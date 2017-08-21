Abercrombie & Fitch - Don't Lose Your Shirt

Once upon a time, a cool brand drank too much of its Kool-Aid. Its fearless leader amassed a great fortune and used differentiated marketing techniques (and some quotes) to eventually get himself ousted, with still many stakeholders in his kingdom left unhappy. During the tenure of an interim king a new queen got selected with the king becoming the chief of the queens circle of wise men. The queen surrounded herself with other women and joined forces to make the kingdom a better place by bringing inspiration, love and focus back to the people. So it roughly goes the story of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF).

An interesting script provides great optionality for an investor. In the money by catching a wave and look cool (pun intended), or get washed away by the waves. Better still, watch the wave and time the ride.

ANF in a Nutshell

ANF is a fashion retailer. It has a long track record of being the brand for "cool kids/people." Now, the company is running two main brands: Abercrombie, high quality, casual luxury for the 20+ consumer, and Hollister, for the happy and free global teen consumer. I can safely say that my personal exposure in both target groups is rather low nowadays.

The company's sales are two-thirds in the U.S. and one-third international. The number of stores is declining and now stands at 893 (Q1 2017 basis). Store sales represent ~72% of total sales with other sales including online/direct to consumer taking the remaining ~28%.

Commercial

ANF's sales have been on an overall decline in the last 5 years. From $4.5bn in fiscal year 2011 to $3.3bn in fiscal year 2016 (fiscal year ends January). Besides the specificities of ANF's history, also the intense competition in retail fashion and transition to omni-channel have been feeding into this. Comparable sales for ANF (year-over-year sales in stores open for > 1 year without altering the square footage >20% with sales converted at constant FX rate) also are on a steady slope downward over the same period as per ANF's 2016 annual report. Hardest hit is the A&F brand for which ANF is rolling out a new store concept announced early 2017 with a revised brand proposition more focused on American casual luxury reflecting the confidence of 20+ (I couldn't have made this up myself). The Hollister brand is better on track with most of the remodeling of stores having been completed in 2017.

On the face of it ANF's 60%+ gross profits are enviable, on top of my head I can't name another retailer. If you prune the income statement a bit, for example in comparison with American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) then the pictures becomes quite different. Effectively, ANF and AEO are relatively comparable with similar number of stores and equal in size, the main difference is the fact that AEO is decently profitable and ANF is not.

Fiscal 2016 Amounts in $ m ANF AEO Net sales 3,327 3,610 Gross profit 2,029 1,367 as a % of sales 61.0% 37.9% Operating expenses 2,013 1,035 as a % of sales 60.5% 28.7% Operating income 15 331 as a % of sales 0.5% 9.2% Net income 4 212 as a % of sales 0.1% 5.9% Store sales % 72% 78% Store sales 2,403 2,816 Number of stores 898 1,050 Average sales per store 2,676 2,682 EBITDA 211 488

Arguably, there is some geography in the P&L that makes the compare between ANF and AEO complicated. But the conclusion is as follows: either grow sales with operating leverage, or reduce expenses more rigorously.

On the positive side, the company has been smartly expanding through franchising some of its stores especially in the Middle East. If done well the operating leverage is effectively transferred to a local entrepreneur and a franchise fee/revenue share is obtained in return. Also partnering with Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY) is clever. Anything that helps to alleviate the burden of a dense store footprint and its associated fixed operating base is a benefit really.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

ANF has a cash position of $421m as of Q2 2017, which set off against the interest bearing debt of $263m results in a net cash position of $158m. The property and equipment position of $806m is mostly leasehold improvements (refurbishment of leased properties) so it has some value but cannot be monetized in my opinion as an asset play. Also there is some DTA of ~$90m and restricted cash & long term deposits of $60m that have value to ANF from an investor point of view.

Operating cash flows are driven by seasonality of ANF's business, with most of the sales taking place in the go to school season and year end. In the image found here (you'll need PowerPoint to open this link), you can see that it does not look like an imminent liquidity issue. Also note that regardless of the sales weakness, ANF is still paying a ~$15m per quarter in dividend.

Financing

ANF net borrowings under its term loan facility are ~$263m as per Q2 2017 at an interest rate of 4.75%. This facility will mature in August 2021 at which point in time it needs to be refinanced or redeemed in full. Upon refinancing lenders will likely look at the operating cash flows of the company adjusted for capital expenditures mostly, assuming a 3x financing multiple (I hope this is conservative) and a ~$200m EBITDA for the company (LTM Q2 2017) a financing level of $600m looks reasonable.

Next to the term loan facility, ANF (if and when needed) can draw on a $400m revolving credit facility that is asset backed by ANF's borrowing base (essentially its inventory and accounts receivable). The revolving credit facility is not used by the company currently. Note that the company has future lease obligations that are off balance sheet obligations amounting to $1,550m in total. These are only due over time as per lease contracts, with $350m of costs incurred in fiscal year 2017.

