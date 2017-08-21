Nelson Peltz Has A Point About Procter & Gamble. It's Not Doing Well Enough, Fast Enough.

A breakup may still be the ideal way to unlock value, though Peltz says that's not his plan.

Not that investors didn't know it was coming sooner or later, but the cold war between the management of consumer staples company Procter & Gamble (PG) and activist investor Nelson Peltz has -- for all intents and purposes --- just turned into a hot war. That is, a proxy war is afoot. Though the vote on whether to put Peltz on the board of directors won't take place until the annual meeting scheduled for October 10th, all the politicking surrounding the issue will take shape beforehand. Indeed, it's already unfurling.

The matter does beg the question though... what is Peltz getting himself into? Said another way, what is wrong with P&G that he sees as an opportunity, and what is Procter & Gamble doing right that he may want to simply leave alone?

A handful of pictures tell the tale of where P&G has been, where it is, and where it may be going.

Procter & Gamble is Just Spinning Its Wheels

The short version of a long story: Procter & Gamble hasn't been its once-great self for several years now. Earnings peaked in 2009, and revenue topped out in 2012. That's partly by design, as P&G has been shedding business lines that aren't a great fit anymore, but it's partly just a reflection of the fact that Procter & Gamble isn't as competitive as it used to be.

PG Net Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

To his credit, relatively new CEO David Taylor has effectively implemented positive change since taking the helm in late-2015. Trian Fund Management's chief Nelson Peltz, however, still isn't satisfied with the company's progress, and said as much in the form of a letter to P&G shareholders last week, asking them to put him on the board where he can better effect change. As a letter from Trian to PG shareholders explained:

The addition of a motivated independent director who has a material ownership stake and substantial relevant industry experience can be a valuable resource for overcoming the root causes of these challenges and helping to create the right environment for breakthrough ideas.

The company disagrees with Peltz's point of view, firing back last week with a letter of its own that stated:

We believe adding Mr. Peltz to the board would not add value for shareholders and could derail the successful execution of P&G’s strategy that is delivering improvement.

Who's right? As is typically the case, there are no absolutes or clear answers. The matter does prompt the aforementioned question, however -- what's working and not working for Procter & Gamble here? Visualizations of its recent fiscal performance help investors get a firmer grip on the matter.

Income Statement

Again, it can't be stressed enough that the bulk of the Procter & Gamble's shrinking revenue is intentional; the company is shedding assets to better focus on its best bets. Accordingly, its cost of revenue is shrinking in step with sinking sales. That's not the curious part about the annual revenue and expenses though. While income has improved, it's barely improved, as selling and general/admin costs really haven't been very well axed... at least not as much promised.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

A more detailed look at just the past eight quarters' data sheds a little more light on what Taylor has done thus far, since the end of 2015.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

It's here where Peltz is expected to make a big impact. Though his specific plans/hopes for Procter & Gamble still aren't clear, his activist history suggests cost-cuts are one of his preferred initiatives. Taylor has led the company to cull some spending... about $7 billion in marketing costs so far, but that's still probably not enough. In fact, Taylor has promised to cut another $10 billion from the budget.

Divisional Performance

This may be the most important chart of the six in focus here, in that it pinpoints what's going well and not going well.

Do bear in mind that some of the declines are intentional, as Procter & Gamble has been selling off brands that it doesn't feel it can do well enough with. Case in point: A little less than a year ago it sold several of its beauty lines to rival Coty (COTY), cutting off some of its revenue stream.

The idea, however, is improving margins with its existing business lines, and grow revenue with a stronger, tighter focus on fewer-but-more-marketable lines.

So far, it's difficult to say that's happened. While profit margins for its healthcare division have improved since 2015, on all other fronts, net margins were flat if not smaller for the recently completed fiscal 2017. In that light, Peltz has a legitimate complaint.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

Taylor indirectly argues that Procter & Gamble is on the right track and that the company's initiatives simply need more time. Maybe he's right. It's difficult to come to that conclusion based on the past eight quarters though. Though profit margins were no batter and no worse -- as a whole -- in the recently completed fiscal fourth quarter compared to year-ago levels, sequentially, they've been trending lower since the fourth calendar quarter of last year. Taylor isn't steering the company to better profitability after six quarters at the helm... one of the key things he was brought in to do.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

Cash Flow

Though it's a somewhat unfair yardstick to use since Procter & Gamble has less revenue to work with now than it did just a few years ago, the whole premise of shedding dead-weight units was to improve margins, and ultimately become more profitable. So far, nothing has helped cash flow to a meaningful degree. This reality calls into question the benefit of shrinking the company in order to make it perform better.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

Cash flow could be worse. But, it could also be better. More important, cash flow may be the ultimate yardstick by which the company is measured once Trian has a few quarters to exert some pressure.

Bottom Line for Procter & Gamble

Whether P&G's management team wants it or not, they're most likely going to find Peltz (or a representative) in the boardroom soon enough. Thing is, he may well provide the much-needed shakeup the company's current board and management team seem unable to provide themselves.

The above data also bolsters the case for a break-up of the company, as it doesn't appear keeping it together is helping much; perhaps it's just too complex even though that web of product lines was at one time marketing gold. Trian has hinted that's not Peltz's end-goal, and it may be a couple quarters too soon to come to that conclusion. It's not too soon to point out that the company's current make-up isn't returning Procter & Gamble to its glory days, however.

Whatever the case, the above visualizations of the company's fiscal performance don't leave any questions as to why Peltz is pressing, and what he's going to take aim at should he win a spot on the board. Expenses are still a problem. Thing is, it's not like sales are rock-solid either. P&G is still a sick patient from head to toe. Trian has its work cut out for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.