing market in China, servicing more than 35% of websites in the country. There is no doubt that the division is exposed to strong trends of secular growth, and given the promising long-term prospects of the industry, Alibaba hasn't been focusing on improving profitability, as the division is still reporting negative operating margins, but is mainly focusing on expanding customer base and consolidating its strong position, also taking advantage of the opportunities in PaaS and SaaS markets. Nonetheless, the fast reduction in operating losses makes me more positive on this division's potential future contribution to earnings growth. Margins are moving fast towards positive territory, helping total margin expansion.

Digital Media & Entertainment

This division grew "just" 30% YoY, against the 234% increase last quarter, as a result of the difficult comparison with the corresponding quarter of 2016, which reflected the consolidation of Youku Tudou. Adjusted EBITDA margin of the segment was minus 43% this quarter, even more negative than in the prior year's quarter, mainly as a result of an increase in content costs of Youku Tudou in the second half of fiscal 2017. The company's main focus in this division is to increase its competitive position through a combination of licensed premium content as well as self-produced and jointly produced programming.

As I wrote in my previous articles, I don't have very positive expectations for this division. The playground is very crowded and companies such as Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) are not less willing than Alibaba to grow their market share at the expense of profitability. Although the big push in investments for content acquisition has already been done, we don't know how the competitive situation will evolve in the future. It's likely that a further push in investments will be needed. I expect this division to continue to be a drag on profits for several years, and I wouldn't expect high margins once the situation stabilizes - there is simply too much competition. If Netflix (NFLX), which is a market leader and faces much less competition than iQiyi, Youku Tudou or Tencent Video, generates only a 6.3% operating margin and a 3.5% net margin, it's reasonable to assume that Youku's potential margins are below those levels.

This division won't be a positive contributor to profitability, but it may help margin expansion if the top line starts to grow faster than content costs.

Innovation Initiatives and Others

Revenue from the innovation initiatives and others segment increased 21% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of this segment was negative 98%, indicating a further contraction on a QoQ basis, as a result of ongoing investments in new business initiatives. The division includes several small projects with a low correlation with each other, so it's very difficult to discuss the division's prospects as a unique business. For example, it includes a navigation and mapping division (AutoNavi), a smartphone operating system (YunOS), an enterprise messaging app (DingTalk), and several smaller projects such as Uni Marketing, which offers a set of tools that allows brands to monitor their marketing activities and access high-quality data about ad viewership, interest generation, purchases and so on, so that companies can improve their marketing efficiency.

A "segment" that deserves a particular mention is Ant Financial, an affiliated company that contributes to Alibaba's earnings through a profit-sharing agreement. Profit sharing from Ant was up more than 140% quarter-on-quarter. The management confirmed that Ant's business is growing very well:

Not only they have laid a great consumer foundation and their payment business growing well but also they have strong growth in the other value-added services such as financial services, technology services in the wealth management, consumer loan areas. We do expect to see this continued strong growth, but with aggressive investments in the following quarters.

The Innovation Initiatives and Other division is difficult to analyze as a whole, but it includes many small projects that can be good sources of growth optionality.

Final Thoughts

Alibaba's top line continues to show solid growth rates despite the difficult comparisons, mainly as a result of the strong momentum in the Core Commerce business, which continues to accelerate. Despite the ongoing investments in non-core businesses, margins have expanded a bit. Gross margins improved year-on-year due to operating leverage, despite the investment in Lazada inventory costs, significant investment in digital media content and increase in Tmall Supermarket logistics related costs. Basically, as a percentage of revenue, all major expenses decreased year-on-year. While I have no doubt that revenue will continue to grow at a fast pace, margins can be a bit volatile. Alibaba will continue to invest in logistics, digital media content, omnichannel retail solutions and so on, so the cost from time-to-time may outpace operating leverage. The management said:

The investments we're going to make in the following quarters will be increased. So, I think overall, when you talk about the core commerce margin, 63% is a very high margin level.

Since I doubt that non-core divisions can give a significant contribution to margin expansion, it's reasonable to assume flat-to-slightly declining margins for Alibaba in the near future.

What is clear is that all the main divisions are exposed to strong secular growth trends, although some of them, such as the digital media and entertainment division, are not good sources of profits. We can continue to expect the Core Commerce to be the main driver of revenue growth and almost the sole driver of profit growth. At the same time, investments in other businesses are not set to soften. Alibaba generates huge amounts of cash flows thanks to the core business (In the June quarter, it generated RMB 22.1 billion or about $3.3 billion in free cash flow), which give the company a high level of flexibility when it comes to strategic investments.

Concerns about flat-to-slightly declining margins are more than offset by the ongoing strength in the top-line, which is expected to grow 45%-49% this year (per guidance). In my previous article "Alibaba - My Valuation Of The Stock", I wrote the stock's price was still a good entry point for a long-term investment. I reiterate that view and I am going to hold my long.

