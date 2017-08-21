Forget Chinese Acquisition: Fiat Chrysler Thrives By Staying Independent

If you have the power to formulate the problem, you have effectively set the table for the menu of solutions from which to choose. This is the curious case of the talk about FCA (FCAU) being sold to someone, most recently “the Chinese” ( Fiat Chrysler soars on Chinese interest).



We’ve been hearing it for over two years now: FCA can’t swim on its own. It needs to merge, be sold, or it will perish.



As long as that’s the premise, how the problem is formulated, then the sale/merger talk is the natural conclusion. How could it be otherwise?



But what if that premise is simply wrong? What if FCA is not in trouble? What if FCA is, in fact, in better shape than the average automaker?



Let’s start by acknowledging how rumors get started, so to speak. It is true that unit sales are down in the U.S. so far in 2017: FCA US Media - FCA US Reports July 2017 Sales. As you can see, U.S. unit sales are down 7% year to date - through July. That certainly doesn’t look too good.



However, as I explained in an article from July 2, this decline is explained by a net of two factories being down in 2017 as FCA re-configures production from cheap loss-making cars to more profitable pickup trucks and SUVs: Fiat Chrysler's Jeep, Ram Pickup Production Capacity Boosted By Half A Million Units Going Into 2018.



Selling loss-making cars such as Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 is not where growth and profits are to be found. Hence, they were discontinued in order to make way for new Jeeps, including the new Jeep pickup trucks, plus new RAM pickup trucks and a new very much larger Jeep Grand Wagoneer.



A 7% reduction in volume means nothing if the 7% you’re losing would have lost money anyway. You’ll be back in a year (2018) with new products from those factories, that will not only be profitable, but far more profitable than the industry average. Since when did getting rid of loss-making out-of-favor products in favor of the most profitable and hottest segments become a problem?



In fact, the other automakers keep saying they wish they were in FCA’s shoes. Every automaker can’t launch more SUVs fast enough, and FCA’s RAM full-size pickup truck business is beaten only by General Motors (GM) and Ford (F).



In other words, FCA is months away from completing the transformation away from shrinking and loss-making cars to the growing and profitable SUV and pickup truck businesses to whom all the other automakers aspire. Tell me again why this is a problem for FCA? It’s exactly the other way around - FCA is getting done what all the other automakers wish they had done already.



Therefore, on a basic strategic level, the criticism against FCA doesn’t even pass the basic logic test. FCA is arguably the first automaker to transform itself into the envy of the industry, and that’s somehow a problem requiring a sale of the company? It doesn’t make the slightest sense.



All that said about the 7% decline in U.S. unit sales this year - on a global basis FCA is flat. It sold 2.370 million cars in the first half of 2017, compared to 2.364 million a year prior. The 7% decline in the U.S. was compensated for 100% by increases in international sales.



From the strategic to the financial



So even during this supposed crisis, which seems to require FCA to be sold, how is FCA performing? How much money is FCA losing?



Turns out, nothing.



For the first half of 2017, FCA doubled its profit from 799 million Euros to 1,796 million Euros. Some crisis there!



But wait, there is more! Guidance for full-year 2017 is for adjusted profit to exceed 3 billion Euros. That means the outstanding performance in the first half of 2017, in which net profit doubled, was not a two-quarter fluke.



This earnings growth rate, which at least temporarily looks like an industry-leading 100%, cannot possibly go on for long, but let’s stop and consider for a moment: Are other automakers growing earnings anywhere near this fast? Of course they are not anywhere near that ballpark.



To be sure, 3 billion Euros in annual profit is only a 2.5% margin if you are doing 120 billion Euros per year in revenue. That is certainly nowhere near industry-leading. In some ways, it almost explains FCA’s industry leading earnings growth rate. However, if the competitive nature of the business causes financial convergence, the previous underperformer (Fiat Chrysler) is now in the process of converging its financial returns with its major peers such as Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM), as they enjoy higher net margins than FCA.



Give it another two or three years at the current trajectory, however, and FCA will find itself squarely in the middle of automotive industry financial performance. Given FCA’s new and superior position in SUVs and pickup trucks, this also passes the logic test.



Short of a merger/sale, what can be done?



It is true that FCA’s position in the industry, as good as it is and will soon become after the completion of the transformation mostly in 2018, things could improve even further. FCA’s approximately 5 million vehicles sold annually could benefit from efficiencies that would help in competing with the industry giants who are even larger: Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi, Volkswagen (VLAKYF), General Motors and Hyundai-Kia, most notably.



For example, FCA partners with both Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Intel (INTC) for autonomous driving technology. It uses battery cells from both LG and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for its plug-in cars. Its new “Portal” minivan concept car from January 2017 uses technology from Panasonic.



But there are more efficiencies that could be achieved still. RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler are known for some special V8 engines, but what about that basic four-cylinder gasoline engine that sits in so many base vehicles including Jeep? Essentially every automaker makes one of those two-liter (plus or minus) four-cylinder gasoline engines. How many of them are really needed in the market?



Daimler (Mercedes) and Nissan already combined their four-cylinder gasoline engine efforts. Ford and Jaguar Land Rover are combining other engine development and production efforts (3 liter diesel). Toyota and Mazda just entered into an even closer powertrain relationship that should start to yield production results in 2019.



Given all of that, why couldn’t FCA also do something similar together with other companies? Almost any other automaker is a potential partner in this regard - although some perhaps more likely than others. Why not Volvo? Why not BMW? Why not Hyundai-Kia?



A full-blown sale or merger is difficult on several levels, including sensitive cross-border politics just to point out a major one. However, these kinds of technology and components-production are eminently achievable without rocking any political boats.



In summary, FCA is the envy of the car industry by ceasing production of small and midsize cars in favor of more SUVs and pickup trucks. This will continue to boost profitability, which already is growing at an industry leading 100%, at least temporarily. There's no need for FCA to be sold. It can achieve scale efficiencies by partnering with suppliers and other automakers for specific things such as engine development/production and other technologies.