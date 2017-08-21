Is Bed Bath & Beyond Cheap Enough?

Though Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is trading at all-time low valuations, potentially providing an opportunity for patient Deep Value investors, I am staying clear of the stock due to its lack of a moat and declining business performance metrics. The vulnerabilities in BBBY's business model have been exposed in recent years by the rise of e-commerce and the increasing heat of competition in the retail sector, causing the share price to decline amid eroding margins and EPS due to e-commerce and a heavy promotional retail environment:

The latest quarterly report illustrated the company's challenges, as BBBY missed on revenue and earnings while comps fell ~2% year over year:

The Company did experience increased softness in transactions in stores, as well as higher net-direct-to-customer shipping expense, coupon expense, and advertising costs.

This analysis reflects the company's thus-far unsuccessful attempts to offset the tide of declining store performance through increasingly heavy promotional efforts over the past five years and investments in mobile and internet business (buybuy Baby, Cost Plus World Market, pmall.com, and OneKingsLane). CEO Steven Temares reflected this approach when he recently announced:

With the evolution in retail, we continue to strengthen our digital infrastructure and invest heavily in areas such as analytics, information technology, pricing, e-commerce, marketing, supply chain, and our contact centers.

The company has also recently announced job cuts as part of its efforts to cut costs in line with declining store profitability and to support its omnichannel growth. These efforts, combined with exclusive product, private label, and quality for value offerings, are and will likely continue to have a positive impact on market share and store performance. However, they have failed to fully offset declines in brick-and-mortar performance and have led to continuously lower margins. Though BBBY's extensive supply chain and economies of scale should give it strength in fighting to retain and grow market share in the years to come, margins will likely be continually compressed as it will need to sustain its heavy promotions in order to beat competitors. Furthermore, the company will have to lean increasingly heavily on its online and mobile initiatives in the age of e-commerce, decreasing the advantage it enjoys from its vast network of stores. These factors indicate that the company's growth days are very likely behind it and its best case scenario moving forward will be softening declines.

Though the company's qualitative picture is poor, its quantitative looks much better. The company's highly vulnerable earnings power and its corresponding plunging share price has resulted in historically cheap valuations, possibly indicating that the market has overreacted to the company's declining performance and attracting interest from Deep Value investors and even spurring acquisition rumors.

BBBY Industry Average S&P 500 BBBY 5Y Avg P/E 6.3 46.3 21.9 13.3 P/B 1.5 9.6 3.0 3.6 P/S 0.3 2.5 2.1 1.2 P/CF 3.9 8.5 13.5 9.3

Analysts project 1.6% annual EPS growth over the next five years and overwhelmingly view the stock as a hold. Despite their negative sentiment, famed investors Ray Dalio and Joel Greenblatt recently opened positions in the company in a nod to its tremendously cheap valuation. Additionally, BBBY does enjoy a solid balance sheet (0.56 debt to equity and 1.72 current ratio) as well as high profitability (consistently putting up ROICs above 15% and ROEs between 25%-30%). Furthermore, the company has a long record of repurchasing shares, and its incredibly cheap valuation should prompt it to leverage its strong balance sheet to accelerate float reduction, creating a much-needed tailwind for EPS:

Finally, BBBY has tremendous dividend growth potential. Its 2.2% yield is supported by a mere 11.6% payout ratio and, when combined with its buybacks, has nearly limitless growth potential.

Investor Takeaway

BBBY's business model is hurting right now and there are no indications that the bleeding has stopped or will stop any time soon. However, its incredibly cheap valuation implies that there may be significant value in shares. The company could decline EPS 9% into perpetuity and still return 20% annually at present prices:

However, current industry-wide trends and the company's lack of a moat imply that there is a very real risk that the company's earnings power could erode much more rapidly than that. The company's seemingly safest course of action in creating value for shareholders is to dramatically boost its buyback program to create a significant tailwind for EPS and keep annual declines in the single digit range. Unfortunately, BBBY's CEO announced at its most recent earnings call that buybacks remain a low priority ("buying back stock is the last thing we do"). If management can either demonstrate a commitment to rapidly accelerated buybacks and/or show signs of stabilizing business performance, I will likely initiate a position. Until then, the risks posed by its lack of a moat and declining performance are too great.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.