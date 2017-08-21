As Housing Prices Tumble, Canadian Banks Look Vulnerable

In May, I wrote the following article: Canada's Subprime Lenders Collapse; Has The Bubble Popped? And just a few months later, the answer has become increasingly clear. Yes, the party is increasingly over. With that in mind, why are the big Canadian bank stocks not selling off yet? Let's update the situation since May.

First off, Home Capital Group (HCG.TO) (OTCPK:HMCBF) has recovered somewhat since its near-death experience. Shares as much as tripled after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) surprised the market by offering a large capital injection into the ailing firm. After the big bounce, however, they have since retreated again, as investors more coolly analyze Berkshire's intentions:

Close peer Equitable Group (EQB.TO) (OTC:EQGPF) shows a similar tale, falling sharply as funding appeared to dry up, followed by a rebound post-Buffett intervention, with shares now sliding again as the good vibe from that fades:

The big Canadian banks never really dropped much, even as the subprime scare went mainstream. CIBC (CM), the poster child of the big five in this trade, due to proportionally larger housing exposure, continues to trade rather aimlessly and with low volatility inside of a range:

The Calm Before The Storm

On Twitter, you can find some folks predictably mocking the bears for yet again getting it wrong on the Canadian bubble predictions. But rebounds in Canadian subprime lenders should hardly be viewed as an "all-clear" for the housing market.

In fact, in the data metric that actually matters, things are rapidly taking a turn for the worse. In May, when I last wrote, Vancouver's housing prices appeared to have peaked (though it wasn't certain yet), and Greater Toronto still looked like it was in an uptrend. But my how things change in a few months.

Nationwide, Canadian housing prices ticked lower this summer for the first time in recent history. The overall decline was driven by continuing slowness in Vancouver, and, more troublingly, a massive slowdown in Toronto following its new foreign buyers tax. Huffington Post Canada noted last week that:

Nationally, sales are down 11.9 per cent from a year ago, dragged down by an 8.8-per-cent sales decline in Vancouver and a 40.7-per-cent decline in Greater Toronto. In Toronto, the average price of $746,218 is still 5 per cent higher than a year ago. But it has fallen by about 19 per cent since April, when Ontario's government announced a slate of new measures to cool the housing market.

That's almost an instant bear market there. Now, to be fair, supporters of the market will counter that this slowdown is largely driven by luxury housing and that the lower-end part of the market is still comparatively healthy. That could well be true. However, a 40.7% decline in sales volume is no laughing matter either. And the future isn't likely to be brighter in the near-term. The Huffpost article quotes a TD Bank analyst who suggests:

"The overall Canadian housing market is now in its fourth month of what we expect to be a soft landing, with rising mortgage rates and more stringent mortgage regulation holding demand back broadly across Canada," wrote TD Bank economist Diana Petramala. "Mortgage rates are expected to continue climbing with the Bank of Canada likely to hike its policy rate three times in the next year and a half. As such, housing affordability is likely to deteriorate broadly across Canada."

And if we learned anything in the last crisis, the term "soft landing" being used while conditions are actively getting worse often leads to rather un-soft outcomes.

So Why Aren't Bank Stocks Down?

Now, it's well-known that the banks can't fail because so many Canadian mortgages are insured by the government. This is an article of faith taken as gospel by most market participants. The actual truth is more complicated, but for the sake of this article, I won't dive into the weeds. I'll just state that while CIBC claims it can thrive in an up to 30% housing market correction, the ensuing strain on unsecured consumer lending products would still more than likely lead to a major earnings hit (a consumer that can't pay their mortgage tends to default on other stuff as well).

But no, the real factor at work here is loan loss reserves (or more accurately, the lack of them). On Beyond Investing nails the subject with this recent post. He states that investors and bears have a very different view of the market. Here's why:

Short sellers (I include myself in this group) are from the trading and hedge fund world. In this world, market prices change as probabilities change [...] The accounting for Canadian financials does not operate in the world of probabilities. Lenders only reflect losses when defaults occur. There is very little provision for losses due to changes in the probability of defaults. While this difference of worldview - probability versus actual default - seems small, it is actually a huge deal. An investor that does not view investing through a probability lens looks at the reported earnings from Canadian lenders and thinks ‘what’s the big deal?’. Earnings are at record highs, return on equity is great, defaults are low, and there is low provisions for losses. Great report. An investor trained to view the world through the lens of probabilities looks at the same report and thinks: ‘Houses are so expensive that future losses seem inevitable - why aren’t they reserving more now?’ or ‘There is so much personal debt that the probability and number of defaults is likely to rise, why isn’t that reflected?’ or ‘If we look through a cycle of defaults and normalize earnings for higher losses the income statement would be much lower and ROE’s much less; why isn’t this riskiness being demonstrated in the accounting?’

This gets right to the heart of the matter. You look at a bank like CIBC trading at less than 10x earnings and say it looks cheap. Real cheap. A host of recent Seeking Alpha articles suggest as much. But it simply isn't so. Because CIBC doesn't have to reserve much against losses now, it appears to be generating record profits.

As long as housing prices keep rising, almost no one is going to default on their mortgages. US banks, by contrast, have to reserve substantially against future losses. In Canada, however, the big banks can act as though since their loans are performing well now, they will do so indefinitely.

The post linked above notes a similar parallel. In 2008, despite a gigantic (bigger than US) housing bubble in Ireland, the Bank of Ireland reserved just 0.44% against loan losses. Ultimately, fully 19% of their loans went bad, wiping out shareholders. It wasn't clear in 2008 that fully a fifth of the bank's paper would go bad, but 0.44% was certainly not the correct number in a probabilities-based world.

Similarly, Home Capital is provisioning just 0.07%(!) against loan losses today. That's down from 0.16% in the previous quarter, despite the bank almost failing during that timespan. While the market sees trouble coming from a mile away, since their loans haven't gone into default yet, the bank doesn't have to acknowledge losses that seem likely to come in the near future. It would take only a modest housing dip for loan losses to go from less than a tenth of a percent to many multiples of that figure, causing a great deal of accounting earnings to reverse themselves.

And with Toronto housing prices already down 19% in just a few months, make no mistake, there's a great deal of instability in the market. The worm is turning. Given how Canada does banking accounting, it will take a few quarters for the slowdown happening now to show up in earnings statements. But it will get there sooner or later. Canadian banks are only optically cheap; earnings are likely to take a hit, and share prices will go with them, especially if the energy sector also continues to struggle.

To those who would go after me for my disclosure, yes, I'm long CM stock personally in my IMF portfolio last winter at $61/share. It's a buy & hold portfolio, thus I'm not inclined to sell things just because I have large short-term profits. But don't take my long position as a vote of confidence; shares could easily head back to my cost basis if the housing crash gets half as bad as the pessimists fear. You make money on cyclical stocks buying when investor sentiment is sour; today Canadian banks are riding high, even as storm clouds mount on the horizon. This is hardly the time to get involved on the long side.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CM, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.