Catalysts

ANF still controls some of the levers to effectuate a re-rating of the stock; my 2 cents are below.

Accelerate Omni-channel. ANF had earmarked $100m of capex in 2017 of which only ~$20m goes to the roll-out of global omni-channel capabilities and CRM capabilities with the main balance being deployed in remodeling or putting up new stores. This is in my opinion not the right balance. The opportunity is both in improving the customer experience in key stores, leveraging partnerships and smart distribution with online. The target client base of ANF (and safely assuming the actual clients are indeed these) are raised digitally, shops are playgrounds for experience and the omni-channel is the route to get sales in.

Reduce store footprint and operating lease expenses on non-contributing stores. It should be made clearer that the reduction of the offline footprint will be more sustained. The company disclosed that >50% of U.S. leases are expiring by end 2018 (closure of 60 U.S. stores in 2017 is only 17% of the leasing expiring), begging the question what will be done with the remaining expiring leases, and if the reduction of footprint will be accelerated. In this respect, what I'd like to see ANF disclose is a simple overview with the contribution margin by quartiles of all the stores it operates. Just closing down stores to reduce footprint does not make sense per se, close the proven loss leaders and keep the rock stars does help.

Execution of cost reductions. ANF reported in the investor presentation referred to above, a target of $100m annual savings in operating expenses, most of it still to flow through the financial statements. Clearly articulating how and showing that this comes through will help the buy-in into the company as an investable stock. Showing decisive action will enable a re-rating.

And Then on M&A

Only a few months ago, on May 10, 2017, the company reported that it was in preliminary discussions with several parties regarding a potential transaction after having received expressions of interest (share price $12.67). Parties rumored to have been in the running include AEO and Express (NYSE:EXPR). About a month ago, July 10, 2017, the board of directors of ANF concluded that the best path to enhance value to stockholders is the rigorous execution of its business plan rather than a M&A transaction (share price $9.59). It was rumored that private equity firm Sycamore Partners came closest to acquiring ANF but could not meet the valuation expectations. ANF's market cap in this period has declined by ~30%. Interestingly both strategic interest as well as financial sponsor activity in this situation.

Strategic players would have access to synergies in operating expense, for example ANF's $449m marketing, general and administrative expense line (Q1 2017 LTM basis). The synergetic value that can be captured from reducing these expenses may be around $325m, which is close to half ANF's market cap now at $645m (using a 15% cost of equity, tax rate of 30%, savings factor of 20% on the $449m, dis-synergy in year 1 equal to the run rate annual net savings, 50% savings achieved in year 2, full run rate savings as per year 3).

This synergy number is without touching the gross profit (as mentioned these are healthy), store occupancy expenses, or the expense line "all other." As a side step, when I started my career (in finance), someone told me always to look at lines called "other." Let alone "all other," which means the "other family" is throwing a party. Well it seems to be footnoted as "selling payroll," store management and support, other store expense, direct-to-consumer expense, and distribution center costs. Good luck with that, my free translation is that these are variable or semi fixed expenses related to running stores and getting product to clients. This line is a $869m expense to ANF (also measured on a Q1 2017 LTM basis). Surely there are some savings to be achieved with the right partner having an existing operating platform (running the same analysis as above with only 5% savings factor would yield $150m in synergetic value).

Financial players would think either, or a combination of the following: well know brand but in stormy weather, fix the operations, optimize the capital structure and working capital management, buy low, create value through lower expenses, increase in sales, re-rating of the stock with better operating performance. I am not disappointed that private equity has looked (so it is rumored) seriously at this company. The issue with a consumer brand is that if you lost your mojo it is challenging to get it back; this uncertainty usually translates in downside scenarios that prevail for financial sponsors (who cannot get access to the same level of expense synergies), their financing banks, and eventually ability to pay.

As a potential shareholder, I would be keen to understand what the rationale is for the Board to pursue its own business plan. The statement is not satisfactory as it leaves room for interpretation, questions like: Was there a binding offer? How much did any offer differ from the share price as per May 10, 2017? What is the fair value in the view of the board that is better for shareholders to keep invested in ANF? And what is exactly the business plan that creates superior value to shareholders in a standalone situation? Although it is not enviable to be taking these questions as a Board member it is exactly the view each shareholder would like to have, then gratefully or regretfully move on in their most informed view.

Conclusion

I can buy this stock if and when ANF has shown two consecutive quarters (year-over-year comparison) of sales growth, reduced their store footprint by minimum 20%, have > 35% of direct to consumer sales, operating cash flow on a LTM (last 12 months) basis of minimum $250m, and reduced operating expenses by at least $100m on an annual basis. I would need to look at any outstanding litigation with former employees/shareholders, which is unclear to me if there is still any. Then it comes down to valuation. At this point it is still too early for me to get in at an enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of ~1.7x (fiscal 2016 basis) as it is still likely to be a value trap. If the pre-conditions are met, however, this presents a nice entry point with a lot of upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.