Buy General Dynamics Cautiously

Hold shares if you own them, Buy and Hold the shares for dividends and growth when share price dips between $185 and $190.

Targeting the national defense cybersecurity division IS&T for growth that generates respectable sales and high margin profits ought to be a priority and good use of GD's cash and priorities.

General Dynamics is headed to Overvalued and will struggle to meet sales revenue targets in the coming years because of government budget limitations and military policy changes.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) niggles at defense contractor investment analysts. They largely rate GD Overvalued with a $200 per share price against earnings. GD will struggle to meet sales targets in the coming years from marine and combat company divisions. Investors ought not to pay these matters short shrift. Nevertheless, GD is a valuable long-term buy when the price share dips.

The go-to part of the business for GD is its defense cybersecurity division (IS&T). Peacetime profits will accrue in our new age of never-ending electronic warfare and expanding applications for artificial intelligence.

It's the drums of sea and battlefield hot wars that are driving investors on a seemingly inexorable march into defense hardware contractor stocks. Leaders touching new highs in 2017 with which analysts are besotted are Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

The uphill climb of defense contractor stocks kicked off when candidate Trump got traction. The deus ex machina's fulminations promise punishing two classes of America's enemies: trading partners hurting American business and job development with unfair trade practices and monetary policies; and, second, military threats from ISIS, Taliban, Iran, and possibly, Russia over Syria and Crimea. Now, the list includes North Korea dragging along China, Somalia, and Venezuela. The President's rhetoric and lurching work in progress building an effective administration incubate the perfect scenario for the rush into defense contractor stock growth. See how their growth mirrors one another.

Here are examples from Seeking Alpha.

The precursor to GD was Material Service Corporation with the venerable Henry Crown at its helm. Crown was a hero to many Jewish refugees from the Nazis. He personifies the American dream rising from poverty to become a billionaire. He was a proud Jew and philanthropist. The German Jewish community in which I grew up in Chicago regularly invested their meager savings in Henry Crown; it almost did not matter his company, but when he successfully merged it with General Dynamics in 1959, investors, including my father, were able to afford their first houses and pay to send their children to college. They loved Crown's stock dividends and kept reinvesting. His three sons and grandchildren continue the philanthropic traditions with the Crown good name on charities and public buildings in Chicago and around the world. James Crown is a member of the GD Board since 1987 and President of investment firm Henry Crown & Co. since 2005.

GD of today is a reinvented powerhouse manufacturer of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters, and electronics. Today, GD is a leader in the business jet market owning Gulfstream. The Combat Systems group designs, manufacturers, and modernizes battle tanks, armored vehicles, ordinance, and tactical systems. The Marine Systems group builds complex ships and is one of the primary shipbuilders for the US Navy. The GD Information Systems and Technology (IS&T) group is a global large scale IT network and high-tech devices, creator of secure communications systems, command and control, imagery sensors and cyberproducts. I have been buying cybersecurity stocks for a while.

In an article one year ago, I strongly suggested investors buy stocks in the cybersecurity market because of the demand for cybersecurity. I recommended Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) bouncing between the mid-$80 and $90 per share range. Shares currently sell for about $110 each. The company buyback program has reached $4.2B since 2012, and the company spends up to $250M per quarter from its $3.8B cash. CHKP became Israel's most valuable company this summer with a $17.8B market cap. CHKP's cybersecurity business, not by coincidence, flourishes in an industry Israel is considered a world leader. A worldwide leader in cybersecurity puts CHKP in the sights of M&A takeover hunters since Israel's near to largest export is its businesses.

GD is a leader in national defense cybersecurity systems and devices that protect sensitive data and ensure secure communications. Management might be contemplating more rapidly expanding in cybersecurity through acquisitions, a strategy pretty dormant until recently. The IS&T division generates high operating margins from cybersecurity devices that offset previous losses from IT services. Revenues from cyber devices grew $352M in the last six months of 2016 (Y/Y). IT services income fell $107M but recovered in the first half of 2017 with awards topping $550M from disparate agencies ranging from the Indian Health Service to NATO. A significant contributor to revenues from devices comes from the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical program of communications hardware for soldiers.

