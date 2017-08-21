Online Travel Site Despegar Files Its IPO Plan

I'll provide an update when we know more details about the IPO.

Management has done well to grow the business, but macroeconomic challenges remain in Latin America.

Online travel agent Despegar has filed its F-1 to raise a nominal $100 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Despegar.com (DESP), an online business-to-consumer travel agency based in Argentina, intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Despegar provides a platform that allows travelers to book airlines tickets, tour packages, hotel reservations and other travel-related products.

Management has been doing well to generate growth in recent periods despite the continuing challenging macroeconomic environment in Latin America.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we know more details about the IPO.

Company and Technology

Buenos Aires, Argentina-based Despegar was founded in 1999 to offer a platform for travelers to check flight availability, book airline, hotel and car rental reservations online, as well as to provide other travel-related services.

Management is headed by Roberto Souviron, who was previously business strategy analyst of Telecom Argentina and business consultant of PWC.

Below is a brief overview video of Despegar’s service:

(Source: Despegar.com)

Despegar.com has two brands, the global brand, Despegar and the Brazilian brand, Decolar. The online business-to-consumer travel agency provides a variety of product offerings, including planes tickets, tour packages, hotel reservations and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan and purchase travel products.

Despegar.com has raised $31.5M in 2 Rounds from 4 Investors, HM Capital, Merrill Lynch, Newbridge Andean Partners, and Sequoia Capital.

(Source: Crunchbase)

Market and Competition

According to a Global travel and tourism industry report, the travel and tourism industry is one of the world’s largest industries with a global economic contribution of over $7.6 trillion in 2016. International tourist arrivals increased from 528 million in 2005 to 1.19 billion in 2015 and are forecasted to exceed 1.8 billion by 2030.

According to a recent Latin America online travel bookings industry market report from Euromonitor International, the market is projected to be approximately $29.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to approximately $47.6 billion by 2020, representing an estimated compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 12.5%. Some important drivers of expected growth include the increase of internet penetration, further adoption of mobile devices and a growing middle class which has greater access to financial services and credit products.

Meanwhile, the entire Latin American travel industry, which comprises air, hotels, car rentals and attractions is estimated to be $97.5 billion in 2016 and expected to grow to approximately $130.9 billion by 2020. This represents an estimated CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2020.

Major competitive vendors that provide online travel bookings services focused on Latin America include:

ViajaNet

SouthAmerica.travel

OneTravel

However, the online travel agent space is continuing to consolidate, with Expedia and The Priceline Group (PCLN) actively doing deals to expand distribution, while Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and TripAdvisor (TRIP) are entering the online bookings industry.

Financials and IPO Details

Despegar.com’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Revenue decreased from 2015 to 2016 but is increasing through 1H 2017.

Gross margin is high and has steadily increased each year.

Cash flow from operations has increased from 2016 onward.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and half years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Despegar.com F-1)

Revenue

1H 2017: $ 248 million, 27.8% increase vs. prior

2016: $411 million, 2.61% decrease vs. prior

2015: $422 million

Gross Margin (%)

1H 2017: 73.36%

2016: 69.2%

2015: 63.4%

Cash Flow From Operations

1H 2017: $19 million cash flow from operations

2016: $18 million cash flow from operations

2015: $85 million cash flow used in operations

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $92 million in cash and $471 million in total liabilities.

Despegar intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management hasn’t described with any specificity how it intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO, but has provided standard boilerplate language:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility and create a public market for our ordinary shares. We intend to use the net proceeds that we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions or other strategic opportunities in the future.

Listed underwriters of the IPO include Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) & Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Commentary

Despegar is a growing online booking site focused on Latin America. The company’s financial fortunes in recent years have been less than stellar, as the economic challenges in Brazil and other countries have weighed on its growth trajectory.

In response, management has been cutting back on some investment, most notably the technology and product development category.

During 2015, the company received a $270 million minority investment from the 800-pound gorilla in the online travel industry, Expedia (EXPE).

Expedia has a history of making large, but relatively few investments in leading players on a regional basis. More recently, it invested in Indonesia’s leading booking site, Traveloka.

Along with these investments comes significant partnership opportunities between the investee company and Expedia’s worldwide distribution ambitions.

Notably, the company is majority-owned by private equity firm Tiger Global Management.

Its F-1 filing does not provide an expected share price range, nor does it state they proposed post-IPO market capitalization. Additionally, the offering section includes a placeholder for selling shareholders as part of the IPO, although at this point we do not know whether existing shareholders will be attempting to sell some of their shares in the IPO.

I believe Despegar’s fortunes as a public company and potential investment for investors rests on whether or not you believe that the worst is over economically for Latin America.

Given the turmoil in countries such as Venezuela and Brazil, it is hard to make the case that Latin America is poised for breakout growth.

Although Despegar appears to be doing well to grow in a challenging environment, prospective investors would be wise to calibrate their enthusiasm with the understanding that the company may have a difficult time growing at any faster rate given macroeconomic headwinds.

I’ll provide an update when we know more details about the IPO.

