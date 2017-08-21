What Happened To Foot Locker?

I believe Foot Locker's struggles are mainly a result of a slowdown in sneaker sales to Hispanics and will explain my reasoning below.

On the surface, concerns about competition from e-commerce and a slowdown in athleisure appear to have been validated.

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) disappointed investors with the release of its Q2 earnings report, as it reported a 6% decrease in same-store sales and a 4.4% decrease in total sales. Net income was $51 million compared to $127 million in Q2 2016, although this includes a one-time $50 million pre-tax litigation charge.

I wrote a bullish article on FL several months ago in which I argued that competition from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and other e-commerce companies did not justify the company's sharp drop in share price. I argued for the company on the basis of its attractive valuation, solid historical performance, and the idea that consumers would want to try on shoes at physical locations as opposed to ordering online.

I made a mistake in writing a bullish article too soon, as the stock cratered another 25% the past week due to another earnings miss. I apologize to any readers who may have been influenced by my article.

However, the primary reason for Foot Locker's current struggles is a recent slowdown in sneaker purchases by Hispanics, which has also negatively impacted Nike (NYSE:NKE). In this article, I'll explore the causes of FL's slowdown and whether shares present a buying opportunity at these levels.

The "Hispanic Slowdown"

According to the NPD Group, sneaker sales to Hispanic consumers have registered a high-teens decline. Hispanics account for 23% of sneaker purchases, which explains why Foot Locker is struggling. Target CEO Brian Cornell confirmed this trend at a tech conference, warning that Hispanic consumers are shopping "much less".

If the "high-teens" estimate in this article is to be believed, then it makes sense that Foot Locker's total sales decreased by 4.4%.

Using 18% as an estimate for "high-teens", and given that 23% of sneaker sales are to Hispanic customers, .18 x .23 = 4.1%, which is close to FL's total sales decline for the quarter.

Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson noted on its earnings call that:

The one place that we have seen a little bit of a slowdown is markets that are heavily penetrated by the Hispanic consumer.

Of course, this is not a complete explanation for FL's sales slowdown, but it does start to explain why the company's sales slowed so dramatically this quarter.

E-Commerce and Athleisure

Foot Locker's earnings miss was perceived by many in the investment community as a validation of concerns that competition from e-commerce sites such as Amazon and its newfound partnership with Nike would hurt sales. Many also reiterated the idea that "athleisure is dead".

I don't believe either of these reasons sufficiently explain Foot Locker's present struggles. First off, Nike is already the largest sneaker brand sold on Amazon and its products can be found on the site from a variety of third-party vendors. Secondly, the partnership is still in its infancy and should not have impacted FL so soon.

The idea that athleisure is dead is implausible because of how well Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has been doing of late. Adidas has rebounded in recent years by offering casual, fashion-oriented shoes and clothing. Its share price has nearly tripled in just two years, and it appears to show no signs of slowing.

I believe there is a disconnect between the investment community's perception of the state of the sportswear industry and its actual condition because Nike and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) are both heavily covered in the media as they are US corporations. Since Adidas is a German company, I believe a large number of investors are unaware of how well the company has been doing of late.

Nike and Under Armour have struggled in recent years, which gives off the impression that the sportswear industry is struggling when in reality Adidas has been the primary source of Nike and Under Armour's weakness.

In my opinion, Foot Locker's struggles are more likely a result of the aforementioned slowdown in Hispanic retail spending and less a result of a slowdown in the overall sportswear market or competition from e-commerce sites.

Valuation

Foot Locker's valuation and an industry comparison chart can be found below (all $ amounts in the first chart are in thousands):

Market Cap 4,514,000 Debt 126,000 Cash 1,043,000 EV 3,597,000

Foot Locker appears to be the best value among its competitors, as its superior operating margins indicate that it has done a solid job of maintaining profitability and minimizing expenses. Its PE multiple is also comparatively low, and its share price is currently trading at four-year lows. It also has plenty of cash and little debt.

With a PE multiple of 8, concerns about competition from Amazon and weakness in sportswear appear to be thoroughly priced in. It is also plausible that increased competition between Adidas, Nike, UA, and a resurgent Puma will lead to increased innovation and improved product quality in the future, which should bode well for Foot Locker.

Conclusion

I was not aware of the slowdown in Hispanic retail spending when I wrote my first article on Foot Locker and did not consider how drastically it would impact the sportswear industry. I believe this is the primary reason why the bull case has been weakened, and it remains to be seen whether or not this trend will reverse.

While I do believe the company is cheap enough on a fundamental basis to make FL a potential risk-reward play, upside in share price and market sentiment will be limited until the company can prove that it can withstand competition from online retailers and retail spending by Hispanic customers picks back up.

I will keep readers updated via articles on this site and am always welcome to any questions or disagreements either in the comments section or via email. Thanks for reading!

P.S. I am currently an incoming junior at Cornell University and am searching for an internship in equity research or asset management for winter 2017 and summer 2018. If any readers may know of any possible openings and could let me know, I'd appreciate it very much (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.