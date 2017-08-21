A Balanced Take On Omeros

The outcome of the Par lawsuit, and the result of attempts to extend reimbursement for Omidria, will come before more nephropathy data.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is a biopharmaceutical company with one marketed product and a pipeline of late- and mid-clinical stage drugs. The current market cap is approximately $1 billion.

In April, 2015, OMER announced the U.S. launch of Omidria (used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement to prevent the pupil constricting and reduce post-surgical pain). Omidria sales have experienced quarter-over-quarter growth since its launch, except in Q1’17, where revenues were $12.3 million, down from $12.9 million in Q4’16. OMER claims in the 10-Q for Q1’17 that the decrease was due to the timing of wholesaler orders which resulted in inventory destocking. Q2’17 revenues of $17.2 million support this claim and the market appears reassured that the growth story is back on track.

Figure 1: Revenues are, in most quarters, entirely the result of Omidria sales. A small contribution from grant revenues occurred in some quarters, most recently Q1'2016 where grant revenues were $173,000.

Currently, Omidria revenues alone are not sufficient to fund operations. Net loss for Q2’17 was $14.4 million up from $12.73 million in Q1’17. OMER notes cash, equivalents and short-term investments of $29.7 million as of June 30, 2017 (only about 2 quarters of cash). On August 15 however, the company announced a public offering of 3 million shares at $22.75 with an additional 450,000 available for purchase by the underwriters of the offering. The offering should generate gross proceeds of approximately $78.5 million, assuming all 3.45 million shares available are purchased at $22.75. Pro forma cash might then be approximately $105 million (assuming net proceeds of $75 million), which should provide 7 quarters of cash runway from June 30 (assuming the burn rate continued at 14.4 million per quarter). As mentioned however, Omidria revenues continue to grow, and at a much greater rate than R&D expenditures ($13.1 million in Q2’17 up from $12.24 million in Q1’17). As such assuming a burn rate of $14.4 million going forward is somewhat simplistic.

In the context of a potential revenue peak from Omidria (discussed below) and an increase in R&D expenditure due to a series of phase 3 trials the company has or plans to initiate, the burn rate might increase substantially. On the other hand Omidria revenues might continue to increase and more than offset increased R&D costs. Whichever scenario one leans towards, the fact remains that the recent offering should greatly strengthen the company's cash position mitigating concerns over the company's cash and shifting the focus to the outcome of upcoming catalysts.

OMER has one more source of funds it needs. Through a loan agreement OMER has with CRG the company has the option to borrow $25 million through to September 19, 2017 and a further $20 million (through to March, 2018) contingent upon net Omidria net sales exceeding $25 million or the market cap averaging $1 billion for three consecutive months on or prior to December 31, 2017. I can't see OMER drawing from this $25 million tranche before September this year but perhaps the $20 million tranche if clinical data seen in early 2018 are positive. The company initially borrowed $80 million from CRG in November, 2016 with an interest-only repayment period lasting until year end 2020. As of June 30, 2017 there was $82.1 million outstanding under the loan agreement.

Omidria revenues might soon peak

Pass-through reimbursement for Omidria expires January 1, 2018. The company notes in the Q2'17 10-Q that if the company is unable to obtain another form of reimbursement or extend the pass-through reimbursement period, then the net revenues from Omidria would likely be reduced. The company also notes in the same 10-Q that uncertainty regarding reimbursement might delay purchasing decisions by customers, particularly in Q4'17. This means that investors need to be ready for a potential dip in Omidria revenues if additional reimbursement is obtained only at the last minute. If additional reimbursement or similar is not obtained, then Q3'17 might represent the peak for Omidria sales. Sales may then dip in Q4'17 due to uncertainty over reimbursement and then further in 2018 once pass-through reimbursement expires.

OMER bulls will be quick to note that the company has repeatedly reassured investors that it is engaging in efforts to obtain additional reimbursement for Omidria.

While there can be no guarantees, we have made good progress and remain optimistic that before year-end our administrative and legislative efforts will successfully secure ongoing Medicare reimbursement for OMIDRIA. - Chairman and CEO Greg Demopulos, Q2'17 earnings call.

