Tesla Bonds Off To Poor Start

Last week, I had to give Tesla (TSLA) some credit for once when the company was able to pull off a significant bond issuance at a very low rate. As the production ramp for the Model 3 starts to pick up steam, Tesla issued $1.8 billion in eight-year bonds at a 5.30% coupon, a rate seen as quite low given the bonds were rated junk by multiple agencies. A week later, however, the bonds are off to a poor start, signaling what the market truly thinks about this offering.

As you can see in the chart below, the bonds got off to a good start, trading above par and nearly reaching $101 per $100 face value. However, the second half of last week was not as kind, with the bonds trading down about 3% from there. Although not seen on the chart, Friday's low was a price of $97.35, and we currently sit just below $98 in early Monday trading.

(Source: Finra markets page for Tesla 5.30% debt issue)

The pullback in these bonds may seem unorthodox for a couple of reasons. First, we heard that the issuance was heavily oversubscribed, a key reason why Tesla was able to raise an additional $300 million from the initial $1.5 billion the company announced. Heavy interest also drove the coupon rate down to the 5.30% level eventually agreed to upon, from a 6%-7% level that similarly rated junk bonds might normally have gotten.

The second strange part is that a comparable US Treasury rate, the 7-Year, also pulled back in the second half of the week from its earlier highs above 2.10%. Generally speaking, a decline in the market rate should have increased the price of these Tesla bonds since the Tesla coupon is much higher. Tesla bonds could have increased by a couple of percent in a purely mathematical exercise given the more than 10 basis point decline in the seven-year rate to its current level just below 2.00%.

As you will see in the chart below, Tesla shares also have fallen from their highs early last week, which is more likely the explanation for the fall in bond prices. With the market being a bit uneasy and high beta names selling off a bit, Tesla shares have lost about $30. With lower stock prices suggesting the market has a weaker opinion of Tesla, it would make sense that bond prices decline as investors see an increased risk of not getting their money back.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

There are some thoughts out there that Tesla's low coupon rate has helped to push the rate higher in the secondary market. Some research firms have gone as far as to say this was a terrible bond as it didn't contain usual bondholder protections and was more a reflection of investors being blinded by the Tesla story rather than investing in a normal corporate junk bond. Currently, these bonds are yielding more than 5.40%, and I put together the following chart to remind investors that yields rise exponentially as yields fall. A decrease of $100 to $95 for example only sees a 28 basis point rise in yield, but a fall from $70 to $65 equals a 58 basis point increase.

While Tesla successfully raised $1.8 billion in junk bonds at a very low rate, the market has not given a positive nod to this deal in its first week of trading. After initially rising toward $101 given how many times the deal was supposedly oversubscribed, a pullback in Tesla shares has likely been the main culprit for a $3 decline in the bonds and its associated yield rise of more than 15 basis points. As some have called this a terrible offering for junk bond investors, it will be interesting to see if the yield on these bonds ends up in a more traditional junk level between 6% to 7%, even if Tesla shares and the company do well in the coming years.