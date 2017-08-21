Verizon's dividend hike will barely keep up with inflation

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is the quintessential income stock, constituting a solid part of many retirement portfolios. And why wouldn't it, with its juicy dividend yield of 4.8%?

The company operates in a fairly stable business and offers investors annual dividend hikes. According to the company's statement in connection with last year's dividend increase, it has done so for 10 consecutive years now. Such stability and consistency is naturally craved by many investors, especially the ones in, or close to, retirement.

VZ data by YCharts

The stock has been zig-zagging for the last five years, moving between a low point of $41.25 and a high point in the summer of 2016 at approximately $56.25.

Over the last five years investors would have enjoyed a capital increase of slightly less than $4, from $43.75 to $47.69, or 9%. Many stocks have delivered 9% capital appreciation every year during this time frame, whereas Verizon has only managed to deliver that over the whole time period. True, such a stable stock should not deliver market-beating returns. Still, investors cannot be too happy about this performance.

Adding in the generous dividend yield of between 4% and 5% during the period improves the picture, but it still can't get close to what the market as a whole has delivered.

Historical Dividend Growth

Verizon has historically announced its dividend increase in September. Sure, consistent dividend increases are welcome, but the magnitude definitely matters as well. Verizon delivers on the former, but comes up short on the latter.

VZ Dividend data by YCharts

As we can see, in early 2013 the quarterly dividend stood at $0.515. It currently stands at $0.5775 for a total increase over the period of 12% or a CAGR of 2.9%. Yes, it beats inflation, but just barely.

If we look at the trend of the increases, we see further worrying signs. Both the percentage-wise increases and the dollar-increases are slowing down year after year. In 2016 it was hiked by $0.0125 for a percentage increase of 2.2%. The year before the corresponding numbers were $0.015 and 2.7% and the year before that $0.02 and 3.8% -- you get the picture. This trend is worrisome as investors relying on dividend income, especially the ones in retirement, need their cash flows to grow in at least the same rate as the inflation rate.

The company's payout ratio, on the other hand, seems to be in control. Currently at slightly below 60%, there should be no doubt that this company's dividend is safe and that it has capacity for further increases. This gives some leeway in ensuring that the Board can offer at least a token increase.

September Dividend Hike

Verizon investors got their last dividend a couple of weeks ago. That was the last time they received the $0.5775 dividend. In early September, they will know what income they are to receive for the next year. Though the amount is uncertain, what is certain is that it will be higher than last year.

Looking at the trend of diminishing hikes, my estimate for the lowest likely increase would be an increase of $0.01 per quarter. If so, the trend of the last couple of years would be intact. Percentage-wise we are then talking of a 1.7% hike -- which is exactly equal to the U.S. inflation rate in July.

As the payout ratio is fairly low and Verizon has been handling its competitive environment quite well lately, there is potential for a higher increase. Last quarter, operating income started perking up again, enhancing the chance of an increase slightly above inflation.

I do not see any potential of a bumper hike -- there is simply too much capital expenditure and competition coming up ahead. However, as analysts expect modest EPS growth this year for the company, there is room to keep the same percentage-wise hike this year as it offered last year. A 2.2% hike would result in a quarterly dividend of $0.59. One could imagine a hike to $0.5925 which translates to a 2.6% or about the growth rate investors experienced in 2015. Thus my prediction is for an increase of 2.2% - 2.6% for a new dividend of $0.59 - $0.5925.

Risk Factors

The telecoms industry in the United States is characterized by a small number of relatively large competitors, otherwise known as an oligopoly. Even so, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been an aggressive competitor, constantly offering deep discounts on new cell phone model deals. This keeps a permanent pressure on prices, holding down revenue and EPS growth. It operates in a space where there is a lot of change happening, from 5G networks with its associated high capital expenditure needs to an increased usage of Wi-Fi networks at workplaces, coffee bars and in homes. Lastly, increasing interest rates will over time put pressure on profit margins as the company refinances its debts.

Current Valuation

The price you pay for an investment is obviously important for the kind of return you can expect. It is also important to consider alternatives. I will therefore compare some key valuation metrics of Verizon with two of its competitors, AT&T (NYSE:T) and T-Mobile, below.

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Price/Sales 1.6x 1.4x 1.4x Price/Earnings 12.3x 17.6x 26.8x Yield 4.8% 5.2% N/A

Source: Morningstar

On the Price/Sales ratio all three companies are trading quite in-line with each other but with Verizon the most expensive one. As for Price/Earnings, that category is clearly won by Verizon, just as clearly as it is lost by T-Mobile. When it comes to the yield, AT&T is the clear winner there, offering investors a full 40 basis points more than Verizon. T-Mobile doesn't pay a dividend and thus loses this competition.

In all, both Verizon and AT&T are quite reasonably priced as they both trade at Price/Earnings ratios considerably below that of the market as a whole. The yield too, is more than twice the 2.0% that is offered by the S&P 500 index.

As for future potential returns, the analyst community expects Verizon to clock in an annual EPS growth over the next five years of 1.1%. Adding in the current dividend yield of 4.8%, we arrive at an expected total annual shareholder return of 5.9%. Though it could be argued that the multiple is low now, and consequently total shareholder returns could be higher, it is always prudent to be conservative when evaluating investments. A return so substantially below what can be expected from the market over time is hard to recommend. The stock is nice for income, but the expected growth is just too low to be enticing. There are other opportunities out there.

Conclusion

Verizon has increased its dividend 10 years in a row and is growing into a reliable dividend hiker. However, the rate of increase is falling year after year, setting a worrying trend for the future. The dividend is likely to be hiked by 2.2% - 2.6% this September, barely beating inflation. The long term growth prospects are also muted. In sum, this stock should only be considered by investors needing a stable and high dividend yield. Dividend growth investors should stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.