Certainly, if obtained, such reimbursement will provide a noticeable boost to the stock since it appears demand for Omidria has not peaked. I don't see why Omidria can't continue to experience quarter-over-quarter growth provided reimbursement is obtained (and generics of Omidria are not allowed onto the market). Another factor which might support further increases in quarterly sales of Omidria is potential label expansion which would see the drug used in children (a study in pediatric patients reported positive results in November, 2016). OMER submitted an sNDA in June, 2017, which if approved should also provide OMER with a further 6 months of market exclusivity. Omidria originally gained New Product Exclusivity (a 36-month period of market exclusivity) although this expired on May 30, 2017.

The patent infringement lawsuits

Prolonging the exclusivity period is particularly important for OMER since generics manufacturers (Novartis' (NVS) generic unit Sandoz, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.) seem to have already signaled their intent to produce a generic form of Omidria. Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and their subsidiary Par Sterile Products, LLC have filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with the FDA for a generic version of Omidria and notified OMER of this filing on July 27, 2015. On August 17, 2015, OMER issued a PR noting it intended to file suit within 45 days of this notice from Par (and indeed OMER did so in September, 2015). OMER noted that such legal action tends to trigger a 30-month stay of action, that is, the FDA will not approve or otherwise the ANDA submitted by Par. In the 10-Q for Q2'17 (filed August 8, 2017) OMER states that the stay of approval for Par's ANDA is expected to expire late January 2018 unless the court decides otherwise.

A bench trial was held on this matter on July 5-7, 2017. The court is expected to issue a decision prior to expiration of the stay. We believe that the invalidity assertions raised by Par do not have merit and we intend to continue defending our patents vigorously. - Statement in the 10-Q for Q2'17 regarding the Par lawsuit.

ANDA's from Sandoz and Lupin did not come until mid-2017 and so legal action here has resulted in a stay of action which should last until November, 2019. OMER then needs only to fend off Par in the near term to keep market exclusivity. With a decision expected prior to late January 2018, investors need to be aware that a decision in favor of Par would cause OMER stock to drop substantially, on the other hand a decision in favor of OMER removes near-term concern about generic competition and might boost the stock appreciably.

Figure 2: OMER’s pipeline.

Source: Slide from OMER presentation at the 2017 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, August 15, 2017.

OMS721: an anti-MASP2 antibody

The company’s lead pipeline candidate is OMS721, an antibody against MASP-2, an enzyme which plays a role in the complement system. The complement system is one of many parts of the body’s immune system used to destroy pathogenic cells such as bacteria. The complement system consists of several of proteins circulating in the bloodstream and tissue fluids which become active during infection in healthy individuals but are also active during certain disease states. The complement system itself consists of multiple subparts (Figure 3). For example, the classical pathway becomes active when antibodies bind their target (such as a protein found on a pathogen). Activation of the lectin pathway occurs when certain polysaccharides which are found on pathogens are detected. OMS721 inhibits activation of the lectin pathway and is thus targeting only one part of the complement system.

Figure 3: A simplified diagram of the complement system. The activation of the complement system leads to the coating of pathogens (a process termed opsonization) with complement proteins, the lysis (bursting open) of the pathogen and further inflammation.

Source: Website of the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Since there are many proteins within the complement system, there are multiple ways to target the system or even specific subparts of the system as seen with OMS721. Targeting the lectin pathway (as with OMS721) but not the classical or alternative pathway, the effect of OMS721 should be even more specific than antibodies targeting C5 which have a broad effect on the functioning of the complement system. One antibody targeting C5, eculizumab is already marketed as Soliris by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN).

Eculizumab revenues highlight the market potential for OMS721

A brief introduction to ALXN then, since the company already has a drug on the market which targets the complement system. ALXN is a biopharmaceutical company with a market cap of approximately $30 billion and 2Q’17 revenues of $912, $814 million of which came from Soliris. Soliris is currently marketed for atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) with marketing approval pending for refractory generalized myasthenia gravis. OMER’s pipeline candidate OMS721 is often cited as the competitor for ALXN’s Soliris and ALXN’s pipeline candidate ALXN1210 (a longer acting replacement for eculizumab which is in late stage development for PNH and aHUS).

