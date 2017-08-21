UniQure: A Busted Biotech IPO Worth Owning

I think the reward for conformity is that everyone likes you except yourself. —Rita Mae Brown

Company Overview:

uniQure N.V. (QURE) is an Amsterdam-based clinical stage biotech concern focused on gene-based therapies with potentially curative results for the treatment of rare and devastating diseases. uniQure addresses inherited disease at its root by augmenting, replacing, or suppressing the function of a mutated gene. The company was formed in 1998 and IPO’d at $17 per share on February 5, 2014. uniQure is essentially an early- to mid-clinical-stage biotech, although it has one gene therapy (Glybera) approved in Europe – the first ever in Europe – for the treatment of Lipoprotein lipase deficiency, or LPLD. Because the disease is so rare and additional trials would have been necessary for U.S. approval, the company announced in November 2015 that it was stepping away from commercialization (after treating one patient) to focus resources on its pipeline. uniQure also announced in April 2017 that it would not pursue the renewal of the Glybera European marketing authorization when it expires in October 2017.

The company undertook a restructuring commencing in November 2016 resulting in a prioritization of its pipeline with its product candidates for hemophilia B, cardiovascular disease, and Huntington’s disease being emphasized, while therapies for Sanfilippo B and Parkinson’s disease were deemphasized. Also, manufacturing operations were consolidated into the company’s Lexington, Mass., facility. When the restructuring is completed, about 55 jobs will be eliminated resulting in $5.0 to $6.0 million in cost savings.

Pipeline

1. AMT-060 for Hemophilia B. This rare inherited disease in males is characterized by insufficient blood clotting. The deficient blood clotting results from a lack of human factor IX (“hFIX”). Current standard of care consists of protein replacement therapy, in which one to three times weekly IV administrations of plasma-derived or recombinant hFIX are required to prevent bleeding and daily administrations if bleeding does occur.

AMT-060 consists of the AAV5 vector carrying a human Factor IX ("FIX") gene cassette that the company has exclusively licensed from St. Jude. Unlike the current standard of care, AMT-060 is designed as a single administration thirty minute IV infusion. Early returns from a Phase 1/2 study have been very encouraging.

A total of ten patients with severe (<1% FIX) or moderate-to-severe (<2% FIX) disease were enrolled in two dosage cohorts (low dosage in 3Q15 and high dosage in spring 2016). The high dosage cohort demonstrated stable FIX activity with a mean of ~7% with very infrequent spontaneous bleeds reported and none in the last six months as of May 12, 2017. The therapy was generally safe and well-tolerated with two patients experiencing mild, asymptomatic elevations in liver enzymes. There was no activation of T-cell response and no development of inhibitors for any of the 10 patients in the study. On the back of these outstanding results uniQure received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in January 2017 and PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) in April 2017. The company is in regulatory discussions regarding the design of a pivotal trial in the U.S. and EU.

From a commercialization standpoint, AMT-060 demonstrated a very low screen failure rate, suggesting that a large proportion of the Hemophilia B population will be eligible for its therapy. In fact, three of the ten patients, who had initially tested negative for pre-existing anti-AAV5 neutralizing antibodies (NABs) – a pre-screen condition for eligibility – were found (using a different detection method) to be positive for anti-AAV5 NABs. None of these three patients experienced elevations in liver enzymes post gene transfer, FIX activity loss, or clinically relevant T-cell responses to the capsid. Translated: these “accidental” results support the expansion of AMT-060 eligibility to nearly all patients with Hemophilia B.

As a single administration “cure”, AMT-060 could fetch multiple six figures per treatment. However, not all of the news is great for AMT-060 as Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE), which we just reviewed, is working on a similar genes-as-medicine therapy (SPK-9001) that has received both breakthrough therapy and orphan product designations from the U.S. FDA. Both uniQure and Spark presented updated results from their Phase 1/2 data at the International Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) on July 10, 2017. A further examination of those results follows below. As an aside, look for uniQure and Spark to compete on other diseases (including Hemophilia A) with their similar approaches in the future.

uniQure has full commercialization rights to AMT-060 in the United States, Canada, and Japan. Under an agreement with family-owned Italian pharmaceutical concern Chiesi, uniQure received 31 million euros in cash and stock investment in July 2013 and is eligible to receive 25% to 35% of the revenues from sales of AMT-060 by Chiesi in exchange for the marketing rights outside of the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

2. AMT-130 for Huntington’s Disease (HD) This disease is a rare (2.71 in 100,000 worldwide) inherited disorder that results in the death of brain cells, which leads to loss of muscle coordination, behavioral abnormalities and cognitive decline, and eventually catastrophic physical and mental deterioration over a 12 to 15 year period. HD is caused by an inherited defect in a single gene that codes for protein called Huntingtin ("HTT"). There is currently no treatment for Huntington’s disease.

AMT-130 consists of the AAV5 vector carrying an artificial micro-RNA that suppresses the Huntingtin gene. In a large scale animal model, AMT-130 demonstrated meaningful depletion of HTT and widespread vector distribution. The company plans to file for an IND with human trials likely to commence in 2018.

