Costco: Amazon's Blessing In Disguise

The retail sector was rattled mid-June when Amazon (AMZN) bought out Whole Foods (WFM), strengthening the seemingly unstoppable juggernaut that AMZN has become. This type of news can create emotional shock waves throughout markets as traders digest the news, often causing certain assets to be temporary under or overvalued. As it has been nearly two months since this acquisition, I felt it a good time to look around the retail space to see if there were any securities that may have over-reacted to this news and presented a buying opportunity. After looking at Costco's (COST) charts, I believe there are a variety of technical indicators that are pointing to higher prices ahead.

Chart 1 (6 Y / 1W)

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

The first chart gives us a slightly longer term view of COST price action, where we can begin to get a lay of the land. I've drawn in an upward channel showing the bull trend that COST has been riding since the end of the financial crisis in 2009. This channel has provided good support and resistance for price during that time, and while price may temporarily break through it for a couple weeks, price eventually reverts back to be contained within the channel. For the long term investor, this is one of the first signals I would look at to assess my position; as long as that bottom support line is unbroken by price, you are in good shape. A temporary move below isn't as concerning, but a couple bars consecutively closing below that support line would have me reassessing the current trends in place. I've got Fibonacci retracements overlaid on the price chart which have provided good support and resistance levels throughout the longevity of this bull run. If price does break beneath the channel and start to fall, I would look for initial support at $135, and more major support at $120.

The indicator at the bottom of the chart shows On Balance Volume, which basically measures the strength behind the price moves. A divergence between the direction of price and the indicator would indicate a weaker trend, which would call into question the longevity of the move. Here we see On Balance Volume confirming the price moves, so volume is following the upward trend. If the On Balance Volume had begun to decline as price reached its peak of $182 in June, that would be a sign of concern. So far volume has supported the bullish trend.

The indicator just below volume is relative strength, measured against the performance of the S&P. I've drawn in a black dotted horizontal line, which has been a support and resistance line for the past five years. Once relative strength broke above that line three years ago, it became support, and it has dipped below that dotted line on only two occasions prior to our current dip, which I've highlighted with arrows. Each one of these times has coincided with price touching the lower end of the channel before it has increased shortly thereafter. Generally I don't like when relative strength lines are broken, but as demonstrated in two previous instances for COST, dips below this line were excellent buying opportunities and a break below signaled an over-sold condition.

Chart 2 (1 Y / 1 D)

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

Here we focus on recent price action from the past year, with Bollinger Bands overlaid on top of price. The green middle line is the 20 day simple moving average, and the red and purple outer lines are plotted two standard deviations from that moving average. These bands expand and contract in relation to increased and decreased volatility, with wider bands indicating a more volatile period. John Bollinger believed that over 85% of price action will be within these bands, meaning when price closes above or below them, it's a significant event. Price has closed above or below these bands and continued in the direction of the breakout on four occasions in the past year, with a 5th occasion generating a false signal - an 80% success rate (not including the most recent signal we have yet to confirm). I've drawn red or green arrows to the successful signals, and drew a grey oval around the failed signal, which occurred right at the bottom of $135.

I want to determine if the most recent Bollinger Band breakout will result in the continuation of an upward price move as did 80% of cases in this chart. To help me do so, I plotted the ADX indicator below volume, which helps me determine if the security is trending or in a sideways market; signals above 20 indicate the beginning/strengthening of a trend (up or down), readings below 20 indicate a sideways market. If I'm trading Bollinger Band breakouts, a breakout indicates either a break out of a sideways trend and the beginning of new trend (as is the case last December with an ADX reading just under 20), or a strong move continuing the previous trend. This most recent case shows prices were trending during the most recent sell off, but price was well supported and bounced hard off of the trend line and broke through the upper Bollinger Band. I like this strong upward reaction of price, whereas a weak move that didn't break the upper band would make me think the upward price action could just be a flag pattern. While ADX was trending down during this breakout, it is still showing a reading consistent with trending prices, which strengthens the case this breakout is the beginning of a new upward move.

The indicator below ADX is momentum, which generally tends to lead price. The signal I've highlighted occurred from mid-June through July as price recently bottomed around $150. We see momentum is trending up while price is trending down. This divergence is a bullish signal, meaning price will likely follow momentum and trend higher - we've already begun to see the price reverse up from this bottom. You can see another example of a price divergence in September and October of last year, although I didn't draw the lines (I drew them in the next chart).

Chart 3 (1Y / 1D)

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

This last chart shows price action again over the past year, with Fibonacci retracements and several moving averages overlaid on price. The moving averages are the 10, 20, 60, 100 and 200 day simple moving averages. Just looking at the yellow 200 day, price has traded below it twice this past year, both times coinciding with momentum divergences. This time I've got the RSI below volume, which is another momentum indicator showing the same signals as momentum in Chart 2, but with both divergences highlighted. Price below the 200 day along with the momentum divergences are leading me to believe the move below the 200 day is not the start of a downtrend, but instead a good buying opportunity.

I also like the volume that accompanied the recent move off the $150 low in July. There was a strong showing by the bulls to support price at that low and the days surrounding it, which lends further evidence to the theory that price was well supported and will likely continue higher in the near future.

The Fibonacci levels help predict future levels of support and resistance, and my short term price target is $170, which coincides with the retracement level at $172. My intermediate price target is $180, which will test the all-time high. Both of these price targets are also resistance areas from the long term channel drawn in Chart 1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TD Ameritrade and Marshall Thomas are separate unaffiliated and are not responsible for each other's services or policies. All images above (unless otherwise noted) © 2017 TD Ameritrade. Used with permission. For illustrative purposes only.