OMER claims to control worldwide exclusive licenses to antibodies targeting MASP-2 and therapeutic applications for those antibodies (Figure 4). I doubt that a particular drug target is truly protectable, that is, I think if someone else wanted to target MASP-2 they could try. It appears however that others have not tried. Perhaps OMER has made it, at the very least, highly inconvenient for another company to attempt to target MASP-2.

Figure 4: OMER’s remarks regarding patents related to the MASP-2 program. The company has been working hard to strengthen the patent position.

Source: Screenshot on the left from Oct 5, 2016 (via the Wayback Machine) and on the right from the current website (accessed August 8, 2017).

Even if OMER’s patents do stop others targeting MASP-2, this does not stop competitors targeting the complement system via other targets and thus developing therapeutics which might compete with OMER’s OMS721.

Data from trials of OMS721 in multiple indications look promising

OMS721 is being targeted towards multiple indications, the most advanced of which is aHUS, but also other classes of thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA, a pathology that arises when clots form in small blood vessels such as capillaries).

A Phase 2 study of OMS721 examined its efficacy in aHUS and hematopoietic stem cell transplant associated-TMA (HSCT-TMA). Data in the aHUS patients were encouraging with improvements in a number of disease markers and three patients were able to discontinue dialysis. Another three patients who previously were ineligible for transplant became eligible following treatment with OMS721. In patients with HSCT-TMA an improvement in disease markers such as platelet count was seen in seven of nine patients. The other two patients died, although stem cell transplant generally has a high mortality rate, particularly when TMA arises.

In one case study, OMER notes that a patient with HSCT-TMA responded to ALXN’s eculizumab but developed the side effect of pulmonary edema. The patient discontinued eculizumab and attempts to reinitiate eculizumab treatment at a lower dose failed when pulmonary edema reoccurred. Following treatment with OMS721 (which the patient tolerated well) the patient’s creatinine levels normalized which indicates an improvement in kidney function and the patient was then removed from hemodialysis. This data, although from only one patient supports the hypothesis that OMS721 through its targeting of just the lectin pathway, but not the classical pathway can offer disease control in certain conditions without dangerous imuunosupression.

The value of a more specific drug targeting the complement cascade was demonstrated recently when the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report noting that use of eculizumab is associated with a “1,000-fold to 2,000-fold increased incidence of meningococcal disease.” The CDC noted that the risk of meningococcal disease remains elevated even following patient vaccination. Safety data to date across multiple trials of OMS721 however look encouraging with the most common adverse events in the trial of glomerulonephropathies being fatigue and anemia. OMER notes that no vaccination of patients is required with OMS721, reiterating the potential safety advantage of OMS721 over eculizumab.

OMER has initiated a phase 3 study of OMS721 in aHUS on the basis of the phase 2 data seen in aHUS patients. The study is a single-arm study which means there is no placebo arm, nor is the drug being compared to another treatment. The company has decided upon this design following discussion with the FDA and EMA and claims that the study will satisfy both agencies. This means success in this phase 3 study would support filing for approval in the U.S. and Europe, OMER plans to pursue accelerated approval using safety data from other trials of OMS721 to support approval.

The aHUS phase 3 trial will not complete until February, 2020. There will however be an interim analysis in the trial when 40 patients complete 26 weeks of treatment (note that the estimated enrolment for the entire trial is 80 patients). If the trial commenced in April this year and is estimated to complete in February 2020 (34 months duration) then we might estimate an interim analysis of half the patients to occur half way through the trial, approximately September 2018. Of course the rate of enrolment might vary significantly from OMER’s estimate but even moving the estimated date of enrolment forward several months still opens the possibility that other catalysts will occur between now and then which longs need to be aware of (such as results from a trial of OMS721 in IgAN).

The IgA nephropathy data are worth further examination

The company is also evaluating OMS721 in several glomerulonephropathies (diseases which affect the glomeruli within the kidney) including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), Lupus Nephritis, Membranous Nephropathy, and C3 Glomerulopathy. The company has produced data in four patients with IgAN but there was no control group for comparison (Figure 5). Nonetheless all patients in the trial achieved a partial remission and one patient achieved normal urine protein levels. Patients were able to eliminate or reduce their corticosteroid usage. OMER is very upbeat about the data, initiating a phase 3 trial and enrolling another cohort in the current phase 2 trial.

