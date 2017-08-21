Tesla Bond Price Indicates More Risk

By Parke Shall

Tesla's (TSLA) recent bond offering was clearly not priced correctly when it was first issued and the market has, as we predicted, made it clear that there is more risk inherent in owning Tesla debt than a 5.3% coupon implies. We believe this continues to further our long-held belief that Tesla is likely not going to be a good long-term investment, regardless of where on the capital structure you invest. As soon as the bonds started to trade, they went as low as 97.4 at the end of last week. We didn't believe these eight-year debentures were priced appropriately to begin with, yielding 5.3%.

Bloomberg reported on Friday,

Musk had personally pitched investors for Tesla’s debut offering in the junk bond market, ultimately drawing orders for about double the initial offering. The demand allowed the company to boost the size of the sale even as investors and analysts highlighted Tesla’s lack of profit and record cash burn. “The way that it’s traded is showing that portions of the market just weren’t long term holders at that price,” Gershon Distenfeld, director of credit at AllianceBernstein LP, said in an interview. “I own a Tesla, I love the product. But I think investors recognize that 5.3 percent was probably not the right price.”



(Source: Bloomberg)

This helps confirm a thesis that we wrote about a week ago, alleging not only that the bonds were not priced appropriately but also taking a stab at trying to figure out why Tesla was issuing debt versus issuing equity. We also made note of the company's growing interest expense and why it could eventually be a concern to Tesla investors in both the equity and the debt. In our article last week, we stated,

Obviously, rising interest expense is a paramount concern for any company, especially one that is not generating cash consistently. The taking on of more debt by Tesla will only serve to bolster and extend the company's amortization schedule with regard to its future debt obligations. Taking on debt means that at some point in the future, spending or consumption from the company will have to pare back enough to make good on not only the principal but additional coupon payments. Again, we find this to be a relatively baffling move on Tesla's part. The most important thing here is that Tesla's interest expense will continue to rise and that the never ending need for capital to fund the company's business should continue to alarm investors.

Tesla bondholders already have seen their debt trade off par as its most recent bond was trading closer to 98 cents on the dollar as of the end of last week, bolstering its yield toward 6.5% versus the 5.3% that the bond was issued at.



Not only does this reiterate our sentiments from last week and suggest that the market for Tesla's equity may, in fact, be tepid, but it is also one more reminder that the company itself as it stands today is, to us, simply a lottery ticket based off of a narrative.



This all ties back into our long held thesis, which is that owning either debt or equity in Tesla is not an investment that we believe to be worthy of our capital right now. In addition to the market telling us that there is more risk inherent in Tesla's debt than was originally believed to be, we simply think there are better value propositions on the street right now than both Tesla's debt and equity. At a time when we believe that the bull market is coming to a slowdown and there will be more of a focus turning to value investing, any company like Tesla that is not consistently cash generative, but rather consistently burns cash, has far too many risks for us to consider.



We have often said that when the bull market ends, it will become "a stock pickers' market." What this means is that there will be more of a focus on making sure that companies' fundamentals are in order and less of a focus on simply throwing darts and buying whatever equity they land on regardless. Tesla is not a company that we want to be invested in, regardless of where that investment may lie on the company's capital structure.