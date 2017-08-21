The Dividend Achievers Higher Yield Portfolio Update

In December of 2013, I penned this article Separating the Yield from the Chaff With Vanguard's (VIG). As you may know the ETF tracks the US Nasdaq Dividend Achievers Select Index. That index insists on at least 10 years of dividend growth (so yes you'll find many dividend Aristocrats and Kings). The index also applies proprietary quality screens, or dividend health screens as I like to 'call em'. It is a smart beta fund. As you may know I skimmed 15 of the top Achievers in February of 2015 with real portfolios with real monies that carry real retirement risks. I manage the retirement portfolios for myself and my wife. I bought 'em "without looking" as I often write. But the index certainly looked; and I felt no need to apply any second guessing. I bought. I hold. I add. Here's the latest update to my index skimming exercise.

But anyway, back to the higher yielding Achievers. Here's what happens when we run the portfolio of the top higher yielders from December of 2013. The portfolio includes Maxim Integrated (MXIM), McDonald's (MCD), Chevron (CVX), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Procter and Gamble (PG), Caterpillar (CAT), Coca-Cola (K), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Pepsi (PEP), Target (T), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Aqua America Inc (WTR), Emerson Electric (EMR), ONEOK Inc (OKE), Harris Corp (HRS), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), General Dynamics (GD), Praxair Inc (PX), CH Robinson (CHRW).. I could not find a listing for Partner Re, so CH Robinson, the next on the list was added. The portfolio excludes the smaller cap names that were in the Dividend Achievers index at the time. I will report on the smaller cap higher yielders in a future article.

You can check the original article for the yields of the time. One might see this as a higher yield approach with quality screens applied. Now this might look like a portfolio that is sector challenged. The oil companies and other commodity related companies have certainly had a tough go over the last couple of years. At first blush, I would expect this portfolio to underperform, but due to the high quality of many of the consumer staples stalwarts, the portfolio might find enough balance or ballast. Here's the returns history from December of 2013 to end of July 2017 courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. As always past performance does not guarantee future returns or results.

Drum roll ...

To my surprise, we see the higher yielding Achievers outperforming the fund. Here's how the returns were distributed for the entire period.

We certainly see the energy related names delivering slight or negative returns. It is not that surprising though for investors that follow Achievers and Aristocrats, that the divining rod of a meaningful dividend growth history was able to find enough other dividend growth teammates to pick up the slack. The portfolio broke away from the index in early 2016 thanks to a few names, a few companies that had been under price pressure. Here are the returns from April of 2016 to end of June 2017.

The greatest out performance was delivered from Caterpillar, Maxim, McDonald's and ONEOK and Harris Corporation. Remember the portfolio is rebalanced on an annual basis, so monies are redirected from some of the 'winners' to the 'losers'. If the losers can recovers above the index gains, the rebalancing can contribute to alpha. That is what occurred in the test of the Higher Yielding Dividend Achievers. Companies such as ONEOK and Caterpillar had been under severe price pressure but managed to quickly recover. The portfolio was buying those assets on the cheap when they were down. The fact that the portfolio generates generous and growing income is certainly a benefit as those monies are available to buy those shares while they are down in price.

From December of 2014 through to end of July 2017. Portfolio 1 is the High Yield Portfolio of 20. Portfolio 2 is ONEOK. Portfolio 3 is Caterpillar. The benchmark is VIG.

We can see the total return opportunity that the rebalancing mechanism found in those two names. Theoretically, if an index has the ability to find a high level of quality, rebalancing might offer more opportunity compared to a passive index that does not apply quality screens. In an index with quality screens, and if there is more probability that the companies under price stress will recover, there is alpha created by buying those assets while they are 'on sale'. It is a form of value hunting without any individual company analysis. For the Higher Yield Portfolio the CAGR returns with no rebalancing was 9.43%, while rebalancing delivered that 10.14% CAGR. For those reasons, i rebalance my Dividend Achievers 15 portfolio. To date that has meant rebalancing on the fly by adding any new monies and portfolio income to my 'losers'.

So what about the income for the High Yield Dividend Achievers? Some investors will apply an income slant, often because they are in retirement and want to spend the dividends.

I back tested the portfolio to January of 2014 to end of 2016.

The Higher Yielders would have generated 3.1% starting yield that increased to 4.1% in quick fashion. That's an average annual dividend growth rate of 16%. The benefits of a good yield and an impressive dividend growth rate are substantial to those in retirement and those in the accumulation stage seeking total returns. This portfolio might get an "A" for dividend growth. The retiree would have seen a wonderful income boost if they were living off of the income. That retiree would also have seen a wonderful income boost had they required a 4% of assets spend rate. Some modest share harvesting would not have greatly hampered their dividend income stream. I'll be back soon with an article on share harvesting and dividend spending for the above model to create that 4% or greater spend rate.

Conclusions

I am surprised of the benchmark beat due to the few 'bad names' that are in the portfolio. But this is another example of the merits of diversification. Some may say there is not enough diversification in this portfolio, for me I've come to the personal conclusion that 20 can be enough. And perhaps that may be the case when one knows how to find enough quality, or is finding enough quality by way of indices that apply quality and dividend health screens. I trust the professionals. You may trust your own skills. Investors might consider checking their selections against many of the quality focused indices or managed funds. It appears that none of the 20 High Yield Achievers have cut their dividends to date from 2013. Of course, past dividend performance does not predict or guarantee future dividend payments. While there has been no major market correction, there has certainly been an 'energy recession' that has caused many energy related companies to cut their dividends. The dividends in the above approach have been battle tested.

The above back test also demonstrates the benefit of staying with your picks when they are down. If we run the other way, we may be abandoning the future alpha generators. We don't know if a company or sector will recover. Perhaps it's prudent to practice patience and stick with what we initially thought was a great company or approach even while some companies go through trying times. If we simply buy enough companies of high quality, that can often take us through. I often write that patience and consistency are the most important traits and practices for investment success. I am finding no evidence to change my opinion on that theme. Many dividend investors follow the posts of BuyandHold2012 who claims to have never sold a stock in his many decades of market-beating investing. We can't validate Buyandhold's claims, but the story holds true if we look at the success of a few of the names that he states he has held for decades. You can see his holdings in his profile.

And for the record, the High Yield Achievers approach did beat my Achievers 15 largest cap approach. I'll be back with more on that as well.

Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always ensure that you understand all tax consequences.

Happy Investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, LOW, UTX, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.