This cyber devices segment sets GD apart from other cyber companies focusing on services. For instance, in May 2017, GD bought a device for operational use in military vehicles, ground systems, and aircraft allowing the automated transfer of sensitive and tactical information from battlefield locations. In the three months ending in July 2017, the IS&T group generates 27% of the company's nearly $7.67B in quarterly revenues - more than aerospace, combat systems, or marine systems.

One analyst writing for Seeking Alpha in July concludes, "There was plenty to like about General Dynamics' second-quarter earnings release: Diluted earnings per share up 6.5%; operating margin expansion of 60 basis points; a 2.1% increase to 2017's full-year earnings-per-share guidance." Nevertheless, the analyst cautions investors that then current ($194 per share) price-to-earnings ratio pushes GD into an expensive valuation rating. Share price in August is up to nearly $200. This puts investors more at risk for a price pullback if the military cuts shipbuilding and aerospace spending, the big-ticket items.

Source: NASDAQ P/E for GD August 18, 2017

Basing its rating on a $198.73 share price, VURU rates GD with a $71.07 DCF growth price, i.e., the present value of the projected cash flows and the present value of the terminal value. VURU concludes, "The growth rate the market is assuming for GD to be considered fairly valued at its current market price."

The current P/E of 19.1 is higher than the P/E range from 11.3 in 2013 to 15.5 in 2015 and 14.8 in 2016, but lower than the industry average of 19.8. GD free cash flow at end of 2016 is the lowest ($1.81B) in the last five-year trend. GD sold fixed assets and businesses for $291M in 2015 and $9M in 2016.

I doubt the P/E will fall to the bottom feeding P/E levels of 9, 10, and 11 range in the 2008 through 2011 economic meltdown. Future dividends are safe but unlikely enjoying increases like the 11% boost to the quarterly dividend early in 2017. I am more conservative here and urge investors to wait for a $185 to $190 dip before taking the plunge. Hold if you own them and Buy and hold if you get them.

My concerns about GD's future revenues stem from my guess Mr. Trump's plans to increase the US fleet from its current 275 to China's planned 355 ships are doomed. GD's Electric Boat division has been a "go to" contractor for the military for many decades, and revenues will tail off. His plans will not survive a budget impasse, or a rise in the debt ceiling to cover the costs (and build an expensive wall).

Electric Boat still has a $60B backlog that will hold it over for a few years, but even aerospace purchases are being cutback below what President Obama planned. Building new destroyers and combat ships is unlikely, because OMB Director Mulvaney claims, "The Navy doesn't want them." The Defense Secretary wants a combat-ready Navy as a priority over new vessels.

This bodes well for IS&T's potential growth by upgrading cyber communications onboard. However, this approach will mean fewer dollars in toto for GD, because it requires spending less money to maintain than build new. For instance, GD's most recent contracts at Electric Boat reflect the shift in priorities. One contract is for a $115.3M modification to an existing contract for engineering and development services for the Virginia-class fast attack submarine from the Department of Defense, whereas the estimated cost of a new Virginia-class submarine is $2.6B. The Navy awarded a $42.2M contract to upgrade its largest guided missile destroyer with stealth capabilities to, in a nutshell, enhance the destroyer's Integrated Power System. The portion of the contract to GD is $10M for the fire control system and attack weapon control system; ironworkers are not needed, while jobs are for senior software engineers, a principal analyst and simulation systems engineers.

More military hardware is not what's going to drive defense contractor revenues or profits in the future in the way they have in the past. In fact, the aerospace sector dominated by other companies mentioned above are going to suffer, because of the $1.45T cost ($135M per plane) for the F-35 Fighter Jet and its $400B overrun. Senator McCain brands the jet a scandal and a tragedy. Neither the Senate nor the General Accounting Office is in the mood for more spending when updating the older F/A-18 and F-16 jets suffices and saves close to $50B.

Trimmed national defense hardware budgets are in greater competition for dollars from efforts to lower the national debt ceilings, more healthcare and social welfare spending, from Social Security and Homeland Security, more Star Wars programs to meet the competition for control of space, etc.

There is no end in sight to meeting the challenges of cybersecurity. General Dynamics needs to continue expanding and build sales and profits in this arena of systems and devices to remain a top tier national defense contractor and its stock highly valued among smaller investors.

PeterPomerantsev observes in his 2015 book Brave New War that "Gray-zone conflicts are the dark flip side of globalization; we can all mess with each other in more insidious ways." The Russia-US kerfuffle exemplifies that statement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.