3. S100A1 for Congestive Heart Failure (CHF). S100A1 is part of a larger collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced in April 2015. Under the terms of the alliance uniQure will be responsible for the manufacturing of clinical and commercial supplies employing its vector technology, while Bristol-Myers will be responsible for development and regulatory activities as well as commercialization for up to ten candidates, including S100A1. uniQure is eligible to receive research, development, and regulatory milestone payments of $254 million in addition to high single digit to low double digit royalties for S100A1. Overall, uniQure has received $140 million in payments to date with the potential for an additional $2.3 billion in milestone payments for the ten candidates. Additionally, Bristol-Myers has a 9.9% stake in uniQure with warrants for an additional 10%.

S100A1 is a calcium censor and master regulator of heart function. Hearts deficient in S100A1 show accelerated progression to severe heart failure and increased mortality after cardiac damage. Elevated cardiomyocyte S100A1 protein levels are protective and have demonstrated prolonged survival in mouse CHF models and 90% survival in pig CHF models. Next steps include the filing of an IND.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Exiting 1Q17, uniQure had ~$120 million in cash on the balance sheet. Assuming no milestone payments, the company has a runway into mid-2018. However, the filing of an IND for S100A1 will likely trigger another significant payment. The company has approximately $20 million in debt with the ability to tap into another $20 million.

The company’s current market cap is just $200 million and the shares are selling at just under $8.00 a share even with a recent rally.

Analysts are generally getting more positive about the prospects for shares of QURE. After a couple of Hold ratings over three months ago, the company has had Buy ratings reiterated at Oppenheimer, Cowen & Co, and Chardan Capital over the past three weeks.

Oppenheimer's analyst noted one reason he has a $17 price target and a Buy rating on QURE three weeks ago "“We recently conducted a survey of 25 hematologists and oncologists with ~20 years of average experience treating hemophilia B patients. In the survey, and in an interview conducted prior to the survey, we attempted to characterize key aspects of the hemophilia B market and observe physicians’ responses to a blinded product profile of AMT-060 and its safety/efficacy characteristics. Insights suggest (1) physician dissatisfaction with current treatments, (2) a positive response to the blinded AMT-060 product profile, (3) a potential for ~60% market penetration in three years after approval and (4) a focus on reduction of breakthrough bleeds as the key product characteristic. Hurdles were cost and potential payer pushback.” The current median analyst price target is just under $15.00 a share, not quite double the current trading level of the stock.

Outlook

After debuting at $17 a share in February 2014, the stock floundered, not catching a bid until early 2015, at which point share took off, peaking in the spring 2015 at over $30 a share on the back of the Bristol-Myers collaboration news. Since then, the overall carnage in the biotech space in 2015 and through a good portion of 2016, the seemingly endless wait for trial data, and the November 2016 news of the restructuring have conspired to drive down the share price of QURE under $5 during parts of 2017.

However, there is something else at play with regards to the depressed price of uniQure stock: Spark’s SPK-9001. The immediate risk is that Spark’s competing Hemophilia B candidate demonstrates superior efficacy to AMT-060. That does not appear to be the case as both Spark’s and uniQure’s therapies appear to be transformational. 8 out of 9 patients who required chronic FIX infusions prior to the introduction of AMT-060 have discontinued their regular infusions; 9 of 10 patients on Spark’s SPK-9001 therapy have discontinued regular infusions. Mean annual bleeds in uniQure’s high dose cohort after gene transfer (.5) was not statistically different than Spark’s (.4).

An investment community “tell” can be found in how their respective stocks reacted after both companies updated investors at the International Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) on July 10, 2017. By the end of the day, Spark’s stock, which traded near $63 after the release of its presentation, finished the day at $59.88, down 3.15% on the session; shares of QURE fell drastically from a mid-day high of $6.92 to $6.10, but rebounded to finish the day at $6.46, up 1.57% on the day. That trading action would seem to indicate that any perception of Spark’s treatment being notably superior to uniQure is invalid.

With that said, Spark’s collaboration with Pfizer (PFE) on SPK-9001 puts them at a competitive advantage over uniQure from a marketing standpoint. These risks are somewhat mitigated by the facts that:

uniQure is slightly ahead of Spark in terms of the trials. That is meaningful when one takes into consideration that both therapies are one-time treatments. Although the marketplace is relatively small, there should be enough room for two treatments. uniQure still has time to find a commercialization partner for the U.S. and Canada.

Summary:

To conclude, with $2.3 billion in potential additional milestone payments from Bristol-Myers, uniQure's current $200 million market cap looks cheap. The company has several shots on goal, upcoming catalysts, over 50% of current market cap is in cash on the balance sheet. Most importantly, a drug giant has taken a major interest and equity stake in the firm. Analyst support is also becoming more positive. Given this, I think the stock, while speculative, merits inclusion within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. I believe the shares are best accumulated over time.