Figure 5: The urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (uACR), an adjusted measure of proteinuria, in four IgAN patients in the phase 2 trial.

Source: Image from OMER presentation at the 2017 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, August 15, 2017.

What I see in the phase 2 IgAN data is a little bit different to what OMER sees. I note that two patients appear to get worse on initiation of therapy, patient 3 doesn't begin to improve, at least not in terms of uACR, for over 50 days. It makes some sense that a therapy would take time to work but I am unsure if the improvement in this patient was related to the drug or just the waxing and waning of disease severity throughout the trial. Perhaps if this patient had been assigned placebo we might have seen the exact same thing. On the other hand one of the patients (patient 4) experiences rapid improvement which coincides with the start of treatment.

I have written previously about a company called Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) which is also running trials with an immunosuppressive agent in IgAN. Data from this company shows that even placebo group patients can experience a reduction in proteinuria when followed over a period of time.

Figure 6: Change in proteinuria in the fostamatinib and placebo groups.

Source: Slide 24 from the slide deck associated with RIGL's Q4'16 earnings call.

The FDA recently granted breakthrough designation to OMS721 for the treatment of IgAN although such a designation requires only “preliminary clinical evidence,” which is exactly what we are seeing here. I do think the data look encouraging on the whole (a therapy which works in one of four IgAN patients is still well worth exploring) but I couldn't predict the outcome of a future placebo-controlled trial based on the data here. Luckily to add to the pool of evidence is the fact that proteinuria was also reduced by OMS721 in 4 out 5 lupus nephritis patients in the trial. Perhaps then we could predict that OMS721 will likely reduce proteinuria in future trials which the company will announce as a positive result, causing the stock to go up.

There is more phase 2 data coming (and it is placebo-controlled)

OMER has been lucky to get away with a single-arm study phase 3 study in aHUS, but such a practice will not likely be accepted in IgAN when other clinical trials in IgA nephropathy have used a placebo controlled design to detect a treatment benefit. Fortunately OMER is also currently enrolling a second cohort of patients (corticosteroid-independent patients) in a double-blind, placebo-controlled portion of the phase 2 glomerulonephritis study.

The results from the cohort of steroid-independent patients may very well be similar to what was seen with the 4 IgAN patients (who were steroid-dependent) if OMS721 works in the absence of steroids. In support of the fact that OMS721 works in the absence of steroid treatment is the fact that the original cohort of 4 IgAN patients were able to taper or discontinue their use of steroids throughout the trial. Follow up data in these four patients announced August 14, 2017 suggests that a reduction in proteinuria was maintained in three of them. Unfortunately the usage of steroids by these patients following the trial was not disclosed. It is possible they had to resume steroids when proteinuria occurred again or it is possible OMS721 provided sustained benefit such that steroid usage was not required. Even if no steroids were used following the completion of the trial, it is still possible the response these four patients achieved in the trial was due to a combination of steroids and OMS721, and that OMS721 alone may show no such benefit in the absence of steroids.

The data from the cohort of steroid-independent patients (10 patients according to the clinicaltrials.gov entry) should come in January or February 2018. By this time the phase 3 study in IgAN should be enrolling and so the market will be looking closely at the additional phase 2 data as a prognosticator for the outcome of the phase 3 trial. In the 10-Q for 2Q'17 OMER states that it expects the phase 3 trial in IgAN will begin by the end of 2017.

The endpoint of the phase 3 IgAN trial

In the first cohort of patients enrolled in the phase 2 glomerulonephropathies trial, the primary endpoint was safety, with several secondary endpoints related to efficacy such as proteinuria measurements. In the phase 3 IgAN study, the primary endpoint will be related to the efficacy of the drug. Would the FDA consider approving the drug in the absence of outcomes data? Proteinuria is a surrogate endpoint (it is assumed to predict some benefit on patient outcomes). Available data shows that proteinuria in IgAN does predict time to renal failure (Figure 7).



Figure 7: Survival from renal failure as a function of proteinuria in IgAN. Patients with higher proteinuria progress sooner to renal failure. These data do not reflect any particular pharmacological intervention. Reducing proteinuria from 3 g/day to 0.3 g/day with a drug may in fact offer no benefit on time to renal failure.

Source: Publication in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

What has been learnt from cholesterol lowering medications however is that "mechanism matters." While multiple classes of drugs which lower LDL cholesterol have provided an improvement in outcomes for patients (such as reduced rates of strokes and heart attacks) others which reduce LDL cholesterol provide no such improvement in outcomes. Apparently the mechanism of action by which the drug works is important and so the FDA might be cautious about approving drug for use in IgAN in the absence of outcomes data.

To our knowledge, FDA has not previously offered proteinuria as an endpoint for full approval, instead, requiring assessment of change in glomerular filtration rate. The ability to use proteinuria as an endpoint for full approval would potentially shave years from the clinical trial timeline. - Chairman and CEO Greg Demopulos, Q2'17 earnings call.

I think OMER will get away with using proteinuria as an endpoint because it might discourage development of drugs in the space if the FDA demanded an outcomes study prior to approval. In late 2012 the FDA granted accelerated approval to bedaquiline for multidrug resistant tuberculosis on the basis of a surrogate endpoint. The decision was controversial although apparently the fact that the drug worked by a new mechanism of action and the fact that there had been few drugs approved for multidrug resistant tuberculosis in recent times may have supported the FDA's decision. The same factors are at play with OMS721 in IgAN, the drug has a novel mechanism of action and there have been no approvals ever of a product specifically for IgAN although steroids and certain blood pressure drugs see off-label use. The FDA has also had a focus on rapid drug approvals lately. In July 2017 the FDA notified Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) that it may submit an NDA for its drug migalastat where it had previously demanded another trial. The same FDA might likely agree to a proteinuria endpoint for the phase 3 IgAN trial of OMS721. OMER has noted that the FDA will "consider" proteinuria as the primary endpoint for full approval.



Figure 8: Comments from OMER regarding the phase 3 IgAN trial.

Source: Slide 21 of company presentation at the recent Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, August 15, 2017.

How to play OMER

While the recent offering makes OMER a much more attractive long, and OMS721 looks very promising, I still feel that the next 6 months include multiple catalysts for which the outcome cannot be reliably predicted. OMER is relying on "administrative and legislative" efforts to extend reimbursement of Omidria. Come the Q3 earnings call, will investors be hearing the same language again from OMER? This is unlikely to be received well during Q4 where OMER itself states that customers may delay purchasing decisions due to uncertainty over reimbursement. How does one predict the outcome of these administrative and legislative efforts? So much of this company's efforts here go on behind the scenes that I feel anyone playing the outcome of these efforts is simply tossing a coin (not my favorite investment strategy). Regarding the outcome of the Par lawsuit I feel a similar coin toss scenario is at play. I suggest investors considering a long in OMER keep following the company, but stay on the sidelines until we hear the outcome of the Par lawsuit and the outcome of OMER's attempts to extend reimbursement for Omidria.

The next major catalyst following potential extension of reimbursement and a resolution in the Par lawsuit would be data from the second cohort of patients (those not using steroids) in the glomerulonephropathies trial. These data will include a placebo group for comparison and may predict the result of the larger and soon to follow phase 3 IgAN trial. I think failure to obtain reimbursement extension for Omidria and/or an unfavorable decision in the Par lawsuit could be used as an entry for a long in Omidria heading into January/February 2018 where more data from OMS721 will very likely show a reduction in proteinuria (hopefully greater than that seen with placebo). If OMER obtains reimbursement and a favorable decision in the Par lawsuit, then I still advise a long in OMER come January 2018.

The risk with a long in OMER heading into the release of additional clinical data is primarily that the data do not meet the market's expectation causing the stock to drop, potentially sharply. As mentioned the outcome of additional phase 2 data may predict the outcome of the phase 3 IgAN trial so a negative result would be perceived harshly. Another risk facing longs is the potential for reports of falling Omidria script numbers which would reduce the company's revenues.

